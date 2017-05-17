Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ABOUT US
Study shows southern Mediterranean shares genetic heritage
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) May 17, 2017


a very big melting pot

A genomic study has revealed a shared genetic heritage throughout the southern Mediterranean, extending geographic and national borders, from Italy to Cyprus.

While tracing the genetic ancestry of modern populations in Sicily and Southern Italy, researchers from the University of Bologna discovered high-density genomic markers linking people throughout the southern coastal regions of Europe,

"This shared Mediterranean ancestry possibly traces back to prehistoric times, as the result of multiple migration waves, with peaks during the Neolithic and the Bronze Age," lead researcher Stefania Sarno said in a news release.

Genomic studies of Europe have previously revealed the importance of an east-west migration from the Asian steppe. Researchers believe Bronze Age migrants from the grasslands between the Black and Caspian seas helped population much of Europe, introduced the antecedents of the Indo-European languages that came to define the continent.

Interestingly, the gene markers of the Asian steppe migration are largely absent from the people of the southern Mediterranean.

"These new genomic results from the Mediterranean open a new chapter for the study of the prehistoric movements behind the diffusion of the most represented language family in Europe," said researcher Chiara Barbieri. "The spread of these languages in the Southern regions, where Indo-European languages like Italian, Greek and Albanian are spoken nowadays, cannot be explained with the major contribution from the steppe alone."

Researchers set out to explain the origins of unique pockets of ethnic anomalies throughout the Mediterranean -- like historically non-Italian-speaking communities in Italy. But tracking the flow of new genetic material into the southern Mediterranean revealed broader connections.

"The study of linguistic and cultural isolates in Italy proved to be important to understand our history and our demography," said Alessio Boattini, geneticist and anthropologist from the University of Bologna. "The cases of the Albanian- and Greek-speaking communities of Southern Italy help to shed light into the formation of these cultural and linguistic identities."

The researchers shared their findings in the journal Scientific Reports.

"Overall, the study illustrates how both genetic and cultural viewpoints can inform our knowledge of the complex dynamics behind the formation of our Mediterranean heritage, especially in contexts of extensive -- both geographically and temporally -- admixture," said Davide Pettener, professor of anthropology at Bologna.

ABOUT US
Research suggests the ideal leader resembles his or her subordinates
 Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017
 New research suggests the ideal leader resembles their followers, or staff, in appearance. When researchers at the University of Exeter Business School and the Bradford University School of Management asked study participants to select photographs of an ideal leader, they found people had wildly divergent ideas about leadership is manifested in appearance. But when academics look ... read more
Related Links
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ABOUT US
Healthcare bill inspires road rage: Tenn. woman tries to run Congressman off road

 Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' face deportation: lawyer

 New fiber-based sensor could quickly detect structural problems in bridges and dams

 Marine Le Pen: far-right firebrand who has shaken up French politics
ABOUT US
'Hot' electrons don't mind the gap

 Hydrogen bonds directly detected for the first time

 A bath for precision printing of 3-D silicone structures

 Physical keyboards make virtual reality typing easier
ABOUT US
Fish should figure in to fate of nation's aging dams

 Dying Guatemala lake underlines climate change threat

 Teleconnection between the tropical Pacific and Antarctica

 Large storms can flood aging sewer systems with harmful bacteria, viruses
ABOUT US
Negribreen on the move

 Oversized landforms discovered beneath the Antarctic ice sheet

 Tillerson hosts Arctic forum in shadow of Russia spat

 Irreversible ocean warming threatens the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf
ABOUT US
Chinese exporting adulterated fish to Brazil: police

 Novel use of satnav saves precious water

 Tillage farming damaging earthworm populations

 Syngenta shareholders accept ChemChina offer
ABOUT US
Hurricane's atmospheric gravity waves help predict the storm's path

 Another day on the job, in the eye of a hurricane

 New tool could help predict, prevent surging waters in flood plains

 Quake kills two, injures hundreds in Iran: state media
ABOUT US
I.Coast rebel troops end mutiny as deal inked

 Nigeria army chief warns troops about 'politicking'

 Wounded author Kuki Gallmann vows return to Kenyan ranch

 Gunfire as I.Coast troops resume protest despite 'apology'
ABOUT US
Changes in Early Stone Age tool production have 'musical' ties

 Research suggests the ideal leader resembles his or her subordinates

 South African cave yields yet more fossils of a newfound relative

 Homo naledi's surprisingly young age opens up more questions on where we come from



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement