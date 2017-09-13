Israel sending soldier engineers to Mexico quake zone

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Jerusalem (AFP) Sept 20, 2017
Israel said Wednesday it was sending a team of 70 soldiers including engineers and search-and-rescue specialists to Mexico after a powerful earthquake killed more than 200 people.
The soldiers were due to depart from Israel at around 3 pm (1200 GMT) and arrive some 18 hours later, said Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus.
The team will include 25 engineers, whose work will include inspecting infrastructure and buildings to determine whether they are safe, he told journalists.
Israel's remaining deployment will be search-and-rescue specialists and others, including medical and technical personnel.
"We decided to focus on engineering and surveys and assessments since this is one of the central necessities ... needed in the disaster area in Mexico," said Conricus.
Soldiers, police and civilian volunteers worked through the night after Tuesday's 7.1-magnitude quake, hoping to find survivors beneath the mangled remains of collapsed buildings in Mexico City and across a swath of central states.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Mexico last week as part of the first trip by a sitting Israeli premier to Latin America.
Boulder CO (SPX) Sep 13, 2017
A striking finding of the 2011 Tohoku-oki earthquake (Mw 9.0) is that more than 50 meters of coseismic fault slip reached the trench axis. In addition to this, seismological studies found a clear depth-dependent variation in the source location between high- and low-frequency seismic energy radiation. However, structural features that may control the slip behavior in the rupture zone have not be ... read more
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement