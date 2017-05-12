Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Large storms can flood aging sewer systems with harmful bacteria, viruses
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) May 12, 2017


Researchers have discovered a worrying link between heavy rainfall and upticks in infections caused by bacteria and viruses carried by human waste. The correlation was identified in cities with aging sewer systems.

Modern sewer systems separate human waste and storm runoff. But in many old sewer systems, a single pipe handles both. Environmental scientist Jyotsna Jagai has spent several years studying the human health risks associated with "combined sewers," which are found in more than 70 major American cities.

In 2014, Jagai began comparing rainfall data with hospital records in Massachusetts between 2003 and 2007. In cities with combined sewers, Jagai found heavy rains led to an 13 percent increase in gastrointestinal disorders linked to human waste-borne bacteria and viruses.

"This study looks at extremely heavy rainfall events as a proxy for combined sewer overflow events -- we don't make the connection 100 percent, but it definitely shows there's a significant impact," Jagai told Tufts Now. "These sorts of gastrointestinal or diarrheal diseases have a huge impact on health, especially for patients who are malnourished, or whose immune systems are compromised in some way."

Jagai wants to build on her research so that residents could be warned when their water supply is at risk as a result of combined sewer overflows, or CSOs. Boil water advisories could be issued when rainfall totals increase a sewer system's vulnerability.

"If climate change predictions are true, we'll be seeing more heavy rainfall and more CSO events in the next 10 to 20 years," she said. "This study suggests the need for increased messaging to communities to warn people not to play in the water, or to boil and filter drinking water after major rainfall as a precaution."

Jagai hopes to expand the scope of her work so as to build a more comprehensive catalog of local environmental exposure risks, including industrial chemicals and pesticides, as well as pathogens.

"I want to build a much broader notion of exposure," she said. "Everyone should be able to live in a place with access to clean water and clean air. There shouldn't be an uneven distribution of pollutants. The big theme to me is one of environmental justice."

WATER WORLD
As summer heat looms, post-IS Mosul faces water crisis
 Sayramun, Iraq (AFP) May 12, 2017
 In the battle against jihadists in northern Iraq, the village of Sayramun was recaptured in February but remains as isolated as ever and crucially still has no drinking water. "There's no water in the area," Said Ahmed Fathi, a resident of the village nestled in a picturesque meander of the Tigris River but marooned in a key military staging area on the edge of the targeted city of Mosul. ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
New fiber-based sensor could quickly detect structural problems in bridges and dams

 Marine Le Pen: far-right firebrand who has shaken up French politics

 20 sentenced to prison for deadly 2015 China landslide

 Affluent countries contribute less to wildlife conservation than the rest of the world
WATER WORLD
Researchers develop eco-friendly 4-in-1 catalyst

 Scientists create hologram that changes images as it is stretched

 Microsoft aims at 'mixed reality' with new devices

 First result from Jefferson Lab's upgraded CEBAF opens door to exploring universal glue
WATER WORLD
Puerto Rico drinking water is worst in US: report

 Lake water recharged by atmospheric precipitation in the Badain Jaran Desert

 Australian scientists say shark cull could wreck marine ecosystems

 As summer heat looms, post-IS Mosul faces water crisis
WATER WORLD
Montana's glaciers are disappearing

 Tillerson hosts Arctic forum in shadow of Russia spat

 Russia and climate change follow Tillerson to Arctic

 Scientists find rare 'dragon skin' ice in Antarctica
WATER WORLD
Tillage farming damaging earthworm populations

 Syngenta shareholders accept ChemChina offer

 Conservation agriculture offers tired soil remedies

 Can edible insects help curb global warming?
WATER WORLD
NASA spots Eastern Pacific season's earliest first tropical storm in satellite era

 Eastern Canada is drying out after the worst flooding in a half-century

 Earthquake kills eight in western China: report

 Guatemala volcano eruption subsides after hasty evacuations
WATER WORLD
Army to protect Tunisia economy from protests: president

 Ivory Coast's rebel soldiers apologise to president

 UN chief condemns attack that killed four peacekeepers in C. Africa

 Former rebels block entrance to I. Coast's second city
WATER WORLD
Modern DNA reveals ancient origins of Indian population

 Homo naledi's surprisingly young age opens up more questions on where we come from

 Population growth, spread responsible for human advancement

 Brazil's indigenous leader Raoni: youths losing their culture



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement