Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Iron deficiency restrains marine microbes
 by Staff Writers
 Kiel, Germany (SPX) May 28, 2017


Two crew members of cruise M116 take water samples with a so called CTD rosette. Photo: M. Visbeck, GEOMAR

Scientists describe the tropical ocean often as a 'blue desert'. The reason for this is the limited growth of unicellular algae compared to other oceanic regions, which would otherwise color the ocean green. The growth of these algae depends on nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus. At the same time, other marine organisms depend on these 'ocean plants' to eat and survive in the ocean.

"In principal, nitrogen and phosphorus are present even in the tropical ocean. But often these elements are incorporated into parts of dead plants and animals that are sinking to the ocean floor", explains the lead author Dr. Thomas Browning of GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel.

Microbes can get to these hidden nutrients by recycling the dead matter with the help of enzymes. As a result, nutrients, such as phosphorus, can be made available again. But enzymes require trace elements such as iron to function, as the biologist Browning and his colleagues from GEOMAR and the University of Southampton described in a study that was recently published in the international journal Nature Communications.

"If you look at the nutrient distributions in the oceans on a global scale, you can see regional differences", says Dr. Browning. "Interestingly, we know from previous observations that for regions where nutrients are limiting the growth of marine algae, not all available pools of nutrients are being used. But why?".

During a research cruise in the framework of the Collaborative Research Centre 754 "Climate - Biogeochemistry Interactions in the Tropical Ocean", the research team was searching for an answer to this question. In field experiments iron was added to seawater and the microbial enzyme activity was determined. "We observed that the activity of a widely-distributed group of microbial enzymes was influenced by the availability of iron in the seawater", Dr. Browning points out.

The results helped to confirm a hypotheses made in a previous study by scientists at the University of Oxford. "They demonstrated by laboratory experiments, that microbial enzymes need iron to process phosphorus, and suggested this could also be important in the ocean. We have confirmed for the first time that this is indeed the case", Browning explains.

Between the key nutrients nitrogen and phosphorus, nitrogen is primarily seen as the main limiting factor for the growth of algae in the ocean. The additional supply of nitrogen into the world's oceans by human activities, however, could change this situation in the future.

Phosphorus limitation might become more widespread and the presence of iron would therefore be expected to play a major role. With respect to ecological cycles in the ocean, this shift would influence algae, their oxygen production, and ability to take up CO2 from the atmosphere.

Research paper

WATER WORLD
Heat on for Australia's Great Barrier Reef as temperatures rise
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) May 22, 2017
 If global temperatures hit 1.5C above pre-industrial conditions - the target negotiated at the 2015 Paris Agreement - it will be twice as likely that we will see a repeat of the extreme ocean heat that severely damaged the Great Barrier Reef in 2016. If the world pushes temperatures up to 2C more than the pre-industrial world, then it almost triples the odds of the heat associated with a m ... read more
Related Links
 Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Countries most affected by weather disasters do not spend more on weather services

 UN braces for up to 200,000 Iraqis to flee Mosul

 Trump budget calls for deep cuts to social safety net

 Disaster risk management: Science helps save lives
WATER WORLD
A new tool for discovering nanoporous materials

 One-dimensional crystals for low-temperature thermoelectric cooling

 New theory predicts wetted area of droplets colliding with flat surface

 Physicists discover mechanism behind granular capillary effect
WATER WORLD
Researchers untangle causes of differences in East Coast sea level rise

 LA lawns use 70 billion gallons of water a year

 How X-rays helped to solve mystery of floating rocks

 Water is surprisingly ordered on the nanoscale
WATER WORLD
Methane seeping from Arctic seabed may have an upside

 NASA Discovers a New Mode of Ice Loss in Greenland

 NASA's Arctic Ecosystem Science Flights Begin

 Elevation could help explain why Antarctica is warming slower than Arctic
WATER WORLD
Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Popular artificial sweetener also works as pesticide and insect birth control

 Helping plants pump iron
WATER WORLD
Researchers discover hottest lavas that erupted in past 2.5 billion years

 Study explains severity of 9.2 magnitude Sumatra earthquake

 Mexico next in line to examine geothermal energy

 Expect above-average Atlantic hurricane season, US forecasters say
WATER WORLD
Nigeria seizes illegal arms shipment

 Four killed in I.Coast clashes between ex-rebels and police

 Africa, so close yet so far from G7 summit

 Angry Ivory Coast ex-rebels block access to cities
WATER WORLD
Portions of human skeletal structure were established millions of years earlier than previously thought,

 Study reveals architecture of the 'second brain,' the enteric nervous system

 'Moral enhancement' technologies are neither feasible nor wise

 Adolescent orangoutan breastfeed for eight years



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement