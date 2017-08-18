Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Nicaragua volcano spews gas, ash
 by Staff Writers
 Managua (AFP) Aug 18, 2017


The San Cristobal volcano, the highest peak in Nicaragua, started spewing out ashes and sulphurous-smelling gases Friday over at least four nearby towns and villages, officials said.

Local authorities in the region of La Grecia recommended people don breathing masks, cover water wells, keep children indoors and drive carefully because the airborne ash has caused poor visibility in the area.

The 1,745-meter (5,725 foot) high San Cristobal is one of seven active volcanoes in the Central American country. It is located in the Chinandega region, 132 kilometers (82 miles) northwest of the capital Managua.

SHAKE AND BLOW
Increased risk of eruption measured for Ecuador's Cotopaxi volcano
 Washington (UPI) Aug 7, 2017
 Scientists have developed a new algorithm to predict eruptions from Cotopaxi volcano in Ecuador. The latest forecasts suggest an increased risk of hazard for those living nearby. Using imaging technology called interferometric synthetic aperture radar, or InSAR, researchers were able to measure ground inflation in the weeks leading up to Cotopaxi's 2015 eruption. The eruption was also p ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Libyan marine rescue zone aims to 'organise' NGOs: navy

 Mass burials begin for 400 Sierra Leone flood victims

 Urban flooding on the rise, as countryside dries up

 Hunter fells elephant that killed 15 in India
SHAKE AND BLOW
Surprise discovery in the search for energy efficient information storage

 Electricity and silver effective at keeping bacteria off plastics

 Researchers 3-D print first truly microfluidic 'lab on a chip' devices

 2-faced 2-D material is a first at Rice
SHAKE AND BLOW
New technique offers clues to measure the deoxygenation of the ocean

 Meadow of dancing brittle stars shows evolution at work

 Ancient ocean deoxygenation provides an urgent warning

 Japan launches study into suspected Chinese coral poaching
SHAKE AND BLOW
Melting of Greenland glacier to speed up: study

 Scientists are recruiting Alaskans to help them track berry patches

 Not all glaciers in Antarctica have been affected by climate change

 Extreme melt season leads to decade-long ecosystem changes in Antarctic polar desert
SHAKE AND BLOW
Oceans possess vast, untapped potential for sustainable aquaculture

 Efforts to reduce pollution from agriculture paying off slowly

 'Inefficient' sailing fleet keeps oyster fishery alive

 Climate change will cut crop yields: study
SHAKE AND BLOW
Climate change shifts timing of European floods

 Hurricane Gert churns up dangerous swells on US east coast

 At least 221 dead in India, Bangladesh, Nepal floods

 Sierra Leone appeals for urgent help after deadly floods
SHAKE AND BLOW
Dalai Lama cancels Botswana trip with 'exhaustion'

 UN says Nigeria relations 'intact' after unauthorised raid

 Nigerian forces in 'unauthorised search' of UN camp

 Kenyan opposition demands Odinga be 'declared president'
SHAKE AND BLOW
New 13-million-year-old infant skull sheds light on ape ancestry

 Arrival of modern humans in Southeast Asia questioned

 Research reveals how neurons communicate

 Ancient infant skull yields insights into human-ape lineage



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement