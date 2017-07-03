Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARLY EARTH
Size not important for fish in the largest mass extinction of all time
 by Staff Writers
 Bristol UK (SPX) Jul 03, 2017


Fishes in Triassic seas of China 8 million years after the extinction crisis.

Understanding modern biodiversity and extinction threats is important. It is commonly assumed that being large contributes to vulnerability during extinction crises.

However, researchers from the University of Bristol and the Chengdu Center of the China Geological Survey, have found that size played no role in the extinction of fish during the largest mass extinction of all time.

The study focused on the evolution of bony fishes during the Permian-Triassic mass extinction 252 million years ago. During this crisis, as many as 90 percent of all species on Earth were killed by massive climate change triggered by huge volcanic eruptions in Russia.

The erupted gases led to worldwide acid rain and atmospheric warming of as much as 20 degrees centigrade. This killed plants, and soil was stripped by rainfall and washed into the sea. Oceans were also heated and life fled from the tropics.

It was expected that a key feature in extinction would have been body size: the large animals would suffer heat and starvation stress first. However, in the new paper, published in Palaeontology, it is shown that larger fish were no more likely to go extinct than small fish.

The study used a detailed summary of all information on fossil fish through a span of over 100 million years, from well before to well after the disaster. Body size information was identified for over 750 of these fishes, and multiple calculations were carried out to allow for variations in the shape of the evolutionary tree and the exact dating of all the species. The result was clear - body size did not provide any advantages or disadvantages to fish during the crisis.

Lead researcher Dr Mark Puttick from the Natural History Museum and University of Bristol's School of Earth Sciences, explained: "These results continue the trend of recent studies that suggest body size played no role in determining which species survive or go extinct. This is the opposite result we would expect, but provides increasing support for previous studies that show body size plays no role in extinction selectivity."

The team explored the largest dataset used in an analysis of this type and applied a range of computational evolutionary models to understand these patterns in deep time. The models take account of uncertainties in the quality of the fossil data and the reconstructed evolutionary tree, and the result was clear.

Professor Michael Benton, also from the University of Bristol, added: "These are exciting results. What is important also is that we were able to deploy new methods in the study that take greater account of uncertainties.

"The methods are based around a detailed evolutionary tree so, unlike most previous work in the field, we paid attention to the relationships of all the species under consideration."

Professor Shixue Hu, leader of the China Geological Survey: "It's great to see this new analytical work. We were able to include many new fossils from our exceptional biotas in China, and we can see the full impact of the extinction and the subsequent recovery of life during the Triassic."

Research Report

EARLY EARTH
Paleontologists identify extinction event among marine megafauna
 Washington (UPI) Jun 26, 2017
 The disappearance of terrestrial megafauna - like wooly mammoths and saber tooth tigers - during the last ice age is well documented. Now, scientists have found evidence that marine megafauna also suffered a previously unknown extinction event. Paleontologists at the University of Zurich analyzed marine fossils dated to the Pliocene and Pleistocene epochs, from 5.3 million to 9,700 ye ... read more
Related Links
 University of Bristol
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARLY EARTH
Ex-bosses stand trial over 2011 Fukushima crisis in Japan

 New landslide hits China disaster area

 Ex-NY mayor Bloomberg to grant $200 mln to US cities

 US lists China among worst human trafficking offenders
EARLY EARTH
Study: Plants use hydrogen peroxide as sunscreen

 Seeing the forest through the trees with a new LiDAR system

 True romance in the air at Tokyo virtual reality show

 Smooth propagation of spin waves using gold
EARLY EARTH
Scientists hope artificial reef can protect ocean biodiversity from climate change

 Lebanon dam planned over seismic fault line stirs fears

 Scientists at University of California, San Diego find wave's 'sweet spot'

 Oceans are warming rapidly
EARLY EARTH
Climate change impacts Antarctic biodiversity habitat

 As climate stirs Arctic sea ice faster, pollution tags along

 On the march: As polar bears retreat, grizzlies take new territory

 Widespread snowmelt in West Antarctica during unusually warm summer
EARLY EARTH
New study links common pesticide to bee deaths

 Botswana bans export of donkey products

 ChemChina completes $43 bn takeover of Syngenta

 Jury awards $218 mn to farmers in Syngenta GMO corn lawsuit
EARLY EARTH
Distant earthquakes can cause underwater landslides

 Role aerosols play in climate change unlocked by spectacular Icelandic volcanic eruption

 Heavy rains have killed 15 in Ivory Coast

 Volcanic crystals give a new view of magma
EARLY EARTH
Mali relaunches beleagured peace process

 Clashes erupt in C. Africa a day after peace deal

 Mali ex-rebels reject national charter on peace deal anniversary; Dozens killedw/l

 C. Africa govt inks peace deal with rebel groups
EARLY EARTH
Study: Potentially no limit to human lifespan

 New research could help humans see what nature hides

 Humans lived year round in the Andean highlands 7,000 years ago

 Skull shape analysis highlights migratory movements in Ancient Rome



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement