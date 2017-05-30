Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARLY EARTH
New insights into the ancestors of all complex life
 by Staff Writers
 Bristol, UK (SPX) May 30, 2017


The earliest metabolisms of the Archaea were based on the anaerobic reduction of carbon dioxide, and likely evolved during the earliest period of Earth's evolutionary history. Image courtesy Tim Bertelin

A team of scientists led by the University of Bristol has provided new insights into the origins of the Archaea, the group of simple cellular organisms that are the ancestors of all complex life. The Archaea are one of the Earth's most genetically and ecologically diverse groups of micro-organisms. They thrive in a bewildering variety of habitats, from the familiar - soils and oceans - to the inhospitable and bizarre, such as the boiling acid pools of Yellowstone National Park.

The research provides a new evolutionary tree for the Archaea that will help to make sense of their biodiversity, and provides a new window into the early history of life on Earth that is not preserved in the fossil record. The work is published in PNAS. With the development of new technologies for sequencing genomes directly from the environment, many new groups of Archaea have been discovered.

Dr Tom Williams from the School of Earth Sciences, said: "But while these genomes have greatly improved our understanding of the diversity of Archaea, they have so far failed to bring clarity to the evolutionary history of the group.

"This is because, like other micro-organisms, Archaea frequently obtain DNA from distantly related organisms by lateral gene transfer, which can greatly complicate the reconstruction of evolutionary history."

However, in their new work, Dr Williams and colleagues use a new statistical approach that combines information from thousands of genes found in many different archaeal genomes to show that events of lateral gene transfer can actually be used to orient the tree in time, resolving the deepest relationships in the evolutionary tree.

By determining which genes appeared first during the evolution of the Archaea, the new tree makes clear predictions about the basic biochemistry of the earliest Archaea, cells which may have lived over 3.5 billion years ago: these cells likely made energy using the Wood-Ljungdahl pathway, a biochemical pathway that today is found not only in Archaea but also in Bacteria, another major group of micro-organisms.

'Integrative modelling of gene and genome evolution roots the archaeal tree of life' by T. Williams, G. Szollosi, A. Spang, T. Ettema, P. Foster, S. Heaps, T. Martin-Embley and B. Boussau in PNAS.

EARLY EARTH
How did dinosaurs learn to fly? Hopping parrots offer clues
 Washington (UPI) May 25, 2017
 While watching parrotlets hop from branch to branch while foraging, a pair of Stanford researchers hypothesized that the earliest winged dinosaurs may behaved similarly. Branch hopping might have offered dinosaurs an opportunity to begin experimenting with the advantages of flight. To see if, for parrotlets, branch hopping was random or calculated, Diana Chin and David Lentink me ... read more
Related Links
 University of Bristol
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARLY EARTH
UN braces for up to 200,000 Iraqis to flee Mosul

 Why civilian deaths in Iraq and Syria are increasing

 Airbus Foundation and Airbus BizLab seek innovative concepts for humanitarian challenges

 Witnesses to trauma can develop irrational fears
EARLY EARTH
One-dimensional crystals for low-temperature thermoelectric cooling

 New theory predicts wetted area of droplets colliding with flat surface

 Physicists discover mechanism behind granular capillary effect

 Collecting real-time data for material microstructural evolution during radiation exposure
EARLY EARTH
Researchers untangle causes of differences in East Coast sea level rise

 LA lawns use 70 billion gallons of water a year

 Great Barrier Reef bleaching worse than first thought

 How X-rays helped to solve mystery of floating rocks
EARLY EARTH
Methane seeping from Arctic seabed may have an upside

 NASA's Arctic Ecosystem Science Flights Begin

 Elevation could help explain why Antarctica is warming slower than Arctic

 China says no mining planned in Antarctica
EARLY EARTH
In China, maggots finish plates, and food waste

 Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Helping plants pump iron
EARLY EARTH
Study explains severity of 9.2 magnitude Sumatra earthquake

 Sri Lanka deploys thousands of troops as flood toll climbs to 169

 Expect above-average Atlantic hurricane season, US forecasters say

 Sri Lanka deploys more troops as flood toll climbs to 180
EARLY EARTH
Biafra's military veterans: no regrets, 50 years on

 Africa, so close yet so far from G7 summit

 Rwanda to control presidential candidates' social media use

 Nigeria seizes illegal arms shipment
EARLY EARTH
New hypothesis about the origin of humankind suggests oldest hominin lived in Europe

 Portions of human skeletal structure were established millions of years earlier than previously thought,

 Study reveals architecture of the 'second brain,' the enteric nervous system

 'Moral enhancement' technologies are neither feasible nor wise



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement