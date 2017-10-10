Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Magnitude-6.3 earthquake strikes northern Chile: USGS
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Oct 10, 2017


A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor hit 70 kilometers (43 miles) east of the coastal city of Arica, which is near the border with Peru, the US agency said.

The quake struck at a depth of 82 kilometers, it added.

Chile is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries. In the past seven years it has had three quakes of a magnitude greater than eight.

The 1960 Valdivia earthquake in Chile was the strongest quake ever recorded at 9.5 on the magnitude scale, according to the US Geological Survey.

Chile lies on what is known as the Ring of Fire -- an arc of fault lines that circles the Pacific Basin and is prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The north of Chile was struck by an 8.3-magnitude quake, followed by a tsunami in September 2015, killing 15 people.

SHAKE AND BLOW
Mexico says last body found in rubble after quake
 Mexico City (AFP) Oct 4, 2017
 Emergency workers pulled the last victim's body Wednesday from the rubble of Mexico's September 19 earthquake, officials said, as the country turned to rebuilding after a disaster that claimed more than 360 lives. After 15 days of searching, workers found the final victim's body beneath the mountain of rubble left by the collapse of a seven-story office building in Mexico City's hard-hit Rom ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Hurricane survivors swap Caribbean seas for English peas

 US Gulf Coast begins cleanup after Nate proves weaker than expected

 800 Yazidis refugees resettled in Canada: minister

 Sandy Hook mother angry but hopeful after Las Vegas slaughter
SHAKE AND BLOW
Microlasers get a performance boost from a bit of gold

 Atomistic simulations go the distance on metal strength

 Surfactants have surprising effect on nanobubble stability

 Teleoperating robots with virtual reality
SHAKE AND BLOW
Did rapid sea-level rise drown fossil coral reefs around Hawaii?

 Pacific's Niue creates huge marine sanctuary

 Shipping, fishing killed Canada right whales: autopsy

 Prince Charles warns 'plastic on the menu' in world's fish
SHAKE AND BLOW
In warmer climates, Greenlandic deltas have grown

 Return of the Weddell polynya supports Kiel climate model

 Winter cold extremes linked to high-altitude polar vortex weakening

 Shipping risks rise as Antarctic ice hits record low
SHAKE AND BLOW
Bee-harming pesticides in 75 percent of honey worldwide: study

 Are we at a tipping point with weed control?

 Climate solution in soil

 Climate change, population growth may lead to open ocean aquaculture
SHAKE AND BLOW
Assessing regional earthquake risk and hazards in the age of exascale

 Mexico says last body found in rubble after quake

 Preservation of floodplains is flood protection

 Vanuatu volcano island evacuation complete
SHAKE AND BLOW
Three US Green Berets killed in Niger

 Liberian women hold mass fast for peaceful elections

 Nigeria: Cooperation 'key' to defeating jihadists

 The link between drought and riots in sub-Saharan Africa
SHAKE AND BLOW
Prehistoric humans are likely to have formed mating networks to avoid inbreeding

 Ancient humans left Africa to escape drying climate

 Scientists find more modern human traits influenced by Neandertal DNA

 Isotopic analyses link the lives of Late Neolithic individuals to burial location in Spain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement