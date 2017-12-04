'Sounds of the ocean' include the rumble of submarine volcanoes

|.
|.
|
|
by Brooks Hays
Washington (UPI) Dec 4, 2017
Most volcanic eruptions happen underwater -- at the bottom of the ocean. Most volcanic research focuses on above-ground eruptions.
To correct for the imbalance, some researchers are calling for improved monitoring efforts. One of those researchers is Gabrielle Tepp of the Alaska Volcano Observatory and the U.S. Geological Survey.
Tepp is in New Orleans this week to discuss the potential of remote-montiroing efforts with attendees of the 174th Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America.
"It's very difficult to study underwater volcanoes because it's hard to put instruments in the water, especially long-term," Tepp said in a news release.
During the presentation, Tepp will detail the recordings of two underwater eruptions. Both involve seamounts rising from the floor of the Pacific Ocean. The first, Ahyi, is part of the volcanic chain that formed the Northern Mariana Islands, while the second, Bogoslof, is part of the magmatic system that yielded the Aleutian Islands.
Despite their similarities, the duo produced distinct soundscapes.
Ahyi's eruption in 2014 was characterized by a series of gunshot-like explosions, each pop separated by a few minutes. Bogoslof's eruption produced prolonged rumbles, some lasting several hours.
The signatures of both eruptions could be picked up in faraway seismometers, but researchers aren't sure if the expansion of seismometer networks would be cost-effective for the study of submarine volcanoes.
"Eruptions that create a loud enough sound, in the right location, can travel pretty far, even from one ocean to another," Tepp said. "It makes you wonder, how many of these signals have we seen on distant instruments where nobody knew what they were, and it's a submarine volcano from halfway around the world?"
Improved monitoring of submarine volcanoes could help scientists better predict hazards and warn travelers. Underwater eruptions can produce rafts of rubble that can clog harbors or block shipping lanes. If the volcano is shallow enough, gas and ash can reach the surface and enter the atmosphere, potentially affecting air travel.
Durham NH (SPX) Dec 06, 2017
Much like a forensic team recreates a scene to determine how a crime was committed, researchers at the University of New Hampshire are using scientific sleuthing to better understand the journey of magma, or molten rock, in one of Europe's largest and most active volcanoes, Mount Etna. Researchers applied several techniques, in a new way, to create a more accurate picture of the volcano's ... read more
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement