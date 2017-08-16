Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Libyan marine rescue zone aims to 'organise' NGOs: navy
 by Staff Writers
 Tripoli (AFP) Aug 16, 2017


Libya is not "preventing" NGOs from carrying out migrant rescue operations off its coast, but has set up a coastal search and rescue zone to "organise" their work, its navy said Wednesday.

The navy last week ordered unauthorised foreign vessels to stay out of Libya's coastal zone, a measure it said targeted NGOs carrying out search and rescue missions for migrants headed towards Europe.

Several NGOs including Doctors without Borders (MSF), Germany's Sea-Eye and Britain's Save the Children have since suspended their operations.

Tripoli has long accused the NGOs of collaboration with people traffickers.

"We did not announce any prohibited zone, nor did we prevent any party or organisation from carrying out clear, transparent rescue operations," the navy said in a statement.

"What we announced was aimed at organising the work, which has become chaotic and arbitrary."

Six years since a revolution that toppled longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi, Libya has become a departure point for masses of migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, mostly heading for Italy.

The Libyan navy called the situation "chaotic, especially close to Libyan waters".

It said the NGOs' decision to suspend operations was "regretable" but denied it was responsible, blasting the NGOs' "aggressive discourse" that was "smearing" Libya.

It added that its move to create a coastal search and rescue zone was "a legitimate right of the Libyan state, guaranteed by international laws".

It called for "coordination with the Libyan authorities" to help save lives "without infringing on Libyan sovereignty".

Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti said this week that the zone would likely be authorised by the International Maritime Organization.

But he added that the coastguard of chaos-torn Libya does not have the resources to patrol such an area.

The Libyan authorities have requested aid from Italy to help secure its maritime borders.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Shoot-to-kill: India hunts serial killer elephant
 New Delhi (AFP) Aug 11, 2017
 India's top hunter on Friday led a shoot-to-kill pursuit of an elephant whose murderous rampage through villages has left 15 people dead. The government has turned to sharpshooter Nawab Shafat Ali Khan ahead of World Elephant Day on Saturday to hunt the animal who crushed four victims in the eastern state of Bihar in March before crossing into neighbouring Jharkhand and killing 11 more. ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Urban flooding on the rise, as countryside dries up

 Hunter fells elephant that killed 15 in India

 Shoot-to-kill: India hunts serial killer elephant

 Libya navy bars foreign ships from migrant 'search and rescue' zone
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Researchers 3-D print first truly microfluidic 'lab on a chip' devices

 2-faced 2-D material is a first at Rice

 Fewer defects from a 2-D approach

 Tiny terahertz laser could be used for imaging, chemical detection
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
New technique offers clues to measure the deoxygenation of the ocean

 Guam leader backs 'punch in the nose' for Pyongyang

 Chinese fishers held in Ecuador over endangered sharks

 Guam residents pray for peace as North Korea deadline looms
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Not all glaciers in Antarctica have been affected by climate change

 Extreme melt season leads to decade-long ecosystem changes in Antarctic polar desert

 Researchers crack the 'Karakoram anomaly'

 Alaska's North Slope snow-free season is lengthening
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Oceans possess vast, untapped potential for sustainable aquaculture

 Efforts to reduce pollution from agriculture paying off slowly

 'Inefficient' sailing fleet keeps oyster fishery alive

 Can offshore fish farming feed a hungry world?
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Floods kill hundreds across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Iran and Africa

 Hurricane Gert churns up dangerous swells on US east coast

 China combs through quake region for victims

 Tourism a major casualty of China quake
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Dalai Lama cancels Botswana trip with 'exhaustion'

 UN says Nigeria relations 'intact' after unauthorised raid

 Nigerian forces in 'unauthorised search' of UN camp

 Kenyan opposition demands Odinga be 'declared president'
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
New 13-million-year-old infant skull sheds light on ape ancestry

 Arrival of modern humans in Southeast Asia questioned

 Ancient infant skull yields insights into human-ape lineage

 New look at archaic DNA rewrites human evolution story



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement