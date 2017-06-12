Japan zoo toasts birth of panda cub, snug in mum's furry hug

|
|.
|.
|
|
By Alastair HIMMER
Tokyo (AFP) June 12, 2017
A Japanese zoo celebrated the first birth of a baby panda in five years Monday, with the tiny cub small enough to fit in the palm of a human hand.
Eleven-year-old mum Shin Shin gave birth just before noon, officials at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo said in a statement.
Pandas are born pink, hairless and weighing around 100 grams (three-and-a-half ounces) -- so small it can be difficult to determine their sex.
"There have been cases where the sex of a panda has been found to be wrongly determined several years after its birth," a zoo spokesman told AFP amid the panda-monium.
"It could take a while before we know."
Shin Shin, who mated with male Ri Ri in February, had another baby in 2012 -- the first time at the zoo in 24 years, but the cub died from pneumonia six days later.
Footage from a camera inside the panda enclosure showed the moment of birth, when the screeching noises of the tiny baby could clearly be heard as Shin Shin scooped it up with her mouth.
Zoo officials were not immediately able to give exact details about the size and weight of the cub as the proud mum, who tips the scales at 110 kilograms (240 pounds), protectively cuddled her new-born baby.
"Most of the time the mother has been cradling her baby so we haven't been able to measure it precisely," a spokeswoman told AFP.
"It's almost impossible to see the baby when she's being hugged by mum but we estimate it at about 150 grams."
As a mother-to-be, Shin Shin delighted huge crowds of well-wishers in Tokyo last month as she sat lazily munching on bamboo and playfully rubbed the husks on her furry belly before being moved into confinement.
Considered an endangered species, it is estimated fewer than 2,000 giant pandas remain in the wild, in three provinces in south-central China.
- Clumsy lovers -
Giant pandas are painfully bashful animals and clumsy lovers, with males often miscalculating when a female is in the mood for love and frequently baffled by the mechanics of mating, according to experts.
In the event the cuddly creatures do feel a romantic spark, sex is frequently over too quickly to impregnate the female, who is only receptive to the proposition for two or three days a year between February and May.
Shin Shin's happy news was broadcast on national television and has already had an economic impact on local businesses, with one Chinese restaurant's shares soaring by 38 percent in response.
The Totenko chain, whose main outlet is near the zoo, already reported a jump last month on news of a possible pregnancy.
The birth could also potentially help thaw the often frosty diplomatic relations between Japan and China as Beijing caught the celebratory mood.
"Giant pandas are always messengers of friendship from China towards other countries," said foreign affairs ministry spokesman Lu Kang.
"We also hope giant pandas can play a greater role to promote the affection between Chinese and Japanese people."
Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike also expressed her delight, telling local media: "Romance is not just restricted to humans."
Meanwhile, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the government's top spokesman, showed his softer side as he weighed in on the day's top feel-good story.
"It is news that will brighten the whole country," he told a daily news briefing. "I wonder why pandas are so popular. It's probably their cute faces and adorable gestures."
Washington (UPI) Jun 8, 2017
Humans and primates have a finely tuned sense of inequity. New research suggests dogs and wolves also possess a sense of fairness - or lack there of. Previously, researchers have hypothesized dogs gained a sense of inequity through domestication. But the latest study - published in the journal Current Biology - shows the sense is equally strong in dogs and wolves, suggesting a sense ... read more
Related Links
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement