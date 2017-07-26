Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARLY EARTH
Large-mouthed fish dominated the seas following mass extinction
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jul 26, 2017


A team of American and Swiss paleontologists have identified one of the earliest large predatory fish species from the Triassic period. Scientists suggest the large-mouthed fish dominated the seas in the aftermath of the Permian-Triassic extinction event.

The extinction event separating the Permian and Triassic periods occurred 252 million years ago. It was the most devastating extinction event in the planet's history. Roughly nine out of every ten marine species perished.

But the latest discovery proves at least one sizable fish predator survived. The remains of Birgeria americana were found in Nevada. During the Triassic, Nevada and its neighbors were underwater.

Only a handful of vertebrate fossils hailing from the Early Triassic epoch have been recovered in the region.

Researchers described their novel discovery this week in the Journal of Paleontology.

"The surprising find from Elko County in northeastern Nevada is one of the most completely preserved vertebrate remains from this time period ever discovered in the United States," lead study author Carlo Romano said in a news release.

Birgeria species hunt like great white sharks, biting prey before swallowing them whole.

Scientists assumed the tops and bottoms of food chains were the most harmed by mass extinction events, but the latest discovery suggests large predators were capable of surviving the catastrophe.

Researchers also assumed equatorial seas were too hot for bony fish during the Early Triassic. Bony fish can't lay eggs in waters warmer than 36 degrees Celsius. The latest discovery suggests the equatorial seas were cooler than previously estimated.

"The vertebrates from Nevada show that previous interpretations of past biotic crises and associated global changes were too simplistic," Romano said.

EARLY EARTH
The oldest bad boy in the world
 Jena, Germany (SPX) Jul 25, 2017
 He's Australian, around half a centimetre long, fairly nondescript, 300 million years old, and he's currently causing astonishment among both entomologists and palaeontologists. The discovery of a beetle from the late Permian period, when even the dinosaurs had not yet appeared on the scene, is throwing a completely new light on the earliest developments in this group of insects. The recon ... read more
Related Links
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARLY EARTH
Smart sensors could save lives

 Cheap 3D printed prosthetics could be game changer for Nepal

 Robot finds possible melted fuel inside Fukushima reactor

 The last survivors on Earth
EARLY EARTH
A plastic planet

 Writing with the electron beam: Now in silver

 Scientists announce the quest for high-index materials

 Future materials are becoming 'topological'
EARLY EARTH
A super-algae to save our seas

 Coral gardening is benefiting Caribbean reefs

 Vietnam says four fishermen wounded by Indonesian navy

 Coastal armoring and its ecological effects in soft sediment environments
EARLY EARTH
A new model yields insights into glaciers' retreats and advances

 NASA flights gauge summer sea ice melt in the Arctic

 Thawing permafrost releases old greenhouse gas

 Microbe study highlights Greenland ice sheet toxicity
EARLY EARTH
French grape harvest heading to historic low

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Kenyan cattle herders defend 'necessary' land invasions

 Using treated graywater for irrigation is better for arid environments
EARLY EARTH
Flood-hit New Zealand braces for more rain

 Floodwaters swallow Myanmar pagoda

 Greek holiday island battles to recover from deadly quake

 Eight more dead in India's worsening monsoon floods
EARLY EARTH
Peace deal eludes Senegal's Casamance, 35 years on

 Rwandan forces killing suspects without trial: HRW

 AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping

 3 killed in north Mali clashes as UN condemns violence
EARLY EARTH
In saliva, clues to a 'ghost' species of ancient human

 Artifacts suggest humans arrived in Australia earlier than thought

 Startup touts neuro-stimulation as 'medicine for the brain'

 Father's presence encourages sibling bonding among baboons



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement