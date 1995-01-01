Nestle tackles 'ocean-polluter' tag in Philippines



by Staff Writers



Manila (AFP) Sept 26, 2017



Global food and beverage giant Nestle vowed Tuesday to address allegations by Greenpeace that it was polluting the world's oceans with cheap plastic packaging for its Philippine products.

In a report released in Manila last week, the environmental group tagged the Philippines as the "third-worst polluter into the world's oceans" after China and Indonesia.

It blamed this on the use by Western consumer giants including Nestle of cheap disposable plastic to package everything from coffee and chips to shampoo and toothpaste.

These low-value and single-use sachets, aimed at poorer consumers, are not recyclable and usually end up in landfill or as litter or marine debris, according to Greenpeace.

"We welcome continued discussions with Greenpeace, including the sharing of any resource or existing research that Greenpeace may provide on more efficient packaging solutions," said a Nestle statement sent to AFP Tuesday.

It said it was working "with stakeholders to improve recycling and recovery rates" and encourage consumers to dispose of waste plastic properly.

Nestle representatives met a Greenpeace campaigner on Friday to discuss its solid waste management.

However, a Greenpeace spokeswoman has told AFP the company's solutions presented at the meeting were at odds with the movement's campaign for a complete ban on single-use plastics in favour of refillable containers.

cgm/sm

NESTLE

Athens (AFP) Sept 11, 2017





Canada's Eldorado Gold announced early Monday it would suspend investment in mining operations in Greece due to what it said were delays by the Greek government in issuing permits. Despite repeated attempts by the company and its Greek subsidiary to talk to the government, "delays continue in issuing routine permits and licences for the construction and development of the Skouries and Olympi ... read more

Related Links

