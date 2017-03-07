Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Southern California fault systems capable of magnitude 7.3 earthquakes
 by Brooks Hays
 Los Angeles CA (UPI) Mar 07, 2017


New analysis of coastal fault systems in Southern California suggest the region is capable of a magnitude 7.3 earthquake.

Until now, scientists thought the Newport-Inglewood and Rose Canyon faults were separate, but the latest research -- published in the Journal of Geophysical Research -- showed the two systems, running from Los Angeles to San Diego, are connected.

Analysis of the fault system suggests a rupture on land could produce magnitude 7.3 earthquakes, while an combination offshore-onshore fault slip could yield magnitude 7.4 earthquakes.

"This system is mostly offshore but never more than four miles from the San Diego, Orange County and Los Angeles County coast," Valerie Sahakian, a former Scripps researcher, now a postdoctoral fellow with the U.S. Geological Survey, said in a news release. "Even if you have a high 5 or low 6 magnitude earthquake, it can still have a major impact on those regions, which are some of the most densely populated in California."

Scientists use sonar imaging to map the system's fault lines and to analyze the system's "stopovers," gaps where the faults are horizontally offset. The researchers determined none of the four gaps are large enough to ensure a future earthquake remains localized.

The study offered researchers a new understanding of the system's potential. In 1933, the fault system featured a 6.4 magnitude quake near Long Beach, killing 115 people. Scientists say more work is needed to explore the risks a Newport-Inglewood and Rose Canyon system quake would pose coastal cities like Tijuana and Los Angeles.

SHAKE AND BLOW
Powerful aftershock hits quake-stricken Philippine city
 Manila (AFP) March 5, 2017
 One person was killed and 41 injured on Sunday when a powerful aftershock hit a southern Philippine city still recovering from a quake last month, authorities said. The 5.9-magnitude quake struck the southern city of Surigao and surrounding areas, causing two houses and several walls to collapse, government seismologists and civil defence officers said. A 65-year-old woman died of a hear ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
War-scarred Syrian children may be 'lost to trauma': aid group

 Jihadist tunnels save Assyrian winged bulls of Mosul

 U.S. Air Force retires first HC-130 search and rescue aircraft

 115 migrants rescued, 25 missing: Libya navy
SHAKE AND BLOW
Coffee-ring effect leads to crystallization control

 3-D printing with plants

 Researchers remotely control sequence in which 2-D sheets fold into 3-D structures

 Scientists demonstrate improved particle warning to protect astronauts
SHAKE AND BLOW
Sea of Galilee water level lowest in century: official

 Massive Hong Kong shark fin seizure as ban flouted

 Underwater mountains help ocean water rise from abyss

 Syrian farmers fear IS to flood villages near Euphrates
SHAKE AND BLOW
Is Arctic sea ice doomed to disappear?

 UN reports Antarctica's highest temperatures on record

 Air pollution may have masked mid-20th Century sea ice loss

 International team reports ocean acidification spreading rapidly in Arctic Ocean
SHAKE AND BLOW
Colombia's 'drug triangle' puts hope in chocolate

 Hand-picked specialty crops 'ripe' for precision agriculture techniques

 Researchers propose using CRISPR to accelerate plant domestication

 Magic cover crop carpet
SHAKE AND BLOW
Southern California fault systems capable of magnitude 7.3 earthquakes

 Three killed as cyclone Enawo batters Madagascar

 Powerful aftershock hits quake-stricken Philippine city

 Zimbabwe seeks aid after floods kill over 240 in 3 months
SHAKE AND BLOW
PM hails Ben Guerdane battle as Tunisia 'turning point'

 Mozambique truce extended by two months

 11 Malian soldiers killed in attack on border base

 Senegal and Gambia announce new era of ties
SHAKE AND BLOW
Dartmouth study finds modern hunter-gathers relocate to maximize foraging efficiency

 100,000-year-old human skulls from east Asia reveal complex mix of trends in time, space

 Catalog of 208 human-caused minerals bolsters argument to declare 'Anthropocene Epoch'

 Mothers dictate lifelong grooming habits in chimps



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement