Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARLY EARTH
Rare fossil discovery raises questions
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Feb 24, 2017


This is an artist's impression of the giant rodent. Image courtesy Taylor and Francis.

Adult and juvenile remains of a giant rodent species (Isostylomys laurdillardi) have been uncovered by researchers, in the Rio de la Plata coastal region of southern Uruguay, raising questions about classification within dinomids.

The study, detailed in Journal of Systematic Palaeontology, consisted of examining teeth structure and development, and comparing the fossils to previously found examples and the largest living rodent - the capybara. It was proposed that, due to similarities in the adult's and the juvenile's teeth structure, previously found fossils, which were smaller and thought to belong to a different species, were in fact from the same species.

The authors have consequently proposed that members of the subfamily Gyriabrinae could represent juveniles belonging to other subfamilies of Dinomyidae and that three known species of the genus Isostylomys should be merged into just one species, Isostylomys laurillardi.

Author of the study Andres Rinderknecht commented, "Our study shows how the world's largest fossil rodents grow and we describe fossil remains of a giant rodent baby and an adult. Comparing them we conclude that from very young the giant rodents already were very similar to the adults which allows us to deduce that the great majority of the hypotheses before posed were wrong. The juvenile and the adult analyzed here represent some of the largest rodents known to science with some of these animals weighing almost a ton".

The adult remains found consist of an almost complete skull with a partial jaw, while the juvenile's remains are of a complete lower jaw and right heel. Almost all previous discoveries of this kind have consisted of isolated teeth, and small fragments of skulls or jaws, which make this discovery some of the best-preserved remains of giant dinomids known to date.

Research paper


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Taylor and Francis Group
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
EARLY EARTH
MBL study illuminates the origin of vertebrate gills
 Woods Hole MA (SPX) Feb 10, 2017
 What did the last common ancestor of the vertebrate animals - a very small, soft-bodied marine organism that lived about 600 million years ago - look like? While the portrait is still emerging, a new study indicates that it had gills. This week in Current Biology, J. Andrew Gillis of the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, and the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL), Woods Hole, demons ... read more

EARLY EARTH
'Anybody could be a refugee': Ai Weiwei films global crisis

 Brazilian troops withdraw from Rio ahead of carnival

 DR Congo snubs calls for inquiry of massacre video

 British Museum training Iraqi experts to save Mosul heritage
EARLY EARTH
Penn engineers overcome a hurdle in growing a revolutionary optical metamaterial

 Scientists look to tick 'cement' as potential medical adhesive

 Terahertz chips a new way of seeing through matter

 Researchers engineer thubber a stretchable rubber that packs a thermal conductive punch
EARLY EARTH
Small ponds have outsized impact on global warming: study

 Cash-strapped Rio de Janeiro to privatize water utility

 Basking sharks seek out winter sun

 Oceans have lost 2 percent of oxygen, says study
EARLY EARTH
Local weather impacts melting of one of Antarctica's fastest-retreating glaciers

 New pathway for Greenland meltwater to reach ocean identified

 Descent into a Frozen Underworld

 How an Ice Age paradox could inform sea level rise predictions
EARLY EARTH
Mumbai's original inhabitants fear world's tallest statue

 Maize study finds genes that help crops adapt to change

 Snap beans hard to grow in cover crop residue

 Bee decline threatens US crop production
EARLY EARTH
Argentine researcher falls into Nicaragua volcano

 Flooding hits Indonesian capital, one dead

 Thousands flee as floodwaters threaten California city

 Over time, nuisance flooding can cost more than extreme, infrequent events
EARLY EARTH
A tonne of ivory, hacked into pieces, seized in Uganda

 I.Coast hosting bid to save its last chimpanzees

 Civilians in the crossfire of Boko Haram and the military

 DR Congo investigating alleged army massacre video
EARLY EARTH
New evidence highlights maternal hierarchy of Pueblo Bonito

 Flat-footed fighters

 Advances in imaging could deepen knowledge of brain

 Study: The human brain always has a backup plan



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement