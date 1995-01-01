Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Six die in Indian mudslide; 12 dead DR Congo floods
 by Staff Writers
 Mumbai (AFP) Sept 20, 2017


12 dead, 92 missing as floods hit eastern DR Congo
Goma, Dr Congo (AFP) Sept 20, 2017 - At least 12 people died and 92 were missing after heavy rains caused flooding in two villages in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, an official said Wednesday.

"The provisional toll after torrential rain hit the villages of Bihambwe and Matanda in Masisi Territory is 12 dead, 18 injured and 92 missing," said Julien Paluku, governor of Nord Kivu province, where the villages are located.

The rain started on Tuesday, causing a river to flood, local residents told AFP.

"The rain began in the afternoon, forcing those coming back from the fields to take shelter in homes near the river. The flooding caught them by surprise," said Joseph Ndabita, a resident of Bihambwe.

He told AFP he had counted "10 bodies and (seen) others being swept away by the strong current towards the river."

"The water which came down from the mountains has caused damage," said Safari Ayobangira, a local MP, who said searches were underway to find the missing.

Most of the victims were farmers whose fields bordered the Bihambwe river which passes the two villages that lie about 50 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of Goma, the regional capital.

In mid August, at least 150 people died when a massive mudslide devastated Tara, a fishing village on the shores of Lake Albert near the country's northeastern border with Uganda.

The vast country has experienced several natural disasters caused by torrential rain.

In May 2010, a wall of mud swept through the eastern village of Kibiriga, killing 19 people and leaving 27 missing. And in 2002, about 50 people died when a wave of mud and rocks struck the eastern town of Uvira, submerging about 150 homes.

Six people were killed Wednesday in a landslide in northeast India, while heavy rain in the western city of Mumbai caused havoc after a plane skidded off the runway and became stuck in mud.

Authorities in the remote Himalayan state of Sikkim said the six died when their home was swept away by a landside following a monsoon deluge.

"Four others have been injured," Sudhakar Rao, Sikkim deputy police chief, told AFP.

On the opposite side of India, dozens of flights were diverted from Mumbai after a SpiceJet plane overshot the runway late Tuesday amid torrential rain.

All 183 passengers were safely evacuated from the flight from Varanasi after it "skidded off into the unpaved surface" due to wet conditions, the airline said in a statement.

Schools and colleges also closed for the day as a precaution after severe monsoon rain late Tuesday and overnight led to fears of widespread flooding in India's financial capital.

Late last month ten people were killed when torrential rain deluged Mumbai, flooding homes and railway lines and shutting down the city for two days.

Hundreds of people have died in floods and landslides in the four-month monsoon season that draws to a close later this month.

In Mumbai 56 flights were diverted due to Tuesday night's thunder and lightning storms.

Several other flights were cancelled and travellers were told to expect delayed departures while the main runway remains closed.

The plane was still stuck Wednesday evening.

Officials had warned of flooding if heavy rain coincided with a high tide, expected around midday Wednesday, but India's Meteorological Department said the worst had passed.

Railway officials said trains were running normally but many residents decided not to take the risk, opting to work from home.

The city's famed dabbawallahs, who take hundreds of thousands of hot lunches from commuters' homes to offices every day, cancelled their delivery service Wednesday.

Mumbai is regularly deluged during the monsoon season. In 2005 around 950 millimetres (37 inches) fell on the city and surrounding areas in just 24 hours, killing around 500 people.

SHAKE AND BLOW
Niger floods leave at least 54 dead, 200,000 displaced
 Niamey (AFP) Sept 15, 2017
 Flooding unleashed by three months of torrential rain in Niger has killed at least 54 people and left nearly 200,000 displaced, the UN said Friday. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said most of the deaths took place in the capital Niamey and that more than 11,000 homes were destroyed. Niamey has been hardest hit along with Dosso in the south, Tillaberi in ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
British Virgin Islands under curfew as new storm approaches

 Hurricane-hit St Martin takes first steps to rebuild

 America asks: How did eight people die in Florida nursing home?

 Trump views flooding's aftermath in hurricane-ravaged Florida
SHAKE AND BLOW
Physicists predict nonmetallic half-metallicity

 HZDR physicists discover optimum conditions for laser plasma acceleration

 'Peel-and-go' printable structures fold themselves

 Ultrathin spacecraft will collect, deposit orbital debris
SHAKE AND BLOW
The godfather of eco-bling: Brando's Tahitian paradise

 Rogue wave could have downed El Faro cargo ship, research shows

 Giant sea snail plan to rescue Barrier Reef

 SubSea Craft to display Diver Delivery Unit at DSEI 2017
SHAKE AND BLOW
Maiden mid-air refuel ensures supplies to Antarctic research station

 Study shows Arctic sea ice continues to melt considerably

 Warm Antarctic caves harbour secret life: scientists

 Bleak outlook for Asian glaciers
SHAKE AND BLOW
At Dubai expo, Chinese firms look to tap lucrative halal market

 Syngenta chief calls for debate on 'sustainable agriculture'

 Research finds roots use chemical 'photos' to coordinate growth

 Latvia tweets no room for mushroom hunters on army base
SHAKE AND BLOW
Israel sending soldier engineers to Mexico quake zone

 Scramble for survivors as quake flattens Mexico City buildings

 Hurricane Maria pummels Puerto Rico

 Frantic search for survivors of deadly Mexico quake
SHAKE AND BLOW
Pro-Biafra supporters clash with Nigerian troops

 HRW accuses Mali, Burkina troops of sweeping rights abuses

 DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule
SHAKE AND BLOW
Huge genetic diversity among Papuan New Guinean peoples revealed

 Large-scale study of genetic data shows humans still evolving

 Groups are more likely to lie than individuals, new study shows

 Human settlement in the Americas may have occurred in the late Pleistocene



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement