Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SHAKE AND BLOW
Indonesia volcano in 'biggest' eruption this year
 by Staff Writers
 Jakarta (AFP) Dec 29, 2017


Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano experienced its biggest eruption of the year this week, spewing clouds of gas and showering ash into the sky, a local official said Friday.

The volcano, which roared back to life in 2010 after four centuries of silence, has been erupting steadily since 2015, displacing more than 3,000 families.

Wednesday's eruption "was the biggest eruption this year, given the reach of the pyroclastic flow and the size of the area covered by the ashes", local disaster agency chief Nata Nail told AFP.

Thousands were affected by the shower of volcanic ashes on the island of Sumatra but no one was severely injured because the dangerous zone was vacated earlier, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, said.

The eruption sent volanic ash down Sinabung's slopes, destroying crops and causing misery to hundreds of farmers.

In May last year seven people were killed when Sinabung erupted, while a February 2014 eruption left 16 people dead.

Another Indonesian volcano, Mount Agung on the tourist paradise of Bali, has also been rumbling since September, forcing the evacuation of 140,000 people living nearby and prompting the closure of the island's international airport.

Indonesia, the world's most active volcanic region, lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide, causing frequent volcanic and seismic activities.

SHAKE AND BLOW
NASA shows new Tongan Island made of tuff stuff, likely to persist years
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Dec 14, 2017
 In late December 2014, a submarine volcano in the South Pacific Kingdom of Tonga erupted, sending a violent stream of steam, ash and rock into the air. The ash plumes rose as high as 30,000 feet (9 kilometers) into the sky, diverting flights. When the ash finally settled in January 2015, a newborn island with a 400-foot (120-meter) summit nestled between two older islands - visible to satellites ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Displaced Syrians survive war but face battle against cold

 Hurricanes, heat waves, fires ravaged planet in 2017

 French judges finish probe into attack that sparked Rwanda genocide

 Remote Hong Kong island holds nuclear emergency drills
SHAKE AND BLOW
Water without windows: Capturing water vapor inside an electron microscope

 Russian scientists suggested a new technology for creating magnet micro-structures

 Two holograms in one surface

 Hot vibrating gases under the electron spotlight
SHAKE AND BLOW
The origin of water's unusual properties found

 Study identifies California cliffs at risk of collapse

 Maps drawn in early 1900s help track Pacific Northwest kelp forests

 Elbit's Seagull unmanned surface vessel completes Israeli-British exercise
SHAKE AND BLOW
Algae growth is accelerating melting in Greenland

 NASA scientists embark on extreme Antarctic Trek

 A dynamic East Antarctic ice sheet has repeatedly grown and shrunk

 Tiny ice losses at Antarctica's fringes can accelerate ice loss far away
SHAKE AND BLOW
Rust stemmed for wheat

 Unexpected agricultural production allowed pre-Hispanic society to flourish in arid Andes

 Soil science adds many complexities to climate modeling

 Florida orange industry hit by hurricane, disease
SHAKE AND BLOW
Two die in Iran quake panic

 Philippines storm death toll climbs to 240, scores missing

 India says more than 660 missing one month after deadly cyclone

 Magnitude 5.2 earthquake felt in Iran capital
SHAKE AND BLOW
Kabila residence burned down in DR Congo

 US forces kill 13 Shabaab militants in air strike

 UN to close four bases in DR Congo

 Liberia's wartime ghosts return to haunt election
SHAKE AND BLOW
Primordial mutation helps explain origin of some organs in vertebrates

 Scientists show how Himalayan rivers influenced ancient Indus civilization settlements

 Scientists revamp 'Out of Africa' model of early human migration

 Archaeologists revise chronology of the last hunter-gatherers in the Near East



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement