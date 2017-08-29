Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Macau weather agency under investigation for delayed typhoon warning
 by Staff Writers
 Macau (AFP) Aug 29, 2017


Macau graft busters have begun a probe into the city's weather bureau over its handling of deadly Severe Typhoon Hato, amid reports that deference to the island's gaming industry was behind delays to its storm warnings.

The destruction wrought by the typhoon, which killed at least 10 people, prompted the resignation of Macau's weather chief, an apology from the city's leader and the deployment of the People's Liberation Army Macau garrison to help in relief efforts.

Reports said consideration for the city's gambling industry played a role in delaying the storm warning over Hato, which hit the city last Wednesday and was believed to be the strongest storm in 53 years.

Macau's Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) on Monday said they received a "large volume of complaints" over the Macau Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau's typhoon warning.

The investigation into the bureau centres on its "typhoon warning process and its internal management" along with its former head, Fong Soi-kun, who resigned last Thursday, the CCAC statement said.

It also added that it received similar complaints last year during Typhoon Nida, when the third highest typhoon warning T8, which mandates a shutdown of the city, was not raised.

"There can be no doubt the 'casino factor' plays into the thinking of those charged with making storm signal decisions," an unnamed source told the South China Morning Post, adding that once a T8 is raised, casinos must pay all staff overtime.

The newspaper said the Macau T8 signal was raised around nine hours after Hong Kong issued the same warning, with residents complaining that the timing of the notice came just as people were travelling to work.

Macau police also arrested an elderly man and his sister for spreading false information online, saying that bodies were found in a flooded car park in one of the worst hit areas, the Post reported Tuesday.

Hato ripped through the gambling hub Wednesday, plunging casinos into darkness and causing destructive floods.

A further eight people are known to have died from Typhoon Hato in the neighbouring mainland Chinese province of Guangdong.

Streets appeared cleaner after local residents of all ages and around 1,000 troops from the Chinese People's Liberation Army Macau garrison worked to clear piles of debris blocking the streets.

Summer is typhoon season for the region including Hong Kong, which can experience storms of such severity that the entire city shuts down.

SHAKE AND BLOW
What we know about monster storm Harvey
 Houston (AFP) Aug 28, 2017
 Monster storm Harvey slammed into the US Gulf Coast three days ago, tearing down homes and businesses before dumping what meteorologists said was an "unprecedented" nine trillion gallons of rainfall inland. Here is what we know about the deadly storm, which has devastated swathes of Texas and is continuing to linger over the area: - Harvey: an unpredictable monster - Harvey made land ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Eight killed in landslide at Burkina gold mine

 Searches resume for 8 missing in Swiss Alps landslide

 Two dead, 25 missing in China landslide

 The losses that come after the earthquake: Devastating and costly
SHAKE AND BLOW
Myanmar's startups map past, shape future with virtual reality

 Scientists launch virtual reality game to detect Alzheimer's

 Understanding brittle crack behaviors to design stronger materials

 The breaking point
SHAKE AND BLOW
Coral skeletons may resist the effects of acidifying oceans

 Algae fortifies coral reefs in past and present

 EPA plans ten hearings on water rule rewrite

 Dora no Explorer: TV network axes Philippine resort plan after outcry
SHAKE AND BLOW
Satellite photos reveal gigantic outburst floods

 Methane hydrate is not a smoking gun in the Arctic Ocean

 Hidden river once flowed beneath Antarctic ice

 Study validates East Antarctic ice sheet to remain stable even if western ice sheet melts
SHAKE AND BLOW
France faces worst wine harvest since 1945

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Ray of hope for more abundant wheat crops

 Can 'reading' leaves lead to more drought-tolerant crops
SHAKE AND BLOW
Millions brace as Hurricane Harvey menaces Texas, Louisiana

 Second storm hits Hong Kong and Macau amid typhoon recovery

 Cyclones and climate change: connecting the dots

 Thousands urged to evacuate capital after rains
SHAKE AND BLOW
Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi

 Dalai Lama cancels Botswana trip with 'exhaustion'
SHAKE AND BLOW
Elderly just as streetwise as young adults, research shows

 Farming, cheese, chewing changed human skull shape

 Both chimpanzees and humans spontaneously imitate each other's actions

 Research reveals how neurons communicate



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement