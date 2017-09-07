Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
More 'losers' than 'winners' predicted for Southern Ocean seafloor animals
 by Staff Writers
 London, UK (SPX) Sep 07, 2017


Sea spider found in the seas around Antarctica. Image courtesy Cath Waller.

A new study of the marine invertebrates living in the seas around Antarctica reveals there will be more 'losers' than 'winners' over the next century as the Antarctic seafloor warms. The results are published in the journal Nature Climate Change this week (Monday 4 September).

A team at British Antarctic Survey (BAS) examined the potential distribution of over 900 species of shelf-dwelling marine invertebrates under a warming scenario produced by computer models. They conclude that, while some species in some areas will benefit, 79% of the species native to the region will lose out. This has important implications for future resource management in the region.

An average warming of 0.4 of a degree is predicted by 2099, and whilst this warming will not be enough to allow any species from other neighbouring continents to invade or colonise Antarctica, it will cause the unique local species to change their distribution.

More animals will lose suitable habitat than will gain it, with those animals especially adapted to the coldest water on Earth (for example in the Weddell and Ross Sea) losing out the most. Areas of the West Antarctic Peninsula may become too warm for many native species.

The seafloor animals of the Southern Ocean shelf have long been isolated by the deep ocean surrounding Antarctica and the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, with little scope for southward migration.

Lead author, Dr Huw Griffiths from BAS says: "While a few species might thrive at least during the early decades of warming, the future for a whole range of invertebrates from starfish to corals is bleak, and there's nowhere to swim to, nowhere to hide when you're sitting on the bottom of the world's coldest and most southerly ocean and it's getting warmer by the decade."

Dr Andrew Meijers, an oceanographer at BAS says: "The waters around Antarctica are isolated, deep and very cold but they are not beyond the reach of climate change. Southern Ocean seafloor water temperatures are projected to warm by an average of 0.4C over this century with some areas possibly increasing by as much as 2C. We've shown that the effects of this warming will have dramatic consequences for the future biodiversity of the region."

WATER WORLD
Anglers' delight as algal blooms breakthrough highlights innovative science
 Norwich UK (SPX) Aug 28, 2017
 Millions of fish-deaths caused by toxic Prymnesium algal blooms could be prevented with the application of a household chemical best known for bleaching hair, breakthrough research has revealed. Trials carried out in the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads National Park have shown that at controlled concentrations hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is deadly to Prymnesium parvum, the golden algae. The ... read more
Related Links
 British Antarctic Survey
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
'Dreamer' died rescuing Houston flood victims

 Texas chemical plant area declared safe after controlled blaze

 Houston faithful offer hope, help for Harvey amid aid appeal

 Flooded Texas plant will deliberately ignite remaining chemicals
WATER WORLD
Non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma treatment for leather products

 Bit data goes anti-skyrmions

 NASA Awards $400,000 to Top Teams at Second Phase of 3D-Printing Competition

 Clamping down on causality by probing laser cavities
WATER WORLD
Your tap water may contain plastic, researchers warn

 Pacific corals in 'worrying' state: researchers

 New research delivers hope for reef fish living in a high CO2 world

 Anglers' delight as algal blooms breakthrough highlights innovative science
WATER WORLD
What changes when you warm the Antarctic Ocean just 1 degree

 Warming the Antarctic 1 C vastly changes seabed life

 New findings on the past and future of sea ice cover in the Arctic

 Climate change pushed songbirds from Bahamas in the wake of the last ice age
WATER WORLD
prices jump as Irma approaches Florida

 Drought response in global crops may be as complex as day and night

 Mooncakes from heaven: Hong Kong's sweet obsession

 Getting well-oiled: booze in the age of the robo-barman
WATER WORLD
Improving earthquake resistance with a single crystal

 In Irma's path, Haitians face storm's fury alone

 By any name, major tropical storms are bad news

 Tourists evacuate as Category 5 Hurricane Irma nears

WATER WORLD
DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi
WATER WORLD
Human settlement in the Americas may have occurred in the late Pleistocene

 Humans are still evolving, study suggests

 Grammatical patterns survive extreme social upheaval

 Fossil footprints challenge established theories of human evolution



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement