Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Study shows new global evidence of the role of humans in rapid evolution
 by Staff Writers
 Seattle WA (SPX) Jan 04, 2017


Rapid urbanization, the researchers write, poses new challenges for species, some of which will adapt or relocate while others go extinct. With this study, they sought to learn whether signs of human-caused change could be detected across species in urban ecosystems worldwide, and to what extent humans and our cities and societies might be speeding up these changes.

It has long been suspected that humans and the urban areas we create are having an important - and surprisingly current and ongoing - effect on evolution, which may have significant implications for the sustainability of global ecosystems.

A new multi-institution study led by the University of Washington that examines 1,600 global instances of phenotypic change - alterations to species' observable traits such as size, development or behavior - shows more clearly than ever that urbanization is affecting the genetic makeup of species that are crucial to ecosystem health and success.

Their paper was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Lead author is Marina Alberti, professor of urban design and planning and director of the Urban Ecology Research Lab in the UW College of Built Environments.

"We found a clear urban signal of phenotypic change - and greater phenotypic change in urbanizing systems compared to natural and non-urban anthropogenic, or human-created systems," Alberti said.

She said the findings open new opportunities for advancing our understanding of the role of humans in Earth's evolution: "By explicitly linking urban development to heritable traits that affect ecosystem function, we can begin to map the implications of human-induced trait changes for ecological and human well-being."

Rapid urbanization, the researchers write, poses new challenges for species, some of which will adapt or relocate while others go extinct. With this study, they sought to learn whether signs of human-caused change could be detected across species in urban ecosystems worldwide, and to what extent humans and our cities and societies might be speeding up these changes.

They analyzed 1,600 observations of phenotypic change across multiple regions and ecosystems worldwide, in a geo-referenced database, looking to discriminate between such human-caused signals and natural baselines and "non-urban drivers."

They also assessed the relative impact of several human-caused "urban disturbances," including the acidification and pollution of lake habitats, the relocation of animals, heat and effluent associated with a power plant, long-term harvesting of certain medicinal plants - even the apparent effects of global warming on the reproductive patterns of birds.

They propose that "urban-driven contemporary evolution" will affect sustainability from the level of the urban ecosystem to the planetary scale.

"The significance of these changes is that they affect the functioning of ecosystems," Alberti said. "They may inhibit the ability of seeds to disperse, cause exposure to infectious diseases, or even change the migratory patterns of some species."

Some examples of this include:

+ human-caused global warming is prompting the seasonal onset of reproduction to occur earlier in 65 species of migratory birds in Western Europe

+ the use of galvanized (zinc-coated) transmission towers creates "novel habitats" characterized by high zinc tolerance in multiple plant species

+ the size of brown trout is being affected by fish ladders, which subsequently affects predators and prey

Alberti's UW co-authors are John Marzluff, professor of environmental and forest sciences, and Victoria Hunt of the Department of Urban Design and Planning.

Marzluff said, "Our findings of rapid and substantial adjustment by many plants and animals to the challenges of living in an increasingly urban world demonstrate the power of natural selection where we live, work, worship and play."

But he added that the research also offers hope to those interested in conserving biological diversity: "Certainly many species have been, and will continue to be, extinguished by human action, but we reveal how others are evolving the necessary strategies and physical characteristics to coexist with humanity."

The research, Alberti concluded, calls for a new collaboration among evolutionary biologists, conservation biologists and urban scientists to better understand how humans may affect evolutionary processes and to inform conservation strategies to steer such changes toward a desirable future.

Other co-authors are Cristian Correa of the Universidad Austral de Chile; Andrew Hendry of McGill University; Eric Palkovacs and Travis Apgar of the University of California, Santa Cruz; Kiyoko Gotanda of the University of Cambridge; and Yuyu Zhou of Iowa State University.

The research was funded by the MacArthur Foundation as well as the National Commission for Scientific and Technological Research and National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development, in Chile.

Members of this research team published a review paper in an issue of the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B on the theme of human influences on evolution. The summary to that series recalls Charles Darwin's century-old comment on evolution that "we see nothing of these slow changes in progress, until the hand of time has marked the long lapse of ages."

The authors of the series added: "Now, however, we have a completely different view. Rapid evolution is occurring all around us all the time. Many of the most extreme examples of rapid evolution are associated with human influences, leading to the oft-repeated assertion that humans are 'the world's greatest evolutionary force.'"


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 University of Washington
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FLORA AND FAUNA
Scientists measure genetic variation as a species divides
 Montpellier, France (UPI) Dec 28, 2016
 New research highlights the "gray zone" of speciation, the intermediary or transitionary zone in which one species become two. The study, published this week in the journal PLOS Biology, features a new method for measuring genetic divergence. The authors, a team of French biologists, modeled the varying - and sometimes contradictory - effects of natural selection, drift and migration ... read more

FLORA AND FAUNA
Cyprus urges Turkey to face up to responsibilities

 A 2016 love story: the Macedonian cop and the Iraqi refugee

 US prosecutors ask Alexa: whodunit?

 'Tiny earthquakes' help scientists predict mountain rock falls
FLORA AND FAUNA
The hidden inferno inside your laser pointer

 Advance in intense pulsed light sintering opens door to improved electronics manufacturing

 Divide and conquer pattern searching

 Meet a 'Spacecraft Dressmaker'
FLORA AND FAUNA
Zimbabwe water crisis gives rise to backdoor sellers

 Bangladeshi fishermen claim Myanmar navy attacked trawler

 Damascenes struggle after clashes cut off water

 Scientists find genes driving Bahama pupfish specialization
FLORA AND FAUNA
Detailed Greenland glacier data released

 Ice loss in 2016: A year in review

 Satellites observe 'traffic jams' in Antarctic Ice Stream caused by tides

 Arctic lakes thawing earlier each year
FLORA AND FAUNA
Britain gets creative in fighting rampant food waste

 Zambia drafts in air force to combat pests

 After Asia, palm oil faces backlash in Africa

 Strip tillage, rowcovers for organic cucurbit production
FLORA AND FAUNA
Strong quake hits northeast Japan, no tsunami risk

 Floods in DR Congo kill at least 50: provincial governor

 Flood threats changing across US

 Six dead, 18 missing in Philippines' Christmas typhoon
FLORA AND FAUNA
SEC probes Mozambique debt sold by Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas

 Guinea soldier wanted over stadium massacre appears in court

 Nigerian army 'crushes' Boko Haram in key stronghold

 UN cancels controversial Gambia army chief's Darfur visit
FLORA AND FAUNA
New study finds evolution of brain and tooth size were not linked in humans

 Study: Language barriers holding back global science

 Ancient DNA can both diminish and defend modern minds

 Archaeologists: Chaco Canyon inhabitants likely relied on imported food



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.