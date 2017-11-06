Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WATER WORLD
Researchers use forensic science to track turtles
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Nov 6, 2017


Trump admin sued over stalling to protect sea turtles
Miami (AFP) Nov 3, 2017 - A US environmental group filed suit Friday against the Donald Trump administration for allegedly stalling on a deal to protect sea turtles from getting trapped in shrimp nets.

Oceana relaunched its lawsuit against the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross -- who also heads the US Fisheries Service -- after no action was taken on a deal struck in September 2016.

Then, the federal government, headed by President Barack Obama, had agreed to release a proposed rule to protect sea turtles in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico by December 15, 2016.

But Trump took office in January 2017, and the final regulations were not released by the mid-June 2017 deadline, so Oceana pressed ahead with its lawsuit Friday.

"At this point, every single day of delay means more threatened and endangered sea turtles dying preventable deaths in fishing nets," said Oceana campaign director Lora Snyder.

"All that remains is approval of the rule from the White House Office of Management and Budget, yet the Trump administration has taken ample time without taking this straightforward step. Any further stalling is unacceptable."

The proposed rule would require special escape hatches for turtles in US skimmer, pusher-head and wing net shrimp trawls.

Oceana said adding these Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) to shrimp nets would save as many as 2,500 endangered and threatened sea turtles every year.

Less than half of the US shrimp fleet is currently required to use them.

The proposed rule would extend the requirement to about 5,800 other boats in the southeast US region.

The agreement to add more TEDs came after a 2015 Oceana lawsuit that alleged the US government had violated the Endangered Species Act by failing to adequately consider the risk posed to sea turtles by shrimp fishing.

Biologists tracking vulnerable turtle species in the Mediterranean have borrowed a technique from forensic scientists. By measuring "stable isotope ratios," scientists at the University of Exeter were able to determine where turtles were traveling from to breed Cyprus.

Isotopes are variants of the same chemical element. Each variant boasts a different number of neutrons in its nucleus. The ratios between different isotopes serve as chemical signatures, some of which are unique to specific environments. In biology, these certain isotope ratios can help scientists identify where a specimen has been and what it's been eating.

Thousands of sea turtles travel to Alagadi, a beach on the north coast of Cyprus, to breed every year. But the turtles come from a variety of foraging grounds, most traveling hundreds of miles.

Scientists have previously used satellite tracking to identify the turtle's most popular feeding grounds. But when researchers at Exeter measured the isotope ratios of breeding turtles in Cyprus, they identified a new signature.

"This meant we knew where many of the turtles went to forage for food, but our preliminary analysis using stable isotope ratios showed a major foraging area had been missed," Brendan Godley, director of Exeter's Center for Ecology and Conservation, said in a news release.

They used satellite trackers to trace the unique ratio to Lake Bardawil, a shallow saline lake on the northern coast of Egypt.

"A large proportion of turtles had isotope ratios that did not correspond to sites previously identified, and we tracked five of them," Godley said. "Five out of five went to Lake Bardawil."

The ratios measured by scientists proved surprisingly consistent, suggesting most turtles continue to return to the same foraging site year after year.

Researchers believe their latest findings -- detailed this week in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series -- can serve as a model for future studies using stable isotope ratios.

"Using a combination of this analysis and satellite tracking gives us more reliable data, and this can be used to measure the success of future conservation efforts," said Exeter researcher Phil Bradshaw.

WATER WORLD
Trump admin sued over stalling to protect sea turtles
 Miami (AFP) Nov 3, 2017
 A US environmental group filed suit Friday against the Donald Trump administration for allegedly stalling on a deal to protect sea turtles from getting trapped in shrimp nets. Oceana relaunched its lawsuit against the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross - who also heads the US Fisheries Service - after no action was taken on a deal struck in September 2016. Then, the federal government, ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Air force error allowed Texas shooter to buy guns despite conviction

 In reversal, US tech firms back bill on human trafficking

 Crime writer Ian Rankin predicts rise of 'kind and gentle' books

 UN council weakens response to Myanmar after China objects
WATER WORLD
Liquids take a shine to terahertz radiation

 Voltage-driven liquid metal fractals

 Cancer cells destroyed with dinosaur extinction metal

 Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin glows when it gets hurt
WATER WORLD
50 years of data from oxygen minimum lab helps predict the oceans' future

 Scientists map coastal communities most vulnerable to natural disasters

 Ivory Coast inaugurates huge China-funded dam

 Tiny Fiji looks for global impact at Bonn climate talks
WATER WORLD
Intensifying winds could increase east Antarctica's contribution to sea level rise

 IceBridge Launches Two Sets of Antarctic Flights

 Wanted: a medical doctor for a cold adventure

 Hopes dashed for giant new Antarctic marine sanctuary
WATER WORLD
RUDN University researcher found out what happens to organic matter on rice fields

 Flour power to boost food security

 The advent of 'green' cattle

 Marijuana farming is harming the environment, study shows
WATER WORLD
Death toll from Vietnam typhoon rises to 61

 Puerto Rico population to drop 14% after hurricane

 Future volcanic eruptions could cause more climate disruption

 Two dead, thousands flee as floods hit Malaysia's Penang
WATER WORLD
Morocco architect fights concrete with tradition

 US mission in Niger not what US commanders say it was: reportw

 Death of soldiers highlights US military presence in Niger

 Pentagon looks at stepped-up Africa role to counter IS
WATER WORLD
Newly discovered orangutan species is most endangered great ape

 Study shows how memories ripple through the brain

 The relentless rise of migration in Europe over last 10,000 years

 Climbing Australia's giant red rock Uluru banned



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement