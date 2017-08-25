Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FIRE STORM
New forest fire rages in southeastern France
 by Staff Writers
 Marseille (AFP) Sept 3, 2017


A forest fire broke out in southeastern France, destroying more than 400 hectares near urban areas, damaging two houses and forcing the evacuation of a camping site, the fire department and local authorities said Sunday.

"The fire is very violent, very virulent," a local official in Var, Emmanuel Cayron, told AFP from the crisis centre which has been activated.

Some 430 hectares had been burned and two homes were ravaged, a spokeswoman for the local prefecture said. And 165 people were evacuated from a camping site.

The fire broke out in Hyeres around 10pm Saturday (2000 GMT), a day which was considered high risk due to dry weather and strong wind, according to a fire department spokesman.

Several roads, as well as a high-voltage power supply, have been cut off at the request of the fire department.

About 450 firefighters were battling the flames on Sunday. The fire department has requested reinforcements from neighbouring districts.

"The fire is huge, it's impressive. We can see the flames on the ridge line of the hills, and the blue lights of the firefighters," said Daniele, a resident of Hyeres.

This summer has seen blazes across southern France, which is experiencing a particularly hot and dry summer.

FIRE STORM
forces 1,100 to flee in western Canada
 Ottawa (AFP) Aug 25, 2017
 A new wildfire forced 1,100 residents in Canada's westernmost province of British Columbia to flee overnight and the blaze was still burning out of control Friday, officials said. The blaze started about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of the Okanagan wine region in the residential community of Joe Rich, near Kelowna. Stoked by high winds, it caught many off guard, including one woman who ... read more
Related Links
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FIRE STORM
Two landslides kill 30 in China

 Texas flood toll mounts amid chemical blast fears

 'Katrina all over again:' New Orleans in solidarity with Houston

 Greg Abbott, the arch-conservative leading the Harvey response
FIRE STORM
Clamping down on causality by probing laser cavities

 Why does rubbing a balloon on your hair make it stick?

 Breakthrough made in ultra-high strength steel

 Scientists tie flexible crystals into knots
FIRE STORM
Ecuador prison for Chinese fishers caught in Galapagos

 Phoenix International receives $23.3M for deep-sea rescue vehicles

 Scientists from the California Academy of Sciences uncover factors that shape sea life

 The underwater jungles of the sea give clearer water
FIRE STORM
Warming the Antarctic 1 C vastly changes seabed life

 New findings on the past and future of sea ice cover in the Arctic

 Climate change pushed songbirds from Bahamas in the wake of the last ice age

 Satellite photos reveal gigantic outburst floods
FIRE STORM
Scientists turn brewing waste into fresh yeast to make more beer

 Soybean rust develops 'rolling' epidemics as spores travel north

 China blocks US request for WTO arbitration in grain dispute

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand
FIRE STORM
'Tsunami-sunk' Roman ruins discovered in Tunisia

 'Bigger and stronger' storms on the horizon: experts

 Texas flood disaster by the numbers

 Storm Irma heads for Caribbean, likely to become hurricane
FIRE STORM
DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi
FIRE STORM
Ape intelligence research poisoned by human ego, scientists argue

 Elderly just as streetwise as young adults, research shows

 Farming, cheese, chewing changed human skull shape

 Both chimpanzees and humans spontaneously imitate each other's actions



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement