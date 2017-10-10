Magnitude-6.3 earthquake strikes northern Chile: USGS

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) Oct 10, 2017
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The tremor hit 70 kilometers (43 miles) east of the coastal city of Arica, which is near the border with Peru, the US agency said.
The quake struck at a depth of 82 kilometers, it added.
Chile is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries. In the past seven years it has had three quakes of a magnitude greater than eight.
The 1960 Valdivia earthquake in Chile was the strongest quake ever recorded at 9.5 on the magnitude scale, according to the US Geological Survey.
Chile lies on what is known as the Ring of Fire -- an arc of fault lines that circles the Pacific Basin and is prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
The north of Chile was struck by an 8.3-magnitude quake, followed by a tsunami in September 2015, killing 15 people.
Mexico City (AFP) Oct 4, 2017
Emergency workers pulled the last victim's body Wednesday from the rubble of Mexico's September 19 earthquake, officials said, as the country turned to rebuilding after a disaster that claimed more than 360 lives. After 15 days of searching, workers found the final victim's body beneath the mountain of rubble left by the collapse of a seven-story office building in Mexico City's hard-hit Rom ... read more
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement