Macau weather agency under investigation for delayed typhoon warning

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Macau (AFP) Aug 29, 2017
Macau graft busters have begun a probe into the city's weather bureau over its handling of deadly Severe Typhoon Hato, amid reports that deference to the island's gaming industry was behind delays to its storm warnings.
The destruction wrought by the typhoon, which killed at least 10 people, prompted the resignation of Macau's weather chief, an apology from the city's leader and the deployment of the People's Liberation Army Macau garrison to help in relief efforts.
Reports said consideration for the city's gambling industry played a role in delaying the storm warning over Hato, which hit the city last Wednesday and was believed to be the strongest storm in 53 years.
Macau's Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) on Monday said they received a "large volume of complaints" over the Macau Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau's typhoon warning.
The investigation into the bureau centres on its "typhoon warning process and its internal management" along with its former head, Fong Soi-kun, who resigned last Thursday, the CCAC statement said.
It also added that it received similar complaints last year during Typhoon Nida, when the third highest typhoon warning T8, which mandates a shutdown of the city, was not raised.
"There can be no doubt the 'casino factor' plays into the thinking of those charged with making storm signal decisions," an unnamed source told the South China Morning Post, adding that once a T8 is raised, casinos must pay all staff overtime.
The newspaper said the Macau T8 signal was raised around nine hours after Hong Kong issued the same warning, with residents complaining that the timing of the notice came just as people were travelling to work.
Macau police also arrested an elderly man and his sister for spreading false information online, saying that bodies were found in a flooded car park in one of the worst hit areas, the Post reported Tuesday.
Hato ripped through the gambling hub Wednesday, plunging casinos into darkness and causing destructive floods.
A further eight people are known to have died from Typhoon Hato in the neighbouring mainland Chinese province of Guangdong.
Streets appeared cleaner after local residents of all ages and around 1,000 troops from the Chinese People's Liberation Army Macau garrison worked to clear piles of debris blocking the streets.
Summer is typhoon season for the region including Hong Kong, which can experience storms of such severity that the entire city shuts down.
Houston (AFP) Aug 28, 2017
Monster storm Harvey slammed into the US Gulf Coast three days ago, tearing down homes and businesses before dumping what meteorologists said was an "unprecedented" nine trillion gallons of rainfall inland. Here is what we know about the deadly storm, which has devastated swathes of Texas and is continuing to linger over the area: - Harvey: an unpredictable monster - Harvey made land ... read more
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement