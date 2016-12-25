Rebels blamed for 'poisoning' Damascus water

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Damascus (AFP) Dec 25, 2016
Residents of the Syrian capital were facing their third consecutive day of water shortages on Sunday, with authorities accusing "terrorist groups" of deliberately poisoning water resources.
The government cut off water to Damascus on Friday after concerns that rebel groups west of the city had poisoned wells and pipes.
A statement by the Damascus City Water Supply and Sewage Authority said it had halted supplies after "terrorist attacks on all water resources feeding into Damascus and its surroundings".
It said it was using reserves and would pump water to various city neighbourhoods according to a schedule published on its website.
"Water has been totally cut for three days," said Rasha, a 51-year-old housewife.
"We can live without electricity but we can't live without water."
Supplies were pumped briefly to two districts on Saturday, AFP correspondents said, but tanks were empty again on Sunday.
According to state news agency SANA, rebel groups attacked springs at Wadi Barada and Ain al-Fijeh, about 15 kilometres (9 miles) northwest of Damascus.
It did not specify the type of attack, but the daily Al-Watan, which is close to the government, accused rebels of "contaminating the water resources into Damascus with pollutants and diesel".
An estimated 1.5 million people live inside Damascus city, with another 3.5 million in its suburbs.
While the capital has remained relatively insulated from the country's brutal internecine war, rebel factions have seized territory across Damascus province.
The water shortages have come as Syrian government forces bombard Wadi Barada and Ain al-Fijeh, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The Britain-based monitor said regime forces were shelling the area "to put pressure on Islamist rebel factions and Fateh al-Sham Front to accept a reconciliation deal".
Fateh al-Sham, formerly Al-Nusra Front, changed its name after renouncing ties to Al-Qaeda.
Under such local reconciliation deals, rebels agree to leave a town or village in exchange for safe passage elsewhere, often after months of devastating siege or bombardment.
Over the past five months alone, such agreements have seen at least six towns around Damascus evacuated, with rebels, their families and other civilians bused to other opposition-held areas in northern Syria.
More than 310,000 people have been killed since Syria's conflict erupted nearly six years ago.
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.