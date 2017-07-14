Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Slow earthquakes occur continuously in the Alaska-Aleutian subduction zone
 by Staff Writers
 Riverside CA (SPX) Jul 14, 2017


Image shows tremor sources and low frequency earthquake distribution in the study region and historic large earthquakes in the Alaska-Aleutian subduction zone. Each red star represents the location of 1 min tremor signal determined by the beam back projection method, and the black stars show three visually detected low frequency earthquakes located using arrival times of body waves. Credit Ghosh lab, UC Riverside.

Seismologists at the University of California, Riverside studying earthquakes in the seismically and volcanically active Alaska-Aleutian subduction zone have found that "slow earthquakes" are occurring continuously, and could encourage damaging earthquakes.

Slow earthquakes are quiet, can be as large as magnitude 7, and last days to years. Taking place mainly at the boundary between tectonic plates, they happen so slowly that people don't feel them. A large slow earthquake is typically associated with abundant seismic tremor - a continuous weak seismic chatter - and low frequency (small and repeating) earthquakes.

"In the Alaska-Aleutian subduction zone, we found seismic tremor, and visually identified three low frequency earthquakes," said Abhijit Ghosh, an assistant professor of Earth sciences, who led the research published recently in Geophysical Research Letters. "Using them as templates, we detected nearly 1,300 additional low frequency earthquakes. Slow earthquakes may play an important role in the earthquake cycles in this subduction zone."

The Alaska-Aleutian subduction zone, which stretches from the Gulf of Alaska to the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, is one of the most active plate boundaries in the world. It is 3800 km long and forms the plate boundary between the Pacific and North American plates. In the last 80 years, four massive earthquakes (greater than magnitude 8) have occurred here.

Ghosh explained that tectonic tremor - which causes a weak vibration of the ground - and low frequency earthquakes are poorly studied in the Alaska-Aleutian subduction zone due to limited data availability, difficult logistics, and rugged terrain.

But using two months of high-quality continuous seismic data recorded from early July-September 2012 at 11 stations in the Akutan Island, Ghosh and his graduate student, Bo Li, detected near-continuous tremor activity with an average of 1.3 hours of tectonic tremor per day using a "beam back projection" method - an innovative array-based method Ghosh developed to automatically detect and locate seismic tremor.

Using the seismic arrays the method continuously scans the subsurface for any seismic activity. Just like a radar antenna, it determines from which direction the seismic signal originates and uses that information to locate it. Practically, it can track slow earthquakes minute-by-minute.

Ghosh and Li found that tremor sources were clustered in two patches with a nearly 25km gap in between them, possibly indicating that frictional properties determining earthquake activities change laterally along this area. Ghosh explained that this gap impacts the region's overall stress pattern and can affect earthquake activity nearby.

"In addition, slow earthquakes seem to have 'sweet spots' along the subduction fault that produces majority of the tremor activity," he said.

"We found that the western patch has a larger depth range and shows higher tremor source propagation velocities. More frequent tremor events and low frequency earthquakes in the western patch may be a result of higher fluid activity in the region and indicate a higher seismic slip rate than the eastern region."

Ghosh, Li, and their collaborators in multiple institutions in the United States have taken the next step by installing three additional seismic arrays in a nearby island to simultaneously image the subduction fault and volcanic system.

"This ambitious experiment will provide new insights into the seismic activity and subduction processes in this region," Ghosh said.

SHAKE AND BLOW
How strike-slip faults form, the origin of earthquakes
 Amherst MA (SPX) Jul 07, 2017
 Structural geologist Michele Cooke calls it the "million-dollar question" that underlies all work in her laboratory at the University of Massachusetts Amherst: what goes on deep in the earth as strike-slip faults form in the crust? This is the fault type that occurs when two tectonic plates slide past one another, generating the waves of energy we sometimes feel as earthquakes. Geologists ... read more
Related Links
 University of California - Riverside
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Civilian deaths soar in Iraq, Syria: monitoring group

 West Mosul residents start mammoth task of rebuilding

 In IS-held Raqa, parched civilians risk lives for water

 EU ministers pledge steps to tackle migrant flood
SHAKE AND BLOW
Sorting complicated knots

 Engineers find way to evaluate green roofs

 Nature-inspired material uses liquid reinforcement

 Feel the heat, one touch a time
SHAKE AND BLOW
Trump envoy mediates water deal between Israel, Palestinians

 Strengthening of West African Monsoon during Green Sahara period may have affected ENSO

 Scientists make 'squarest' ice crystals ever

 Report: High seas in high danger as ecological tipping point nears
SHAKE AND BLOW
Sentinel satellite captures birth of behemoth iceberg

 Massive iceberg

 Warm Winter Events in Arctic Becoming More Frequent, Lasting Longer

 Krill hotspot fuels incredible biodiversity in Antarctic region
SHAKE AND BLOW
Study offers new approach to evaluating agricultural development programs

 Using treated graywater for irrigation is better for arid environments

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Global use of wastewater to irrigate agriculture at least 50 percent greater than thought
SHAKE AND BLOW
4 killed, 6 missing in India's Gujarat amid monsoon floods

 Slow earthquakes occur continuously in the Alaska-Aleutian subduction zone

 How strike-slip faults form, the origin of earthquakes

 Japan Abe sees devastation in flood-hit area
SHAKE AND BLOW
Rwandan forces killing suspects without trial: HRW

 AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping

 3 killed in north Mali clashes as UN condemns violence

 Gambian army 'hostile elements' working against government
SHAKE AND BLOW
DNA of early Neanderthal gives timeline for new modern human-related dispersal from Africa

 Researchers document early, permanent human settlement in Andes

 Analysis of Neanderthal teeth grooves uncovers evidence of prehistoric dentistry

 Study: Potentially no limit to human lifespan



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement