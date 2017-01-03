Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ABOUT US
'Latest spoke in the wheel' drives brain-mapping advances
 by Staff Writers
 Cardiff UK (SPX) Jan 03, 2017


File image.

Advances in microscopy techniques have often triggered important discoveries in the field of neuroscience, enabling vital insights in understanding the brain and promising new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

A special section on "Super-resolution Microscopy of Neural Structure and Function" in the current issue of the journal Neurophotonics, published by SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, details this work in reports on ground-breaking new research and reviews.

Starting with the Golgi technique at the end of the 19th century, to electron microscopy in the 1950s, to fluorescent confocal and two-photon microscopy at the close of the 20th century, microscopy techniques have driven important breakthroughs in neuroscience, note guest editors Valentin Nagerl and Jean-Baptiste Sibarita of the Universite de Bordeaux and the CNRS in their editorial for the special section.

"By providing higher spatial and temporal resolutions, as well as more contrast and specificity, these ground-breaking techniques have greatly informed our view of how the brain works," the editors write.

Super-resolution fluorescence microscopy "is the latest spoke in the revolutionary wheel," the guest editors note. "Recognized with the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2014 for overcoming the diffraction barrier of light microscopy, it unlocks a new potential to upend biological research at the molecular level. Ten years after their development in a handful of laboratories, super-resolution microscopy techniques have caught on like wildfire and are now routinely used in a large number of biology labs."

While super-resolution microscopy is a relative recent addition to the arsenal of tools available for neuroscientific research, said Neurophotonics editor-in-chief David Boas of Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, "the breadth of impactful applications is growing rapidly. This special section provides a snapshot of this growth with a collection of exciting papers illustrating the breadth of applications."

Articles in the section, many of them accessible via open access, help validate and assess new techniques by comparing them with more established approaches. Among them:

In "Filling the gap: adding super-resolution to array tomography for correlated ultrastructural and molecular identification of electrical synapses at the C. elegans connectome," Sebastian Matthias Markert of the University of Wurzburg and co-authors describe a new method to correlate molecular information with ultrastructural context.

Their aim is to allow researchers to dissect the molecular underpinnings of the ultrastructural organization and function of electrical synapses precisely and confidently.

Producing nanoscale maps of protein organization on cell surfaces or within organelles is another exciting prospect in super-resolution microscopy.

In "Counting numbers of synaptic proteins: absolute quantification and single molecule imaging techniques," Angela Patrizio and Christian Specht of Ecole Normale Superieure describe how single-molecule-based microscopy techniques offer unparalleled opportunities to study protein content and dynamics in key functional compartments.

An early hallmark of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's is the misfolding and self-aggregation of proteins into amyloid structures that are believed to wreak havoc on neurons and synapses.

In "Probing amyloid protein aggregation with optical super-resolution methods: from the test tube to models of disease", Clemens Kaminski and Gabriele Kaminski Schierle of the University of Cambridge explain the potential of new optical super-resolution techniques to provide insight on the molecular mechanism of the pathogenic self-assembly process in vitro and inside cells.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 International Society for Optics and Photonics
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
ABOUT US
Archaeologists: Chaco Canyon inhabitants likely relied on imported food
 Boulder, Colo. (UPI) Dec 29, 2016
 Chaco Canyon was once host to several thousand people. By A.D. 1100, it was the pinnacle of Pueblo culture in the American Southwest. Yet, its soil was unable to support such a large population. According to a new study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, the people of Chaco Canyon must have relied on food surpluses from elsewhere. "Either there were very ... read more

ABOUT US
Cyprus urges Turkey to face up to responsibilities

 US prosecutors ask Alexa: whodunit?

 A 2016 love story: the Macedonian cop and the Iraqi refugee

 'Tiny earthquakes' help scientists predict mountain rock falls
ABOUT US
Meet a 'Spacecraft Dressmaker'

 NASA Satellite Servicing Office Becomes a Projects Division

 Ultra-small nanocavity advances technology for secure quantum-based data encryption

 Ultra-high-speed optical fiber sensor enables detection of structural damage in real time
ABOUT US
Bangladeshi fishermen claim Myanmar navy attacked trawler

 Damascenes struggle after clashes cut off water

 Scientists find genes driving Bahama pupfish specialization

 Rebels blamed for 'poisoning' Damascus water
ABOUT US
Ice loss in 2016: A year in review

 Satellites observe 'traffic jams' in Antarctic Ice Stream caused by tides

 Arctic lakes thawing earlier each year

 Scientists measure pulse of CO2 emissions during spring thaw in the Arctic
ABOUT US
Britain gets creative in fighting rampant food waste

 China's Sichuan cannot get enough spicy marinated rabbit heads

 Zambia drafts in air force to combat pests

 After Asia, palm oil faces backlash in Africa
ABOUT US
Strong quake hits northeast Japan, no tsunami risk

 Floods in DR Congo kill at least 50: provincial governor

 Six dead, 18 missing in Philippines' Christmas typhoon

 Strong Christmas Day quake alarms Chile, but no deaths reported
ABOUT US
SEC probes Mozambique debt sold by Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas

 Guinea soldier wanted over stadium massacre appears in court

 Nigerian army 'crushes' Boko Haram in key stronghold

 UN cancels controversial Gambia army chief's Darfur visit
ABOUT US
Study: Language barriers holding back global science

 Archaeologists: Chaco Canyon inhabitants likely relied on imported food

 Earliest evidence discovered of plants cooked in ancient pottery

 Chimpanzees are 'indifferent' when it comes to altruism



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.