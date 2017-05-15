Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARLY EARTH
Jurassic drop in ocean oxygen lasted a million years
 by Staff Writers
 Exeter UK (SPX) May 15, 2017


illustration only

Dramatic drops in oceanic oxygen, which cause mass extinctions of sea life, come to a natural end - but it takes about a million years.

The depletion of oxygen in the oceans is known as "anoxia", and scientists from the University of Exeter have been studying how periods of anoxia end.

They found that the drop in oxygen causes more organic carbon to be buried in sediment on the ocean floor, eventually leading to rising oxygen in the atmosphere which ultimately re-oxygenates the ocean.

Scientists believe the modern ocean is "on the edge of anoxia" - and the Exeter researchers say it is "critical" to limit carbon emissions to prevent this.

"Once you get into a major event like anoxia, it takes a long time for the Earth's system to rebalance," said lead researcher Sarah Baker, a geographer at the University of Exeter.

"This shows the vital importance of limiting disruption to the carbon cycle to regulate the Earth system and keep it within habitable bounds."

The researchers, who also include Professor Stephen Hesselbo from the Camborne School of Mines, studied the Toarcian Oceanic Anoxic Event, which took place 183 million years ago and was characterized by a major disturbance to the global carbon cycle, depleted oxygen in Earth's oceans and mass extinction of marine life.

Numerical models predicted that increased burial of organic carbon - due to less decomposition and more plant and marine productivity in the warmer, carbon-rich environment - should drive a rise in atmospheric oxygen, causing the end of an anoxic event after one million years.

To test the theory, the scientists examined fossil charcoal samples to see evidence of wildfires - as such fires would be more common in oxygen-rich times.

They found a period of increased wildfire activity started one million years after the onset of the anoxic event, and lasted for about 800,000 years.

"We argue that this major increase in fire activity was primarily driven by increased atmospheric oxygen," said Baker.

"Our study provides the first fossil-based evidence that such a change in atmospheric oxygen levels could occur in a period of one million years."

The increase in fire activity may have also helped end ocean anoxia by burning and reducing the amount of plants on land.

This is because plants can help to erode rocks on the land that contain nutrients needed for marine life - therefore with fewer plants, fewer nutrients are available to be carried to the sea and used to support marine life in the oceans.

Less marine life - that would use oxygen to breathe - would mean less oxygen being used in the oceans, and could therefore help the oceans to build up a higher oxygen content, ending anoxia.

It may therefore be essential to maintain the natural functioning of wildfire activity to help regulate the Earth system in the long-term, the researchers say.

The charcoal sediment tests were carried out at Mochras in Wales and Peniche, Portugal.

The paper, published in the journal Nature Communications, is entitled: "Charcoal evidence that rising atmospheric oxygen terminated Early Jurassic ocean anoxia."

EARLY EARTH
Giant bird-like dinosaur species found in China: study
 Beijing (AFP) May 9, 2017
 Researchers have discovered a new species of giant, bird-like dinosaur that made nests larger than monster truck tires in what is now central China, a study said. Measuring about eight metres (26 feet) long and weighing up to 3,000 kilograms (6,600 pounds), the Beibeilong sinensis - "baby dragon from China" - lived about 90 million years ago and is only the second known species of the gian ... read more
Related Links
 University of Exeter
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARLY EARTH
New fiber-based sensor could quickly detect structural problems in bridges and dams

 Marine Le Pen: far-right firebrand who has shaken up French politics

 20 sentenced to prison for deadly 2015 China landslide

 Affluent countries contribute less to wildlife conservation than the rest of the world
EARLY EARTH
Researchers develop eco-friendly 4-in-1 catalyst

 Scientists create hologram that changes images as it is stretched

 Microsoft aims at 'mixed reality' with new devices

 First result from Jefferson Lab's upgraded CEBAF opens door to exploring universal glue
EARLY EARTH
Puerto Rico drinking water is worst in US: report

 Lake water recharged by atmospheric precipitation in the Badain Jaran Desert

 Australian scientists say shark cull could wreck marine ecosystems

 As summer heat looms, post-IS Mosul faces water crisis
EARLY EARTH
Montana's glaciers are disappearing

 Tillerson hosts Arctic forum in shadow of Russia spat

 Russia and climate change follow Tillerson to Arctic

 Scientists find rare 'dragon skin' ice in Antarctica
EARLY EARTH
Tillage farming damaging earthworm populations

 Syngenta shareholders accept ChemChina offer

 Conservation agriculture offers tired soil remedies

 Can edible insects help curb global warming?
EARLY EARTH
NASA spots Eastern Pacific season's earliest first tropical storm in satellite era

 Eastern Canada is drying out after the worst flooding in a half-century

 Earthquake kills eight in western China: report

 Guatemala volcano eruption subsides after hasty evacuations
EARLY EARTH
Army to protect Tunisia economy from protests: president

 Ivory Coast's rebel soldiers apologise to president

 UN chief condemns attack that killed four peacekeepers in C. Africa

 Former rebels block entrance to I. Coast's second city
EARLY EARTH
Modern DNA reveals ancient origins of Indian population

 Homo naledi's surprisingly young age opens up more questions on where we come from

 Population growth, spread responsible for human advancement

 Brazil's indigenous leader Raoni: youths losing their culture



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement