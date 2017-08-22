Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
One dead, one missing after quake hits Italy holiday island
 by Staff Writers
 Rome (AFP) Aug 22, 2017


A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Italian holiday island of Ischia late Monday, causing destruction that left one person dead and one missing at peak tourist season, authorities said.

A woman was killed in Casamicciola, in the north of the small tourist island, hit by debris that fell from a church, with around 25 people injured in the quake, for the most part lightly.

At a press conference early Tuesday, the head of the local department of civil protection, Angelo Borrelli, said that two small communes, Casamicciola and neighbouring Lacco Ameno, had borne the brunt of the quake.

"In Casamicciola, a building collapsed and three people were pulled alive from the rubble -- two women and a man," he said.

Rescue workers were working in the early hours to free three children who were alive but trapped and communicating with emergency services through the rubble, the mayor of Casamicciola told Italian television.

The tremor hit the northwest of the island at 8:57 pm (1957 GMT), with a depth of some 10 kilometres.

Italian authorities first put Monday's quake at 3.6, but subsequently revised it upward to 4.0 magnitude.

The main earthquake was followed by 14 smaller aftershocks, said Angelo Borrelli.

It came just days ahead of the first anniversary of the 6.0 magnitude quake that killed nearly 300 people in and around Amatrice in central Italy. In October 2016 and January 2017 three other earthquakes hit the same region.

"I was on the couch watching TV. Blackout, shaking, something fell on my head. I scream, my mother grabs me and we ran outside," one witness wrote on Twitter.

The quake response has benefited from the presence of emergency responders who happened to already be on the island to fight the forest fires that have plagued Italy this summer, local media said.

Teams of firefighters, including two units specialised in extracting people from the rubble, were quickly mobilised, said Bruno Frattasi, who oversees the fire department.

Firefighters said on Twitter that several buildings on the island were damaged or had collapsed.

Ischia's only hospital was also hit and had to be partially evacuated. Five patients were evacuated to another medical facility by helicopter.

Restaurants were packed and many stores were still open when the shaking began, witnesses said on Twitter.

"A horrible experience, everything was shaking, plunged into darkness, houses were collapsing... a nightmare," a witness wrote on Twitter.

Electricity was restored after just a few minutes, but many people stayed outdoors after the quake, reluctant to go inside.

Ischia has been a frequent victim of earthquakes, with its worst dating back over a century. Estimated at a magnitude of 5.8, it killed over 2,000 people in July 1883.

Much of Italy's land mass and some of its surrounding waters are prone to seismic activity with the highest risk concentrated along its mountainous central spine.

Italy straddles the Eurasian and African tectonic plates, making it vulnerable to seismic activity when they move.

SHAKE AND BLOW
Chile eyes quake fault that could strike capital
 Santiago (AFP) Aug 11, 2017
 Earthquake-prone Chile may be one of the countries best prepared for seismic shocks, but officials are nervously watching a major fault line that could shift any time, threatening the capital. Long accustomed to quakes such as the 8.8 monster that killed some 500 people in 2010, Chile has strict building norms aimed at limiting damage from the shifting of tectonic plates. But seismologis ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Libyan marine rescue zone aims to 'organise' NGOs: navy

 Mass burials begin for 400 Sierra Leone flood victims

 Urban flooding on the rise, as countryside dries up

 Hunter fells elephant that killed 15 in India
SHAKE AND BLOW
Surprise discovery in the search for energy efficient information storage

 Electricity and silver effective at keeping bacteria off plastics

 Researchers 3-D print first truly microfluidic 'lab on a chip' devices

 2-faced 2-D material is a first at Rice
SHAKE AND BLOW
Sediment research is a granular exercise at NRL

 Meadow of dancing brittle stars shows evolution at work

 Ancient ocean deoxygenation provides an urgent warning

 Japan launches study into suspected Chinese coral poaching
SHAKE AND BLOW
Melting of Greenland glacier to speed up: study

 Study validates East Antarctic ice sheet to remain stable even if western ice sheet melts

 Scientists are recruiting Alaskans to help them track berry patches

 Not all glaciers in Antarctica have been affected by climate change
SHAKE AND BLOW
Surprising two-way journey for apple on the Silk Road

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Oceans possess vast, untapped potential for sustainable aquaculture

 Efforts to reduce pollution from agriculture paying off slowly
SHAKE AND BLOW
Climate change shifts timing of European floods

 Nearly 600 dead in S. Asia floods; SLeone toll reaches 441

 Nicaragua volcano spews gas, ash

 Could supervolcanoes be a part of future energy supplies
SHAKE AND BLOW
Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Dalai Lama cancels Botswana trip with 'exhaustion'

 UN says Nigeria relations 'intact' after unauthorised raid

 Nigerian forces in 'unauthorised search' of UN camp
SHAKE AND BLOW
To teach kids morals, read books with humans not animals

 Research reveals how neurons communicate

 New 13-million-year-old infant skull sheds light on ape ancestry

 Arrival of modern humans in Southeast Asia questioned



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement