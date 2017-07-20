Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARLY EARTH
Our ancestors were already warm-blooded before PT extinction event
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (SPX) Jul 20, 2017


illustration only

For how long have warm-blooded animals existed? The time at which this character first appeared in the ancestors of mammals has long been debated. Now, dating analyses carried out on 90 fossils by an international collaboration including the Laboratoire de Geologie de Lyon - Terre, Planetes, Environnement have shown that warm-blooded species first appeared among our ancestors during the Late Permian, 252 - 259 million years ago. In addition, this new character may have enabled them to survive the Permian-Triassic extinction event, 252 million years ago. The work is published in the journal eLife dated 18 July 2017.

Today, only birds and mammals are able both to produce their own body heat (this is known as endothermy) and maintain it at a high, stable temperature (homeothermy). The combination of both these characteristics, endo-homeothermy, first appeared in the therapsids, the reptilian ancestors of mammals.

270 to 252 million years ago, the therapsids consisted of six subgroups, one of which, the cynodonts, gave rise to mammals. The researchers brought together 90 fossils discovered in South Africa, Lesotho, Morocco and China, 63 of which were therapsids belonging to 22 different species, in order to study their oxygen isotopic1 composition.

The incorporation of the two stable isotopes of oxygen, 16O and 18O, into teeth and bones varies according to an animal's metabolism. A warm-blooded animal will therefore have a different isotopic composition from a cold-blooded animal that shares the same environment.

Differences in isotopic composition between certain therapsids and other contemporary species showed that eight species from two different lineages of therapsids were already endo-homeothermic several million years before the Permian-Triassic extinction event. One of the lineages, the dicynodonts, is now extinct, but the other one, the cynodonts, gave rise to the mammals. Both survived the extinction event 252 million years ago, in which 75% of terrestrial species died out. The key to their resistance to sudden climate change may lie in their endo-homeothermy.

As part of an international collaboration, the work involved the Laboratoire de Geologie de Lyon: Terre, Planetes et Environnement (CNRS/ENS de Lyon/Universite Claude Bernard Lyon 1), the Laboratoire d'Ecologie des Systemes Naturels Anthropises (CNRS/Universite Claude Bernard Lyon 1/ENTPE), Laboratoire de Physique du Globe de Paris (CNRS/IPGP/Universite Paris Diderot), the Centre de Recherches en Paleobiodiversite et Paleoenvironnements (CNRS/MNHN/UPMC), the University of Witwatersrand (South Africa), and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Oxygen isotopes suggest elevated thermometabolism within multiple Permo-Triassic therapsid clades. Rey, K., Amiot, R., Fourel, F., Abdala, F., Fluteau, F., Jalil, N.-E., Liu, J., Rubidge, B. S., Smith, R. M. H., Steyer, J.-S., Viglietti, P. A., Wang, X. Lecuyer, C., eLife, 18 July 2017

EARLY EARTH
T. rex was probably pretty slow, scientists claim
 Washington (UPI) Jul 18, 2017
 The relationship between speed and size among animals plots a bell curve on a graph. At a certain point, size becomes a liability, not an asset. Such was the case for Tyrannosaurus rex. New research suggests the large dino species was a rather slower runner. In fact, he was mostly a walker. For small and medium sized animals, the larger the species the faster it can move. A rabbi ... read more
Related Links
 CNRS
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARLY EARTH
Separated by war, Iraqi children wait for parents

 Haiti's army reborn 20 years after it was demobilized

 The last survivors on Earth

 Civilian deaths soar in Iraq, Syria: monitoring group
EARLY EARTH
Breakthrough tool predicts properties of theoretical materials

 Semiliquid chains pulled out of a sea of microparticles

 A plastic planet

 Strengthening 3-D printed parts for real-world use
EARLY EARTH
New algorithm, metrics improve autonomous underwater vehicles' energy efficiency

 MH370 search reveals hidden undersea world

 Risky business for fish in oil-polluted reef waters

 World's northernmost coral reef in Japan bleached
EARLY EARTH
Thawing permafrost releases old greenhouse gas

 Sentinel satellite captures birth of behemoth iceberg

 Massive iceberg

 US need for four polar icebreakers 'critical,' warns report
EARLY EARTH
Kenyan cattle herders defend 'necessary' land invasions

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Using treated graywater for irrigation is better for arid environments

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand
EARLY EARTH
Crustal limestone platforms feed carbon to many of Earth's arc volcanoes

 Two killed in 6.7-magnitude quake off Greece and Turkey resorts

 Seven killed as India floods death toll rises to 83

 7.7-magnitude quake hits off Russia: US scientists
EARLY EARTH
Peace deal eludes Senegal's Casamance, 35 years on

 Rwandan forces killing suspects without trial: HRW

 AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping

 3 killed in north Mali clashes as UN condemns violence
EARLY EARTH
Artifacts suggest humans arrived in Australia earlier than thought

 Father's presence encourages sibling bonding among baboons

 Startup touts neuro-stimulation as 'medicine for the brain'

 Towards a High-Resolution, Implantable Neural Interface



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement