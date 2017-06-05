Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Stony corals more resistant to climate change than thought, Rutgers study finds
 by Staff Writers
 New Brunswick NJ (SPX) Jun 05, 2017


Stylophora pistillata is a colorful and well-studied stony coral common in the Indo-Pacific. Credit Kevin Wyman/Rutgers University

Stony corals may be more resilient to ocean acidification than once thought, according to a Rutgers University study that shows they rely on proteins to help create their rock-hard skeletons.

"The bottom line is that corals will make rock even under adverse conditions," said Paul G. Falkowski, a distinguished professor who leads the Environmental Biophysics and Molecular Ecology Laboratory at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. "They will probably make rock even as the ocean becomes slightly acidic from the burning of fossil fuels."

The Rutgers team, including lead author Stanislas Von Euw, a post-doctoral research fellow in Falkowski's lab, details its findings in a pioneering study published online in the journal Science. Using a materials science approach, the team tapped several high-tech imaging methods to show that corals use acid-rich proteins to build rock-hard skeletons made of calcium carbonate minerals.

"What we're showing is that the decades-old general model for how corals make rock is wrong," Falkowski said. "This very careful study very precisely shows that corals will secrete proteins, and the proteins are what really forms the mineral and the proteins are very acidic, which will surprise a lot of people."

Corals are largely colonial organisms that harbor hundreds to hundreds of thousands of polyps (animals). Reefs built by stony, shallow-water coral species are among the world's most diverse ecosystems. Thousands of species of fish and other sea life rely on reefs for survival, and thousands of human communities count on reefs for food, protection and jobs, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

But corals face several environmental threats over the long-run: potentially deadly bleaching from global warming and rapid temperature changes; nutrient pollution; the physical destruction of coral reefs; and ocean acidification linked to carbon dioxide emissions, Falkowski said.

The ocean absorbs carbon dioxide from fossil fuel burning and land use changes, leading to lower pH and greater acidity, according to NOAA. Ocean acidification is reducing levels of calcium carbonate minerals in many areas, which will likely hamper the ability of some organisms to create and maintain their shells.

According to the Rutgers study, there are two main hypotheses about how stony corals build their stony skeletons. One is through largely physical and chemical processes and the other is through a biologically driven process.

Rutgers scientists examined Stylophora pistillata - a well-studied stony coral common in the Indo-Pacific - using ultra-high-resolution 3-D imaging and 2-D nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. They showed that stony corals precipitate minerals through a biologically driven process.

"As far as I know, we were unique in the world in using a coordinated set of techniques to understand the ultrastructure of coral skeletons," Falkowski said. The techniques included Raman imaging and spectroscopy, and scanning helium ion microscopy.

The scientists found that random nanoparticles are deposited in coral microenvironments enriched in organic material. The nanoparticles accumulate and form stony structures made of calcium carbonate - known as aragonite - by growing crystals. The NMR imaging results show that coral acid-rich proteins are the main drivers.

The proteins function at a pH (a measure of acidity and alkalinity) of about 8.5 to 7, and "that environment, to them, is still perfectly fine," Falkowski said. The ocean normally has a pH of 8.1 or 8.2 and in the coming century or so that may drop to 7.8, but stony corals will still be able to make rock.

"For stony corals, we're fairly confident that the acidification issue is exaggerated," he said. "They're more resilient than we give them credit for."

Research paper

WATER WORLD
Off US coast, Tangier Island disappearing under water
 Tangier, United States (AFP) June 2, 2017
 On Virginia's Tangier Island, about 100 miles and a ferry ride from Washington, the waters of the Chesapeake Bay are edging dangerously close to William Eskridge's house. Eskridge's family has lived here for the last 200 years. But perhaps not for much longer. The island is under threat from rapid erosion that is being accelerated by rising water scientists believe to be caused by climate c ... read more
Related Links
 Rutgers University
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Sri Lanka targets unauthorised builders after monsoon deaths

 GMV to supply Copernicus services in support to EU external action

 Sri Lanka hails record military deployment as toll hits 213

 European Reassurance Initiative requests billion-dollar budget increase
WATER WORLD
Bamboo inspires optimal design for lightness and toughness

 Model for 2-D materials based RRAM found

 New scaling law predicts how wheels drive over sand

 Space junk could destroy satellites, hurt economies
WATER WORLD
Off US coast, Tangier Island disappearing under water

 Envoys wade in to help US waters despite Trump climate snub

 Fish uses special lips to eat razor-sharp, venomous coral

 Understanding a river's 'thermal landscape' may be the key to saving it
WATER WORLD
How the Arctic Ocean became saline

 Antarctic ice rift close to calving, after growing 17km in 6 days - latest data from ice shelf

 Arctic peoples' climate pleas fell on deaf ears

 Previously, on Arctic warming
WATER WORLD
Myanmar's edible bird nest industry comes home to roost

 As temperatures rise, plants take up more carbon

 Brexit risks disrupting EU agriculture market, experts warn

 Scientists discover plant 'brain' controlling seed development
WATER WORLD
2017 hurricane season follows year of extremes

 One dead, two missing as Taiwan battles floods

 Sediment from Himalayas may have made 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake more severe

 Deep magma reservoirs are key to volcanic 'super-eruptions'
WATER WORLD
African Union offers full support for UN climate deal

 EU to give 50 million euros for African force in Sahel

 China rejects Uganda ivory trafficking claims against diplomats

 One dead after Gambian protesters clash with W. African troops
WATER WORLD
Tourists risk getting bit when they mistake monkey aggression for affection

 Ancient grains offer insights into the birth and growth of the world's oldest cities

 Fossil skeleton confirms earliest primates were tree dwellers

 Springs were critical water sources for early humans in East Africa, Rutgers study finds



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement