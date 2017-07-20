Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
MH370 search reveals hidden undersea world
 by Staff Writers
 Sydney (AFP) July 20, 2017


The painstaking search for missing flight MH370 has uncovered a previously unknown undersea world of volcanoes, deep valleys and soaring ridges, according to detailed maps released by Australia.

Although no trace of the Malaysia Airlines plane was found during the search in the southern Indian Ocean -- the most expensive ever of its kind -- large volumes of data showing a detailed picture of the sea floor had to be collected to guide the probe.

Scientists are hopeful the new maps will give their community greater insight into oceans.

"It is estimated that only 10 to 15 percent of the world's oceans have been surveyed with the kind of technology used in the search for MH370," Geoscience Australia's environmental geoscience chief Stuart Minchin said late Wednesday.

"(That makes) this remote part of the Indian Ocean among the most thoroughly mapped regions of the deep ocean on the planet.

"So this data is unique both because of the remote location of the search area, and because of the sheer scale of the area surveyed."

Minchin said the maps would also be useful for future scientific research, such as oceanographic and habitat modelling.

Australia, Malaysia and China suspended the deep sea hunt in January, almost three years after the Boeing 777 disappeared with 239 people on board.

The hunt -- based on satellite analysis of the jet's likely trajectory after it diverted from its flight path -- covered a 120,000 square-kilometre (46,000 square mile) designated zone, an area slightly smaller than England.

Two shipwrecks were discovered during the search but no trace of the plane, deepening one the most enduring mysteries of the aviation age.

However, the data revealed ridges six kilometres (3.73 miles) wide and 15 kilometres long that rise 1,500 metres above the sea floor, as well as fault valleys 1,200 metres deep and five kilometres wide.

A second set of data will be released in mid-2018.

While the search for the missing plane has been called off, Canberra has said it could be restarted if new evidence about the specific location of the aircraft emerges.

"We remain hopeful that new information will come to light and that at some point in the future the aircraft will be located," Australia's Transport Minister Darren Chester said.

Australia's national science body CSIRO released a report in April confirming that MH370 was "most likely" north of the former search zone.

Three fragments from the plane have been recovered washed up on western Indian Ocean shores, including a two-metre wing part known as a flaperon found on La Reunion island.

Speculation on the cause of the plane's disappearance has focused primarily on possible hijacking, rogue pilot action or mechanical failure, but nothing has yet been proved.

grk/mp/amz/iw

Malaysia Airlines

WATER WORLD
Japanese seaweed is welcome invader on US coasts: study
 Miami (AFP) July 17, 2017
 A kind of Japanese seaweed that is considered an invasive species in the United States is actually serving an important role in restoring barren and vulnerable coastlines, US researchers said Monday. In many lagoons and estuaries of the North Atlantic, native seagrasses and oyster beds have been "severely reduced," due to global warming, pollution, disease and overharvesting, said the report ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Separated by war, Iraqi children wait for parents

 Haiti's army reborn 20 years after it was demobilized

 The last survivors on Earth

 Civilian deaths soar in Iraq, Syria: monitoring group
WATER WORLD
Breakthrough tool predicts properties of theoretical materials

 Semiliquid chains pulled out of a sea of microparticles

 A plastic planet

 Strengthening 3-D printed parts for real-world use
WATER WORLD
New algorithm, metrics improve autonomous underwater vehicles' energy efficiency

 MH370 search reveals hidden undersea world

 Risky business for fish in oil-polluted reef waters

 World's northernmost coral reef in Japan bleached
WATER WORLD
Thawing permafrost releases old greenhouse gas

 Sentinel satellite captures birth of behemoth iceberg

 Massive iceberg

 US need for four polar icebreakers 'critical,' warns report
WATER WORLD
Kenyan cattle herders defend 'necessary' land invasions

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Using treated graywater for irrigation is better for arid environments

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand
WATER WORLD
Crustal limestone platforms feed carbon to many of Earth's arc volcanoes

 Two killed in 6.7-magnitude quake off Greece and Turkey resorts

 Seven killed as India floods death toll rises to 83

 7.7-magnitude quake hits off Russia: US scientists
WATER WORLD
Peace deal eludes Senegal's Casamance, 35 years on

 Rwandan forces killing suspects without trial: HRW

 AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping

 3 killed in north Mali clashes as UN condemns violence
WATER WORLD
Artifacts suggest humans arrived in Australia earlier than thought

 Father's presence encourages sibling bonding among baboons

 Startup touts neuro-stimulation as 'medicine for the brain'

 Towards a High-Resolution, Implantable Neural Interface



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement