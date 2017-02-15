Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FROTH AND BUBBLE
Miners protest Philippine plan to cancel 75 contracts
 by Staff Writers
 Manila (AFP) Feb 15, 2017


Mining firms in the Philippines voiced outrage Wednesday over government plans to cancel nearly one quarter of the nation's contracts, plus a permit to exploit one of the world's largest known copper deposits.

Environment Secretary Gina Lopez announced Tuesday she would cancel 75 of the nation's 311 mining contracts, as well as the environmental compliance certificate of the planned $5.9-billion Tampakan copper and gold project.

The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines said it would fight Lopez's decision, warning it threatened $22-billion worth of projects. The contracts are for projects in the pipeline but are not yet operating.

"She's out to kill the industry. We do not see a future for us under her," Ronald Recidoro, the chamber's vice president for legal and policy affairs, told AFP.

"Her announcement was bloody in all aspects."

Lopez, appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte last year, has railed against what she insists are the environmentally destructive and exploitative practises of local and foreign miners in the Philippines.

"Water is life. If you put at risk the water supply of the community there, you are putting at risk the quality of life of the people," Lopez said on Tuesday.

This month Lopez also ordered the closure of 23 existing mines and the suspension of five others, saying they illegally encroached on watersheds, leaked waste into rivers and destroyed trees.

The Philippines is the world's top supplier of nickel ore and main exporter to China, and the government actions have impacted global metal prices.

Lopez said Tuesday mining companies would be given seven days to explain before the cancellation of the 75 contracts were carried out.

However the mining industry has warned it will take all legal measures to fight Lopez's moves, which are widely expected to be brought before the Supreme Court.

Mining firms accused Lopez of breaching contracts and asked congress on Tuesday to reject her confirmation as environment secretary.

The Tampakan copper-gold project in the southern Philippines had already been stalled by regulation hurdles, including a local government ban on open-pit mining.

Recidoro warned Tuesday's announcement would be a huge blow for the local economy.

"This will lead to the loss of what will probably be the biggest employer in the area," Recidoro said.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Philippines to review mines closure order
 Manila (AFP) Feb 10, 2017
 The Philippines will review an order to close two dozen mines, the government said Friday, after the decision sparked concern over jobs losses and the economy. The environment ministry last week ordered the closure of 23 of the country's large-scale mines and the suspension of five others after a government investigation found they had illegally cut down trees and polluted rivers. The P ... read more

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Free hairdos to boost confidence of displaced Iraqi women

 Myanmar jade mine landslide kills 9: official

 Justice for victims of Nepal's civil war slips away

 Six cosmic catastrophes that could wipe out life on Earth
FROTH AND BUBBLE
A new sensitive and stable self-powered photodetector

 New material that contracts when heated holds great industrial potential

 Aavid Thermacore Europe's technology will keep solar satellite cool

 Flipping the switch on ammonia production
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Ethiopia dam causes Kenya water shortage: rights group

 Sheriff lifts evacuation order for residents near California dam

 Mismatched eyes help squid survive ocean's twilight zone

 Mass evacuation as rain strains tallest US dam
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Hidden lakes drain below West Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier

 NASA, UCI Reveal New Details of Greenland Ice Loss

 CryoSat reveals lake outbursts beneath Antarctic ice

 Climate change adds to pressures on endangered African penguins
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Stanford scientists measure African crop yields from space

 Sticky gels turn insect-sized drones into artificial pollinators

 Grow, mow, mulch: Finding lawn's value

 China villagers 'beat the Buddha' for a good harvest
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Rumbling Indonesian volcano in fresh eruption

 Intense cyclone barrels towards Mozambique

 Aftershocks rock Philippine quake city survivors

 NASA-Led Campaign Studies Hawaii's Iconic Volcanoes
FROTH AND BUBBLE
S. Sudan army says general who quit was 'deeply' corrupt

 Ivory Coast arrests six journalists over mutiny 'false information'

 I. Coast govt pursues bid to end mutiny by elite troops

 Ivory Coast govt in bid to end elite troops' mutiny
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Study: The human brain always has a backup plan

 Chimpanzee feet allow scientists a new grasp on human foot evolution

 Humans subconsciously perceive words as 'round' or 'sharp'

 Paleolithic people 'killed' pebbles to rid them of their symbolic power



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement