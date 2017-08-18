Nicaragua volcano spews gas, ash

|
by Staff Writers
Managua (AFP) Aug 18, 2017
The San Cristobal volcano, the highest peak in Nicaragua, started spewing out ashes and sulphurous-smelling gases Friday over at least four nearby towns and villages, officials said.
Local authorities in the region of La Grecia recommended people don breathing masks, cover water wells, keep children indoors and drive carefully because the airborne ash has caused poor visibility in the area.
The 1,745-meter (5,725 foot) high San Cristobal is one of seven active volcanoes in the Central American country. It is located in the Chinandega region, 132 kilometers (82 miles) northwest of the capital Managua.
