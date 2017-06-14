Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARLY EARTH
Otter fossil suggests ancient mammals migrated across Mexico, from Florida to California
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jun 14, 2017


An ancient sea otter fossil found in Central Mexico suggests mammals once followed an east-to-west migration route from Florida to California.

The fossil, which scientists described in the journal Biology Letters, is the first piece of hard evidence offered in support of a transcontinental migration route theorized by researchers at the University of Buffalo.

"This is an entirely new idea that no one else has proposed," paleontologist Jack Tseng, a professor of pathology and anatomical sciences at Buffalo, said in a news release. "We think it's very likely other animals utilized this route."

The fossilized jaw featured well-preserved molars, allowing researchers to identify the specimen as belonging to the ancient sea otter species Enhydritherium terraenovae. Nearly identical teeth have been recovered from the coasts of both California and Florida, but researchers weren't sure how they crossed the continent.

Tseng believes sea otters and other mammals followed an east-to-west path along the northern edge of the Trans-Mexican Volcanic Belt during the Miocene epoch, between 23 million and 5.3 million years ago.

The cross-continental migration may have coincided with another larger migration, the Great American Biotic Interchange -- the movement of animals from North America to South America, and vice versa, across newly formed land bridges.

Strata in Mexico could yield evidence of both migrations.

"Now that we have this evidence of these animals moving through Mexico, we can now look for evidence of other animals doing the same," Tseng said.

Tseng understands some researchers will be skeptical of his hypothesis, but he hopes future digs will offer further proof of east-to-west mammal migrations.

"We are aware it is a single discovery," he said. "It essentially opens up a can of worms. We are throwing a different factor in. We now have a connection between Florida and California, and it's not in a straight line."

EARLY EARTH
Paleontologists find Cretaceous-era baby bird trapped in amber
 Washington (UPI) Jun 8, 2017
 Scientists have discovered the remains of a Cretaceous-era baby bird inside a piece of 99-million-year-old amber. The amber fossil was found in Myanmar and purchased by scientists from local amber hunters. The baby bird became trapped in tree sap just a few days after hatching. The resin hardened into amber, preserving roughly roughly half of the tiny bird, including its neck bones, cla ... read more
Related Links
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARLY EARTH
Hundreds sick in food poisoning at Mosul displaced camp

 Flower power: gardening as therapy in Poland

 Philippine war refugees facing deadly health risks

 Scorpions the new threat for displaced Mosul civilians
EARLY EARTH
Metal-ion catalysts and hydrogen peroxide could green up plastics production

 Liquids are capable of supporting waves with short wavelengths only

 New sound diffuser is 10 times thinner than existing designs

 New catalytic converter composite reduces rare earth element usage
EARLY EARTH
New-generation material removes iodine from water

 Lost ecosystem found buried in mud of southern California coastal waters

 DRCongo seeks joint Chinese-Spanish offer to build dam

 Boeing, Huntington Ingalls giving boost to Navy UUV program
EARLY EARTH
Finding new homes won't help Emperor penguins cope with climate change

 Blight or blessing? How the wolverine embodies Arctic diversity

 Domes of frozen methane may be warning signs for new blow-outs

 Geoscientific evidence for subglacial lakes
EARLY EARTH
Bee buzzes could help determine how to save their decreasing population

 Dairy dispute sours Belarus-Russia relations

 Spain's 'jamon' conquers China

 Scientists design laser to kill weeds
EARLY EARTH
Greek island picks up the pieces after 6.3-magnitude quake

 Volcanoes, referees for the life on Earth

 Sediment from Himalayas may have made 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake more severe

 2017 hurricane season follows year of extremes
EARLY EARTH
Tunisian soldier dead after landmine blast

 Nigerian soldier sentenced to death for 'Boko Haram' murder

 France faces US reservations over UN backing for Sahel force

 UN peacekeeper death toll rises after Mali jihadist attack
EARLY EARTH
How the brain recognizes what the eye sees

 Removal of aging cells could extend human life

 Hand-washing is like hitting a reset button in the brain

 Dating expert ages oldest modern human



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement