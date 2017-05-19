Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ABOUT US
Study reveals architecture of the 'second brain,' the enteric nervous system
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) May 19, 2017


Researchers hope a survey of the body's enteric nervous system will offer new insights into the nature of common gastrointestinal diseases like irritable bowel syndrome and chronic constipation.

The survey of body's "second brain" offered scientists a better understanding of the system's complex architecture, the arrangement of more than half a billion nerve cells spread throughout the human gut.

Researchers engineered target cells in mouse models to glow fluorescent, allowing the team of scientists to track nerve cells as they populated the gut during mouse development. The share the results of their analysis in the journal Science.

"The gut wall is home to many types of nerve cells which appear to be distributed randomly," Vassilis Pachnis, researcher at the Francis Crick Institute, said in a news release. "But despite this chaos, the neural networks of the gut are responsible for well organized and stereotypic functions such as production of stomach acid, movement of food along the gut, communication with immune cells and bacteria, and relay of information to the brain."

Pachnis and his colleagues wanted to understand how the organized functions of the enteric nervous system emerge from the network's seemingly chaotic architecture.

Researchers marked progenitor cells with different colors and watched as they divided and generated a variety of cell types. They found some progenitor cells produce only nerve cells, while other produce only glia, a type of nerve-supporting cell. Other progenitors produce both nerve and glia cells.

"We uncovered a set of rules that control the organization of the 'second brain' not just along a single gut layer but across the 3D space of the gut wall," said Reena Lasrado, a researcher in Vassilis's lab at Crick.

When scientists stimulated the nerve cells with small jolts of electricity, they found nerve cells derived from the same parent progenitor cells remain linked and respond in unison.

"Now that we have a better understanding of how the enteric nervous system is built and works, we can start to look at what happens when things go wrong particularly during the critical stages of embryo development or early life," Vassilis said. "Perhaps mistakes in the blueprint used to build the neural networks of the gut are the basis of common gastrointestinal problems."

ABOUT US
'Moral enhancement' technologies are neither feasible nor wise
 Raleigh NC (SPX) May 22, 2017
 A recent study by researchers at North Carolina State University and the Montreal Clinical Research Institute (IRCM) finds that "moral enhancement technologies" - which are discussed as ways of improving human behavior - are neither feasible nor wise, based on an assessment of existing research into these technologies. The idea behind moral enhancement technologies is to use biomedical tec ... read more
Related Links
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ABOUT US
58,000 Haitians facing deportation get US extension

 DR Congo, China most affected by displacements in 2016: report

 Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' face deportation: lawyer

 Healthcare bill inspires road rage: Tenn. woman tries to run Congressman off road
ABOUT US
HPC4MfG paper manufacturing project yields first results

 Adhesive behavior of self-constructive materials measured for first time

 Unfolding the folding mechanism of ladybug wings

 Scientists develop real-time technique for studying ionic liquids at electrode interfaces
ABOUT US
Scientists begin to unlock secrets of deep ocean color from organic materials

 Rising seas set to double coastal flooding by 2050: study

 Heat on for Australia's Great Barrier Reef as temperatures rise

 Dams are major driver of global environmental change
ABOUT US
China says no mining planned in Antarctica

 Elevation could help explain why Antarctica is warming slower than Arctic

 Antarctica is greening due to global warming

 Arctic warming to increase Eurasian extreme cold events
ABOUT US
Blue and purple corn: Not just for tortilla chips anymore

 Diverse rotations and poultry litter improves soybean yield

 Norway to boost climate change defences of 'doomsday' seed vault

 Why did hunter-gatherers first begin farming?
ABOUT US
Scientists Look to Skies to Improve Tsunami Detection

 New study documents aftermath of a supereruption

 From where will the next big earthquake hit the city of Istanbul

 Scientists link ancient ash to volcano more than 3,000 miles away
ABOUT US
Angry Ivory Coast ex-rebels block access to cities

 Congo breaks ground on $58 million China-funded parliament building

 Angolan apartheid troops battle to survive in S.Africa

 Mission unaccomplished: Uganda halts hunt for LRA warlord
ABOUT US
'Moral enhancement' technologies are neither feasible nor wise

 Study reveals architecture of the 'second brain,' the enteric nervous system

 Adolescent orangoutan breastfeed for eight years

 Grassy beginning for earliest Homo



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement