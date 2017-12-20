Returning winds churn up heightened alert in fire-hit California

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Los Angeles (AFP) Dec 20, 2017
After a couple of days of respite heavy winds are expected to return Wednesday to the California area plagued by a massive fire, potentially hindering the efforts of firefighters battling in an already dry climate.
The fire has already destroyed at least 272,000 acres (110,000 hectares) -- nearly the size of the city of Los Angeles -- and is just 55 percent contained since it began December 4, according to the state's fire authority Cal Fire.
The so-called Thomas fire is considered the second largest fire to hit the state since 1932.
The National Weather Service issued a red alert from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning for "gusty winds and low relative humidity" in the affected area of Santa Barbara County.
Firefighters took advantage of weaker winds on Monday and Tuesday to battle the voracious blaze, which has already destroyed more than 1,300 structures.
Cal Fire pointed to the well-off city of Montecito as its area of greatest concern, after the fire on Saturday rained ash on the dry hills and million-dollar mansions of the area.
Mark Brown, the Cal Fire operations section chief, said Tuesday was "a very productive day" but emphasized "we are not dropping our vigilance."
"There's still risk out there," he said, noting the forecast winds.
Only one fire has burned more California land than Thomas: the Cedar Fire of 2003, which swallowed some 273,244 acres.
Houston TX (SPX) Dec 18, 2017
When a forest fire decimated more than 3,000 acres of Rice University-owned timberland in 2011, biogeochemist Carrie Masiello saw a silver lining in the blackened trees. Masiello is an expert on how carbon behaves in soil, and she noticed a vexing problem in both the scientific literature and findings from her lab: Charcoal is abundant in soil, particularly in fertile regions like Europe's ... read more
Related Links
Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement