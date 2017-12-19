Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FLORA AND FAUNA
Oh, how cute: Tokyo crowds flock to see baby panda on first day
 By Harumi OZAWA
 Tokyo (AFP) Dec 19, 2017


Lizard, turtle among more than 100 new species found in Mekong region
Bangkok (AFP) Dec 19, 2017 - A Vietnamese 'crocodile lizard' and a Thai turtle found on sale in a local market are among more than 100 new species discovered in the ecologically diverse but threatened Mekong region last year, researchers said Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian countries flanking the Mekong river, which snakes down from the Tibetan plateau to the South China Sea, are among the most biodiverse in the world.

Each year scientists announce scores of new species discovered in the region, which includes Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

But there are fears that many more species could die out before they are found in the region whose jungle and river ecosystems are increasingly threatened by roads, dams and a thriving illegal wildlife trade.

In total, scientists confirmed 115 new species in 2016 after a lengthy vetting process, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

They include 11 amphibians, two fish, 11 reptiles, 88 plants and three mammals.

"While the global trends are worrisome, and the threats against species and their habitats here in the Greater Mekong are massive, these new species discoveries give us enormous hope," said WWF's Lee Poston.

"But we have to do more to protect their habitat and prevent them from entering the illegal wildlife trade," he added.

The new finds include a bat with a horseshoe-shaped face and a snail-eating turtle discovered by a scientists in a local market in northeastern Thailand.

The Crocodile Lizard, a scaly reptile that hails from northern Vietnam's evergreen forests, was also among the new species announced on Tuesday.

Although the reptile was first discovered in 2003, it has taken years to confirm its status as a separate subspecies.

Coal mining and pet trade poachers have gravely endangered the lizard, whose numbers are estimated to be fewer than 200, scientists said.

Two new mole species were also found in Vietnam, with researchers noting that their underground dwellings have helped protect them.

Over the past 20 years more than 2,500 new species -- amounting to around two per week -- have been discovered in the Greater Mekong, WWF said.

Hundreds of fans flocked to a Tokyo zoo Tuesday for the first public viewing of baby panda Xiang Xiang, after winning a lucky lottery ticket that a quarter of a million applied for.

Long queues formed outside the zoo as fans -- many wearing panda cub hats or gloves -- waited patiently for a brief glimpse of Xiang Xiang, whose name is derived from the Chinese character for "fragrance."

Such was the demand to see the hot new attraction that the zoo held a lottery and only those lucky enough to win the coveted golden ticket gained access to the panda enclosure.

Nearly 250,000 people applied to see Xiang Xiang and the zoo will limit the maximum number of visitors to 2,000 a day until the end of January to reduce stress on the animals.

Inside, Xiang Xiang rolled around in her pen, munching on bamboo and scrambling up trees while her mother watched laconically.

To spare the pandas from overexposure, visitors were alloted only a few minutes to watch them in action before being moved on by a strict team of timekeepers.

But this did not dampen the enthusiasm of the fortunate fans who got to see Xiang Xiang on her first day on public display.

"Oh how cute," cooed university student Haruna Yamada, 21, dressed for the part with fluffy panda ears and matching panda accessories -- earrings, necklaces and rings.

"I've been a fan of pandas since high school. They are my favourite animal," enthused Yamada, pleased to see that Xiang Xiang was "really active, moving around".

Eriko Mihara, 35, had dressed her one-year-old baby in a panda jacket for the occasion.

"She was really active, eating bamboo and rolling around. We are very happy to see her. She was fluffy and cute," said Mihara.

- 'Fluffy and white' -

Another fan, 70-year-old retiree Osamu Saito, joked: "She is cuter than my grandchild. Just joking! But I can say she is as cute as my grandchild. She is really fluffy and white. Oh, she is adorable."

"I was really lucky. Never thought I get the ticket," he added.

Japanese media were no less obsessed with Xiang Xiang's first day, with television channels broadcasting live images of the panda and the crowds.

Images of Xiang Xiang were plastered over the front pages.

Merchandising shops were also cashing in on the craze, with panda goods flying off the shelves.

A particularly popular toy was a stuffed version of Xiang Xiang as a newborn that was popular with old and young alike despite an uncanny resemblance to a pink rat.

For avid panda fans who miss out, the zoo will offer a year-long live stream of Xiang Xiang's daily life starting from Tuesday.

Mum Shin Shin, who mated with Ri Ri in February, had previously given birth in 2012 -- the zoo's first panda delivery in 24 years -- only for the cub to die from pneumonia six days later.

Zookeepers have since given the adult pandas some private space in a bid to create an environment for the bashful creatures to mate successfully -- a notoriously difficult process.

Until recently considered an endangered species, it is estimated that around 2,000 giant pandas remain in the wild, in three provinces in central China.

FLORA AND FAUNA
Pangolin traffickers opening up new routes: study
 Kuala Lumpur (AFP) Dec 15, 2017
 Pangolin smugglers are constantly opening up new routes to evade law enforcement agencies, a study showed Friday, highlighting the challenge of tackling the trade in the world's most heavily trafficked mammal. While at least 20 tonnes of pangolins and their parts are seized annually after being trafficked across borders, smugglers were using dozens of new routes for the illegal trade every y ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Storm-hit Puerto Rico starving for tourists

 New mapping technique can help fight extreme poverty

 World leaders in Paris seek cash for climate crunc

 Leaders needed to fix global 'mess', says Kofi Annan
FLORA AND FAUNA
Software enables robots to be controlled in virtual reality

 Better mastery of heat flow leads to next-generation thermal cloaks

 Blackbody radiation from a warm object attracts polarizable objects

 Brittle starfish shows how to make tough ceramics
FLORA AND FAUNA
New mechanism to explain how El Nino influences East Asian and WN Pacific climate

 Sea levels will rise, but scientists not sure how high

 Southern Ocean drives massive bloom of tiny phytoplankton

 Ouch! Sea lions attack swimmers in San Francisco Bay
FLORA AND FAUNA
Tiny ice losses at Antarctica's fringes can accelerate ice loss far away

 Extreme fieldwork, climate modeling yields new insight into predicting Greenland's melt

 NASA scientists embark on extreme Antarctic Trek

 A dynamic East Antarctic ice sheet has repeatedly grown and shrunk
FLORA AND FAUNA
How much soil goes get washed down the drain

 Archaeologist says fire, not corn, key to prehistoric survival in arid Southwest

 Meadows beat out shrubs when it comes to storing carbon

 Uncovering varied pathways to agriculture
FLORA AND FAUNA
Toll rises to three dead after Indonesia quake

 Thousands stranded after storm lashes Philippines

 NASA shows new Tongan Island made of tuff stuff, likely to persist years

 Magnitude 6.2 quake hits southeastern Iran: seismological centre
FLORA AND FAUNA
US, Britain, France seek details on Russian arms to C. Africa

 UN gives green light on Russia arms to C. Africa

 Russia asks UN for green light to send arms to C. Africa

 Tillerson plans Africa trip for early 2018
FLORA AND FAUNA
Primordial mutation helps explain origin of some organs in vertebrates

 Scientists show how Himalayan rivers influenced ancient Indus civilization settlements

 Scientists revamp 'Out of Africa' model of early human migration

 Archaeologists revise chronology of the last hunter-gatherers in the Near East



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement