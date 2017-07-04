Japan typhoon grounds flights, injures three

|
by Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) July 4, 2017
A typhoon slammed into Japan on Tuesday, grounding dozens of flights, injuring at least three people and prompting authorities to issue evacuation warnings on fears of landslides and floods.
Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in Nagasaki on the southwestern main island of Kyushu, packing winds of up to 144 kilometres (89 miles) per hour, Japan's meteorological agency said.
At least 47 domestic flights were cancelled, affecting around 3,000 passengers, airline companies said, as transport across Kyushu temporarily came to a standstill Tuesday.
Public broadcaster NHK said at least three people were injured in storm-related accidents.
The storm was moving east at a speed of 55 kph and was expected to cut across eastern Japan, including areas surrounding Tokyo, late Tuesday or early Wednesday while losing strength, the agency said.
Television footage from NHK and a report in the Asahi newspaper showed a downed power pole, collapsed scaffolding and an overturned truck.
Local officials issued evacuation advisories that affected more than 20,000 people, news reports said.
Big storms regularly strike Japan, with 22 people killed when Typhoon Lionrock pounded the country last September.
Miami (AFP) June 22, 2017
At least one death was blamed on Tropical Storm Cindy as it made landfall on US soil in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported that Cindy hit the coast of southwestern Louisiana and eastern Texas at around 0900 GMT, packing winds nearing 40 miles (65 kilometers) per hour. Tropical storm-force winds were reaching up to 70 miles (110 kilometers)
