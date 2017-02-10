Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Rumbling Indonesian volcano in fresh eruption
 by Staff Writers
 Karo, Indonesia (AFP) Feb 10, 2017


A rumbling volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra island spewed clouds of smoke and ash high into the air Friday, the latest in a series of violent eruptions.

Huge columns of smoke hung over Mount Sinabung and the surrounding area, including an elementary school where children played in the shadow of the towering volcanic cloud.

Activity levels have increased in the past week, with Sinabung shooting hot ash clouds into the sky dozens of times, according to the local volcano monitoring agency.

Despite the eruptions, local villagers continue their precarious existence.

The children were playing at a school in Neman Teran district, although officials say it is safe as the site is outside a four-kilometre (2.5-mile) danger zone around the crater where no one is supposed to set foot.

"It's safe for the school to be used," insisted local disaster agency chief Nata Nail.

Farmers continue tending to their crops and people in local towns put on masks to go shopping as ash rains down from the sky.

Sinabung roared back to life in 2010 for the first time in 400 years. After another period of inactivity it erupted once more in 2013, and has remained highly active since.

In May last year seven people died in one of Sinabung's eruptions, while in February 2014 an eruption left 16 people dead.

Indonesia is home to around 130 volcanoes due to its position on the "Ring of Fire", a belt of tectonic plate boundaries circling the Pacific Ocean where frequent seismic activity occurs.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SHAKE AND BLOW
NASA-Led Campaign Studies Hawaii's Iconic Volcanoes
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Feb 10, 2017
 Kilauea Volcano on the island of Hawaii is one of Earth's most active volcanoes, drawing scientists and tourists alike from all over the world to study and witness its spectacular displays of nature. This month, a NASA-led science team is exploring Kilauea and the adjacent volcano Mauna Loa from the air, ground and space. Their goal: to better understand volcanic processes and hazards. In ... read more

SHAKE AND BLOW
Justice for victims of Nepal's civil war slips away

 Facebook adds tool for helping in times of crisis

 Afghans dig with 'any tools possible' for avalanche survivors

 Six cosmic catastrophes that could wipe out life on Earth
SHAKE AND BLOW
New material that contracts when heated holds great industrial potential

 Flipping the switch on ammonia production

 Aavid Thermacore Europe's technology will keep solar satellite cool

 Scientists discover helium chemistry
SHAKE AND BLOW
RE2 Robotics to further develop EOD underwater manipulator system

 Splitfin flashlight fish uses bioluminescent light to illuminate plankton

 NASA studies growing Louisiana deltas

 Scientists find huge ancient landslide on Great Barrier Reef
SHAKE AND BLOW
Climate change adds to pressures on endangered African penguins

 CryoSat reveals lake outbursts beneath Antarctic ice

 Study shows planet's atmospheric oxygen rose through glaciers

 Study shows planet's atmospheric oxygen rose through glaciers
SHAKE AND BLOW
Syngenta says profits down as ChemChina takeover looms

 Miracle crop: Can quinoa help feed the world?

 Students brew beer using 5,000-year-old recipe from China

 Persistent tropical foraging in the New Guinea highlands
SHAKE AND BLOW
NASA-Led Campaign Studies Hawaii's Iconic Volcanoes

 Pacific rim countries to test their tsunami warning system

 Prediction of large earthquakes probability improved

 Can underwater sonar canons stop a tsunami in its tracks?
SHAKE AND BLOW
I. Coast govt pursues bid to end mutiny by elite troops

 Ivory Coast govt in bid to end elite troops' mutiny

 Somalia to elect president amid security, drought woes

 Elite I.Coast troops fire protest shots at two bases
SHAKE AND BLOW
Humans subconsciously perceive words as 'round' or 'sharp'

 Paleolithic people 'killed' pebbles to rid them of their symbolic power

 Chimpanzee feet allow scientists a new grasp on human foot evolution

 Baltic hunter-gatherers began farming without influence of migration



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement