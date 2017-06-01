Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARLY EARTH
Paleobiologists make intriguing new discoveries about dinosaur ancestors
 by Staff Writers
 Kazan, Russia (SPX) Jun 01, 2017


An international group of researchers has discovered that the most ancient dinosaurs' ancestors were quadrupedal.

Dinosaurs emerged in Triassic, a geological period of the Mesozoic era which started 252 Mya. It was then when archosaurs split into two evolutionary branches - bird-like and crocodile-like.

Dinosaurs' closest ancestors were at the base of the bird branch. Many scientists have pictured them in a somewhat chicken-like shape, bipedal, quite quick and agile in comparison with crocodiles. By slowly evolving their forelimbs into wings they finally became birds.

However, this logical construct was recently upended by the international group which found a new candidate for an early dinosaurs' predecessor. It was Teleocrater rhadinus whose bone fragments were discovered in Tanzania in the 1930s.

Teleocrater was for a long time in a systematic limbo because researchers couldn't exactly place him on the ancient reptilians' evolutionary tree. 82 years later, though, the situation finally shifted - new fossils were found.

In particular, fragments of tibiotarsus which shed light on Teleocrater's anatomical features - both those of bird-like archosaurs and crocodilians. It was approximately 3 meters long, with long neck and tail, and moved on four crocodile-shaped limbs - something that definitely contradicts the earlier hypotheses made by paleontologists.

Sterling Nesbitt, Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech, said that this discovery dramatically changed the current picture of early dinosaur evolution. Judith Skog, Program Director at the National Science Foundation, added that the research makes everyone rethink their ideas about dinosaur ancestry.

The now well-publicized work first appeared in Nature. Dr. Sennikov was one of the co-authors. Leading Research Association of the Paleontogical Institute of RAS has been in active cooperation with KFU as a visiting researcher for a few years now.

One of the Stratigraphy Lab's main areas of expertise is paleoclimatology and paleobiology, the latter being Dr. Sennikov's field of study. He shared that early archosaurs have been his primary focus for some time, "During the 1980s I discussed similarities between different Eastern European thecodonts, such as Dongusuchus, and Eastern African ones, including Teleocrater, with Dr. Alan J. Charig of the Natural History Museum.

He was the first to describe Teleocrater. In 1994 I personally studied Teleocrater materials in the British Museum and was convinced that those are two very close taxons. Based on this, I pointed at this relationship in my monograph by putting Teleocrater and Dongusuchus in a separate group".

Dr. Sennikov's work on Dongusuchus is still underway. It was only recently when he published an internationally co-authored paper about the extinct archosaur's systematic position and relative links. This and other materials were used to prepare the latest publication in Nature.

New Teleocrater's anatomy analysis allowed the scientists to separate a new group of archosaurs under the name Aphanosauria. The group is placed on the evolutionary tree right after the split into birds and crocodiles at the very root of the former class.

Our interviewee added that this research showed the more complex diversity of early archosaurs than had previously been considered. Paleontologists plan a new trip to Tanzania soon to find more remains of Teleocrater and construct its full skeleton.

Research paper

EARLY EARTH
Just how old are animals
 Bristol UK (SPX) May 31, 2017
 The origin of animals was one of the most important events in the history of Earth. Beautifully preserved fossil embryos suggest that our oldest ancestors might have existed a little more than half a billion years ago. Yet, fossils are rare, difficult to interpret, and new, older fossils are constantly discovered. An alternative approach to date the 'tree of life' is the molecular cl ... read more
Related Links
 Kazan Federal University
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARLY EARTH
Refugees face 'acute crisis' in cyclone-hit Bangladesh

 Study finds Congo's miners often resort to hunting wildlife for food

 Nuclear spent fuel fire could force millions of people to relocate

 Disaster risk management: Science helps save lives
EARLY EARTH
New method allows real-time monitoring of irradiated materials

 Neutron lifetime measurements take new shape for in situ detection

 Solving the riddle of the snow globe

 Bamboo inspires optimal design for lightness and toughness
EARLY EARTH
A 3-D look at the 2015 El Nino

 Faceless fish among weird deep sea Australian finds

 Growing sea cucumber demand threatening coastal communities

 Fiji's COP 23 leader vows climate fight 'far from over'
EARLY EARTH
Previously, on Arctic warming

 New Light on the Future of a Key Antarctic Glacier

 Arctic peoples' climate pleas fell on deaf ears

 Methane seeping from Arctic seabed may have an upside
EARLY EARTH
In China, maggots finish plates, and food waste

 Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Helping plants pump iron
EARLY EARTH
Sri Lanka appeals for help as floods foul water supply

 Death by volcano

 Bangladesh navy rescues cyclone survivors

 Sri Lanka deploys thousands of troops as flood toll climbs to 169
EARLY EARTH
Benin to invest in one of West Africa's last wildlife havens

 Ivory Coast army chief meets mutineers in their barracks

 Biafra's military veterans: no regrets, 50 years on

 Rwanda to control presidential candidates' social media use
EARLY EARTH
Fossil skeleton confirms earliest primates were tree dwellers

 Springs were critical water sources for early humans in East Africa, Rutgers study finds

 Researchers Identify Conductor of Brain's Neural Orchestra and Begin to Decode the Score

 New hypothesis about the origin of humankind suggests oldest hominin lived in Europe



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement