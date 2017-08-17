Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Meadow of dancing brittle stars shows evolution at work
 by Staff Writers
 Cambridge, UK (SPX) Aug 17, 2017


Meadow of dancing brittle stars (Teleosaster creasyi) from the late Paleozoic Era. Fossil from the Cundlego Formation in Western Australia. Image courtesy Kenneth McNamara.

Researchers have described a new species of brittle star, which are closely related to starfish, and showed how these sea creatures evolved in response to the rise of shell-crushing predators during the late Palaeozoic Era. The results, reported in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology, also suggest that brittle stars evolved new traits before the largest mass extinction event in Earth's history, and not after, as was the case with many other forms of life.

A fossilised 'meadow' of dancing brittle stars - frozen in time in the very spot that they lived - was found in Western Australia and dates from 275 million years ago. It contains several remarkably preserved 'archaic' brittle stars, a newly-described genus and species called Teleosaster creasyi. They are the last known complete brittle stars of their kind, an evolutionary hangover pushed to the margins of the world's oceans by the threat from predators.

The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, suggest that while other species of brittle stars evolved in response to predators such as early forms of rays and crabs, these archaic forms simply moved to where the predators weren't - namely the seas around Australia, which during the Palaeozoic era was pushed up against Antarctica. In these cold, predator-free waters, the archaic forms were able to grow much larger, and lived at the same time as the modern forms of brittle star, which still exist today.

Brittle stars consist of a central disc and five whip-like appendages, which are used for locomotion. They first appear in the fossil record about 500 million years ago, in the Ordovician Period, and today there are about 2,100 different species, mostly found in the deep ocean.

Early brittle stars were just that: brittle. During the Palaeozoic Era, when early shell-crushing predators first appeared, brittle stars made for easy prey. At this point, a split in the evolutionary tree appears to have occurred: the archaic, clunky brittle stars moved south to polar waters, while the modern form first began to emerge in response to the threat from predators, and was able to continue to live in the warmer waters closer to the equator. Both forms existed at the same time, but in different parts of the ocean.

"The threat from predation is an under-appreciated driver of evolutionary change," said study co-author Dr Kenneth McNamara of Cambridge's Department of Earth Sciences. "As more predators began to appear, the brittle stars started to evolve more flexible bodies, which enabled them to either burrow into the sediment, or to move more rapidly to escape."

About 250 million years ago, the greatest mass extinction in Earth's history - the Permian-Triassic extinction event, or the "Great Dying" - occurred. More than 90% of marine species and 70% of terrestrial species went extinct, and as a result, most surviving species underwent major evolutionary changes as a result.

"Brittle stars appear to have bucked this trend, however," said co-author Dr Aaron Hunter, a visiting postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Earth Sciences. "They seem to have evolved before the Great Dying, into a form which we still see today."

Meadows of brittle stars and other invertebrates such as sea urchins and starfish can still be seen today in the seas around Antarctica. As was the case during the Palaeozoic, the threat from predators is fairly low, although the warming of the Antarctic seas due to climate change has been linked to the recent arrival of armies of king crabs, which represent a real threat to these star-filled meadows.

Research paper

WATER WORLD
Marine noise pollution stresses fish out
 Washington (UPI) Aug 11, 2017
 New research suggests fish are becoming stressed and confused as a result of growing underwater noise pollution. Scientists at Newcastle University measured the stress levels of European sea bass while replicating the types of piling and drilling sounds heard during underwater construction projects. They found the fish were made anxious and uncomfortable by the noise pollution. W ... read more
Related Links
 University of Cambridge
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Urban flooding on the rise, as countryside dries up

 Hunter fells elephant that killed 15 in India

 Shoot-to-kill: India hunts serial killer elephant

 Libya navy bars foreign ships from migrant 'search and rescue' zone
WATER WORLD
Researchers 3-D print first truly microfluidic 'lab on a chip' devices

 2-faced 2-D material is a first at Rice

 Fewer defects from a 2-D approach

 Tiny terahertz laser could be used for imaging, chemical detection
WATER WORLD
New technique offers clues to measure the deoxygenation of the ocean

 Guam leader backs 'punch in the nose' for Pyongyang

 Chinese fishers held in Ecuador over endangered sharks

 Guam residents pray for peace as North Korea deadline looms
WATER WORLD
Not all glaciers in Antarctica have been affected by climate change

 Extreme melt season leads to decade-long ecosystem changes in Antarctic polar desert

 Researchers crack the 'Karakoram anomaly'

 Alaska's North Slope snow-free season is lengthening
WATER WORLD
Oceans possess vast, untapped potential for sustainable aquaculture

 Efforts to reduce pollution from agriculture paying off slowly

 'Inefficient' sailing fleet keeps oyster fishery alive

 Can offshore fish farming feed a hungry world?
WATER WORLD
Floods kill hundreds across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Iran and Africa

 Hurricane Gert churns up dangerous swells on US east coast

 China combs through quake region for victims

 Tourism a major casualty of China quake
WATER WORLD
Dalai Lama cancels Botswana trip with 'exhaustion'

 UN says Nigeria relations 'intact' after unauthorised raid

 Nigerian forces in 'unauthorised search' of UN camp

 Kenyan opposition demands Odinga be 'declared president'
WATER WORLD
New 13-million-year-old infant skull sheds light on ape ancestry

 Arrival of modern humans in Southeast Asia questioned

 Ancient infant skull yields insights into human-ape lineage

 New look at archaic DNA rewrites human evolution story



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement