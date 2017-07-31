Lightning kills 21 as India reels from floods



by Staff Writers



New Delhi (AFP) July 31, 2017



Lightning killed 21 people in eastern India as large swathes of the country reel under the worst floods in years that have left hundreds dead and millions displaced, officials said Monday.

Eighteen people were killed in Odisha state, authorities there said. Another three died in Jharkhand state further north.

About 10 people were injured by the widespread bolts as storms erupted over rice paddies.

Most of the victims were working in fields when lightning struck them, disaster management authority officials said.

But in Jharkhand, two brothers in Kharswan district were killed when the lightning penetrated the thatched roof of their house.

The national meteorological department warned more lightning storms were expected through Tuesday.

Odisha has also been badly hit by floods and another three bodies were found in waters in Jajpur district, taking the region's toll from the deluge to seven in 48 hours.

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across several other Indian states, damaging roads and electricity networks, with about 700 dead reported across the country.

As many as 20 states have suffered in the monsoon season that began in June.

In the western state of Gujarat, 213 people have been killed in weeks of flooding, state disaster management officials said, almost doubling the death toll after about 100 bodies were found when water started receding.

Suresh Kumar, West Bengal's top disaster management official, said 31 deaths were reported in a week of flooding in the state.

"Heavy rains have caused massive damage in several districts," Kumar told AFP.

Landslides and flash floods in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam since April have left dozens dead, while Jharkhand and Bihar have also been badly hit. Nearly 140 lightning deaths have been reported in Bihar since May.

Lightning kills thousands of Indians every year, especially during the June-October monsoon -- most of them farmers working the fields.

Ahmedabad, India (AFP) July 26, 2017





The bodies of 25 people, including 17 members of a single family, were pulled from the mud Wednesday as the death toll from major flooding in India climbed towards 120, an official said. Authorities found the bodies in two villages in hard-hit Banaskantha district, Gujarat, as floodwaters receded, said assistant superintendent of police Aksharaj Makwana. "In all 25 bodies were fished ou ... read more

Related Links

