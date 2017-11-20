Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WATER WORLD
Neutrons probe oxygen-generating enzyme for a greener approach to clean water
 by Staff Writers
 Oak Ridge TN (SPX) Nov 20, 2017


Chlorite dismutase is a unique oxygen-generating enzyme that degrades chlorite, an industrial pollutant found globally in groundwater, drinking water and soils. Research conducted at ORNL contributes to a comprehensive structural and biochemical analysis of the enzyme, paving the way for future environmental applications.

A new study sheds light on a unique enzyme that could provide an eco-friendly treatment for chlorite-contaminated water supplies and improve water quality worldwide.

An international team of researchers led by Christian Obinger from the University of Vienna used neutron analysis at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, x-ray crystallography and other techniques to study the chlorite dismutase enzyme. This naturally occurring protein can break down chlorite, an industrial pollutant found in groundwater, drinking water and soils, into harmless byproducts, but its catalytic process is not well understood. Understanding how the bacterial enzyme converts chlorite into chloride and oxygen could open possibilities for future applications in bioremediation and biotechnology.

The results, published in ACS Catalysis, also contribute to fundamental research on the enzyme's ability to produce oxygen. Oxygen generation is incredibly rare in nature, once thought possible only by photosynthesis, so the enzymatic activity of chlorite dismutase has attracted interest from the scientific community beyond its environmental applications for clean water.

Exactly how chlorite dismutase works at a molecular level to break down chlorite has been debated since the enzyme was discovered in 1996. The complexity of the enzyme's molecular structure and the difficulty of studying proteins with experimental methods present inherent challenges for researchers.

Like most enzymes, chlorite dismutase is a protein that catalyzes a highly specific reaction. The process is often environmentally dependent, meaning it works best within specific parameters, including temperature, concentration and pH ranges. Identifying the ideal parameters for the reaction is key to supporting bioengineering and large-scale production of chlorite dismutase to safely remove chlorite from the environment and potentially exploit the enzyme's oxygen generation.

The team isolated an unstudied Cyanothece strain of chlorite dismutase and examined the protein's crystal structure at specific pH values to determine the impact of pH on chlorite conversion.

The researchers used MaNDi, the macromolecular neutron diffractometer, beamline 11-B at the Spallation Neutron Source, a Department of Energy User Facility at ORNL, to collect unique data only obtainable through the use of neutrons.

"Different protein crystals have different degrees of symmetry, which will determine how we go about measuring them. This crystal is unusual in that it has very little symmetry, so an especially large number of reflections have to be recorded individually to get a complete data set," said Leighton Coates, MaNDi Lead Instrument Scientist. "This would be a challenging and lengthy task anywhere, and it was only achievable in this time frame due to the large area detector coverage of the MaNDi instrument."

On MaNDi, researchers were able to detect the protonation states of important amino acids thought to support the reaction. "Protonation" refers to a fundamental step in catalysis during which hydrogen attaches to molecules. "This is the important region of the protein, where the chemistry is happening and the chlorite is being broken down," said Coates.

Protonation states are not easily observed because they involve hydrogen, which is difficult to detect with x-rays or other techniques. In addition, a phenomenon called "photoreduction" occurs when exposing metal-containing enzymes like chlorite dismutase to x-rays, essentially changing the atomic structure of the sample.

Because neutron techniques do not have these limitations, they can give researchers key information that cannot be obtained by other methods. "Neutrons are nondestructive and sensitive to light elements like hydrogen, so they can provide exclusive information about the atomic structure of proteins, which are largely composed of hydrogen molecules," Coates explained.

"And unlike x-rays that can damage delicate proteins, neutron techniques allow you to collect data at room temperature on an unaltered protein in its active state without the impacts of ionizing radiation and photoreduction," said Coates. "This experiment really highlights the benefit of using neutrons to study proteins."

The journal article is published as "Molecular mechanism of enzymatic chlorite detoxification: insights from structural and kinetic studies." Coauthors include Irene Schaffner, Georg Mlynek, Nicola Flego, Dominic Puhringer, Julian Libiseller-Egger, Leighton Coates, Stefan Hofbauer, Marzia Bellei, Paul G. Furtmu?ller, Gianantonio Battistuzzi, Giulietta Smulevich, Kristina Djinovic-Carugo and Christian Obinger.

WATER WORLD
A well changes lives in ravaged Mali city
 Gao, Mali (AFP) Nov 7, 2017
 Among the lines of small mud houses, plastic litter and piles of parched earth, children gaze skywards at a shiny blue tank perched on steel legs. It holds a vital resource of which they have been deprived for years: water. In a world where more than a billion people lack access to water, residents of this dusty corner of Gao, the main city in Mali's sprawling arid north, know the terrif ... read more
Related Links
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Dimming Sun's rays to cool planet will affect storms too: study

 UN urges end to Myanmar attacks against Rohingya

 15,000 scientists say threats to planet now 'far worse'

 Iran scrambles to aid victims of killer quake
WATER WORLD
Study explains how droplets can levitate on liquid surfaces

 Research highlights ethical sourcing of materials for modern technology

 The environmental implications of 3-D printing

 A gel that does not break or dry out
WATER WORLD
Nepal scraps mega hydropower deal with Chinese firm

 New islands could solve Bangladesh land crisis: experts

 How a 'shadow zone' traps the world's oldest ocean water

 Researchers use forensic science to track turtles
WATER WORLD
A new timeline for glacial retreat in Western Canada

 Research shows ice sheets as large as Greenland's melted fast in a warming climate

 Hot News from the Antarctic Underground

 Chinese icebreaker steams for Antarctica in polar power play
WATER WORLD
Peruvian farmer scores small win in court over German energy giant

 Weed-killer prompts angry divide among US farmers

 Cover crops shield soil from extreme temps

 Sensors applied to plant leaves warn of water shortage
WATER WORLD
Quake-stricken Iranians vent anger at former president

 S. Korea quake leaves dozens injured, 1,500 seeking shelter

 Aid slow to reach quake-hit Iranian villages; Israel offers help

 State of mourning in Greece after deadly flood: PM
WATER WORLD
Virginia Tech explore causes of land cover change in African savannas

 Climate change and neglect threaten Senegal's Saint Louis

 Army takes over Zimbabwe: What we know

 Amnesty warns companies on child labour in DRCongo cobalt mining
WATER WORLD
High cognitive ability not a safeguard from conspiracies, paranormal beliefs

 Chimp study reveals how brain's structure shaped our evolution

 Study shows video games could cut dementia risk in seniors

 Put your head inside a brain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement