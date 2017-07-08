Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Power outages after deadly Philippine quake
 by Staff Writers
 Tacloban, Philippines (AFP) July 8, 2017


Panic, damages after deadly Philippine quake
Manila (AFP) July 7, 2017 - Residents fled their houses in panic overnight on Friday as aftershocks hit the central Philippines a day after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake killed two people and injured at least 72 others, authorities said.

Rescuers pulled out 13 trapped people from a collapsed commercial building late Thursday in the town of Kananga on Leyte island, near the epicentre of the quake, local officials said.

Three provinces in the region remain without power while all schools are closed in Leyte as authorities assess the damage.

"Some residents ran out of their homes when they felt aftershocks. Some had panicked but many stayed calm because we just had an earthquake drill and they know what to do in times of disaster," Office of Civil Defense regional spokesperson Pebbles Lluz told AFP.

The two fatalities were an 18-year-old woman who was hit by falling debris in Ormoc City in Leyte, while one body was retrieved from the collapsed building in Kananga.

The earthquake also damaged houses and schools, left cracks in highways and caused landslides, authorities said.

Geothermal plants in Leyte, its main source of power, were also hit according to the provincial government.

Local airlines have meanwhile cancelled flights to Ormoc City on Leyte island.

Large parts of the central Philippines remained without power days after a 6.5-magnitude quake shook the region and killed two people, authorities said Saturday.

Power plant facilities in the central island of Leyte, which provide electricity for the island and neighbouring regions, sustained damage when the quake struck on Thursday, an energy department statement said.

The geothermal plants, near the quake's epicentre, were damaged by both the tremors and resulting landslides, the department said.

Leyte, home to some 1.75 million people, bore the brunt of the quake, recording two deaths and 72 injuries.

Much of Leyte and the surrounding islands of Samar and Bohol were without power on Saturday as repairs were still being conducted, energy undersecretary Wimpy Fuentabella said.

"In three to 10 days, we will see a tremendous improvement in ensuring that there will be basic electrical service available," he said on ABS-CBN television.

Vegetable seller Cheryl Anne Acidera, 25, in the Leyte city of Tacloban, recalled running out of her school in terror when the quake struck.

"We all ran out to the plaza so nothing would fall on us," she told AFP, adding that some of her companions fainted.

The Philippines lies on the so-called Ring of Fire, a vast Pacific Ocean region where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

In February, a 6.5-magnitude quake killed eight people and left more than 250 injured outside the southern city of Surigao.

The following month a 5.9-magnitude tremor killed one person.

Before the Surigao disasters, the last fatal earthquake to hit the Southeast Asian nation was a 7.1-magnitude quake that left more than 220 people dead and destroyed historic churches in the central islands in October 2013.

SHAKE AND BLOW
Panic, damage after deadly Philippine quake
 Manila (AFP) July 7, 2017
 Residents fled their houses in panic overnight on Friday as aftershocks hit the central Philippines a day after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake killed two people and injured at least 72 others, authorities said. Rescuers pulled out 13 trapped people from a collapsed commercial building late Thursday in the town of Kananga on Leyte island, near the epicentre of the quake, local officials said. ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Holiday weekend leaves more than 100 gunfire victims in Chicago

 Ex-bosses stand trial over 2011 Fukushima crisis in Japan

 New landslide hits China disaster area

 Ex-NY mayor Bloomberg to grant $200 mln to US cities
SHAKE AND BLOW
Seawater makes ancient Roman concrete stronger

 Scanning the surface of lithium titanate

 New polymer goes for a walk when illuminated

 Custom-made clothes for all within reach says top designer
SHAKE AND BLOW
UNESCO keeps Great Barrier Reef off 'in danger' list

 Another threat to the ocean: deoxygenation

 'Perfect storm' of oceanic conditions triggered Great Barrier Reef bleaching

 Cornell researchers build American eels an 'eelevator'
SHAKE AND BLOW
Huge Antarctic ice block poised to snap off

 Climate change impacts Antarctic biodiversity habitat

 More summer sunshine leading to increased Greenland ice melt

 On the march: As polar bears retreat, grizzlies take new territory
SHAKE AND BLOW
Spain hit by deadly bacteria threatening olive trees

 Customs grab 122 tonnes of fake pesticide: Europol

 Incremental discovery may one day lead to photosynthetic breakthrough

 Industrial farming disrupts burn-regrowth cycle in grasslands
SHAKE AND BLOW
Panic, damage after deadly Philippine quake

 Huge floods sweep southern Japan, two dead, 18 missing

 Deadly floods sweep southern Japan

 'Bulges' in volcanoes could be used to predict eruptions
SHAKE AND BLOW
AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping

 3 killed in north Mali clashes as UN condemns violence

 I.Coast's Comoe park no longer endangered: UNESCO

 Mali relaunches beleagured peace process
SHAKE AND BLOW
Researchers document early, permanent human settlement in Andes

 Analysis of Neanderthal teeth grooves uncovers evidence of prehistoric dentistry

 Study: Potentially no limit to human lifespan

 Beyond bananas: 'Mind reading' technology decodes complex thoughts



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement