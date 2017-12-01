Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Earth Science News




Shallow 6.0 quake strikes eastern Iran
 by Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) Dec 1, 2017


6.0-magnitude quake hits off Papua New Guinea
Sydney (AFP) Dec 1, 2017 - A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of Papua New Guinea Friday, US seismologists said, but there were no immediate reports of damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake hit at a depth of 52 kilometres (32 miles) about 59.1 kilometres from the nearest town of Finschhafen in Morobe province, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake struck within three kilometres of the shoreline, with the potential for damage up to 45 kilometres away, Geoscience Australia said.

"There is potential for some damage to the local towns," Geoscience seismologist Eddie Leask told AFP.

"Magnitude 6.0 is reasonable in its shaking... so you do have high-energy shaking in the local areas that can cause some issues."

Earthquakes are common in PNG, which sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

Three earthquakes hit eastern Iran in quick succession early Friday, the first a fairly strong but shallow magnitude-6.0 tremor that struck near the city of Kerman, but appeared not to have caused any deaths.

It was followed by two aftershocks of 5.0 and 5.1 in the same area around 60 kilometres (35 miles) north of Kerman, according to the US Geological Survey.

"The affected region has around 50 villages. The earthquake caused destruction particularly in eight villages, but we have no indication of any deaths for the moment," Mostafa Mousavi, vice governor of Kerman province, told state television.

Residents of Kerman came out into the streets, and local media reported a rush by motorists to stock up on petrol.

A local official nearer the epicentre told state media that roads had been blocked to several villages and the walls of older buildings had collapsed.

Eight teams from the Iranian Red Crescent were dispatched by helicopter, an official from the organisation said.

The University of Tehran's seismology centre gave slightly different figures to the US Geological Survey, announcing an initial earthquake of 6.1, followed by aftershocks of 5.1 and 4.

The latest tremors come just over two weeks after a 7.3 quake killed more than 500 people in western Kermanshah province, close to the border with Iraq.

Iran sits on top of where two major tectonic plates meet and sees frequent seismic activity.

Friday's quake hit around 200 kilometres (125 miles) northwest of the ancient city of Bam, which was decimated by a catastrophic earthquake in 2003 that killed at least 31,000 people.

In 1990, a 7.4-magnitude quake in northern Iran killed 40,000 people, injured 300,000 and left half a million homeless, reducing dozens of towns and nearly 2,000 villages to rubble.

Iran has experienced at least two other major disasters in recent years -- one in 2005 that killed more than 600 people and another in 2012 that left some 300 dead.

SMU seismology research shows North Texas earthquakes occurring on 'dead' faults
 Dallas TX (SPX) Nov 30, 2017
 Recent earthquakes in the Fort Worth Basin - in the rural community of Venus and the Dallas suburb of Irving - occurred on faults that had not been active for at least 300 million years, according to research led by SMU seismologist Beatrice Magnani. The research supports the assertion that recent North Texas earthquakes were induced, rather than natural - a conclusion entirely independent ... read more
