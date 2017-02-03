Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Life-cycle study provides detailed look at decentralized water systems
 by Staff Writers
 Pittsburgh PA (SPX) Feb 03, 2017


The Center for Sustainable Landscapes exterior with constructed wetlands and lagoon at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Image courtesy Denmarsh Photography Inc.

The "decentralized" water system at the Center for Sustainable Landscapes (CSL) at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, which treats all non-potable water on site, contributes to the net-zero building's recognition as one of the greenest buildings in the world.

However, research into the efficacy of these systems versus traditional treatment is practically non-existent in the literature. Thanks to a collaboration between Phipps and the University of Pittsburgh's Swanson School of Engineering, researchers now have a greater understanding of the life cycle of water reuse systems designed for living buildings, from construction through day-to-day use.

"Evaluating the Life Cycle Environmental Benefits and Trade-Offs of Water Reuse Systems for Net-Zero Buildings," published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, (DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.6b03879), is the first-of-its-kind research utilizing life-cycle assessment (LCA).

Co-authored by Melissa M. Bilec, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Pitt and deputy director of the Mascaro Center for Sustainable Innovation (MCSI), collaborators at Phipps included Richard Piacentini, executive director; and Jason Wirick, director of facilities and sustainability management. Pitt PhD graduate student, Vaclav Hasik, and Pitt undergraduate, Naomi Anderson, were first and second authors, respectively.

"As water becomes more of a precious resource around the globe, there is a greater focus on developing new methods of water efficiency and water conservation," Dr. Bilec said. "We've worked closely with Richard and Phipps since the CSL was first designed, and its decentralized water system provides a unique opportunity to explore how these strategies can be an alternative to traditional systems."

According to Dr. Bilec, LCA scientifically analyzes the environmental impact of a product or process throughout the entire life cycle, from the materials used to build a system, to their transportation, construction, use, and, eventually, the estimated end of life. Although LCA has been used to compare centralized and decentralized water systems in different contexts, the Phipps CSL research is the first to consider both water supply and treatment at a comprehensive site or in the context of a net-zero energy/water building.

"Using groundbreaking processes in the building of the CSL has allowed us to work with Pitt to conduct research and learn about their efficacy, and will allow others to use this knowledge to advance their own work," said Mr. Piacentini, Phipps executive director. "The only way to make a difference is by providing the resources for others to succeed."

Dr. Bilec noted that while the research found that a decentralized water system operates well for a facility like the CSL, the environmental benefits or trade-offs for such systems are dependent upon their lifetime of use, and may not necessarily be practical or environmentally preferable. For example, a similar system might be more environmentally and economically efficient for a development of multiple homes or buildings, rather than one structure.

Conversely, the relative impact of a decentralized system built in a water-scarce region may be more beneficial than its environmental footprint. The decision of what water system to build and its scale, she says, should be evaluated within the context of the entire life of the structure or site it supports.

She also noted that research such as this is valuable because of the community-minded approach shared between Pitt, MCSI and Phipps, and its impact on students. For example, PhD candidate Vaclav Hasik is utilizing the CSL study to inform his dissertation on resilient and sustainable systems, while summer undergraduate Mascaro Center researcher, Naomi E. Anderson, was a key participant, illustrating the success of MCSI's summer program.

"The CSL at Phipps is a tremendous case study because it has achieved four of the most sought-after awards in sustainable construction," Dr. Bilec noted. "Richard, his board and employees are incredibly forward-thinking and committed to not only the concept of a living building but also supporting its evolution through research, and that makes Phipps a wonderful collaborator. Opportunities such as this not only advance research in the field, but also provide a tremendous experience and inspiration for students."

Research paper: "Evaluating the Life Cycle Environmental Benefits and Trade-Offs of Water Reuse Systems for Net-Zero Buildings"


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 University of Pittsburgh
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
WATER WORLD
Controlling electron spin makes water splitting more efficient
 Eindhoven, Netherlands (SPX) Feb 03, 2017
 One of the main obstacles in the production of hydrogen through water splitting is that hydrogen peroxide is also formed, which affects the efficiency stability of the reaction and the stability of the production. Dutch and Israelian researchers from Eindhoven University of Technology and the Weizmann Institute have succeeded in controlling the spin of electrons in the reaction and thereby almos ... read more

WATER WORLD
Leidos receives CBRNE simulation task order

 Hollande urges Trump to 'respect' principle of accepting refugees

 Climate change drove population decline in New World before Europeans arrived

 Rich? Scared about the Trumpocalypse? Try New Zealand
WATER WORLD
New white paper reviews latest support for Redefinition of the Kilogram by 2018

 A new approach to 3-D holographic displays greatly improves the image quality

 UCLA physicists map the atomic structure of an alloy

 Facebook's Oculus ordered pay $500 mn in suit on stolen tech
WATER WORLD
A closer look at what caused the Flint water crisis

 Controlling electron spin makes water splitting more efficient

 Marine ecosystems show resilience to climate disturbance

 High price of shrimp linked to water pollution: study
WATER WORLD
Coal mine dust lowers spectral reflectance of Arctic snow by up to 84 percent

 Coal mine dust accelerates snow melt in the Arctic

 Scientists unravel the process of meltwater in ocean depths

 The making of Antarctica
WATER WORLD
Italy's military 'narcos' cook up cannabis cures

 Corn turning French hamsters into deranged cannibals: research

 Crop achilles' heel costs farmers 10 percent of potential yield

 Pigs and chocolate: Using math to solve problems in farming
WATER WORLD
Prediction of large earthquakes probability improved

 Can underwater sonar canons stop a tsunami in its tracks?

 Researcher proposes novel mechanism to stop tsunamis in their tracks

 The secret of the supervolcano
WATER WORLD
Weapons seized from Gambia ex-leader's home: general

 Shabaab attacks Kenya army base in Somalia

 14 members of pro-govt militia killed in Mali attack

 The 5 previous West African military interventions
WATER WORLD
Brain-computer interface allows completely locked-in people to communicate

 Study finds genetic continuity between modern East Asia people and their Stone Age relatives

 Girls less likely to associate 'brilliance' with their own gender

 Scientists find link between brain shape and personality



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement