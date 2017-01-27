Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
The secret of the supervolcano
 by Staff Writers
 Uppsala, Sweden (SPX) Jan 27, 2017


The researchers analyzed quartz crystals from Toba, and found a distinct shift in the isotopic composition towards the outer rim of the crystals. Image courtesy Troll et al.

Researchers have now found an explanation for what triggered the largest volcanic eruption witnessed by mankind. The volcano's secret was revealed by geochemical clues hidden inside volcanic quartz crystals.

The deadliest volcanoes on earth are called supervolcanoes, capable of producing cataclysmic eruptions that devastate huge regions, and cause global cooling of the climate. The Indonesian supervolcano Toba had one of these eruptions about 73000 years ago, when 2800 cubic kilometers of volcanic ash was ejected into the atmosphere and rained down and covered enormous areas in Indonesia and India.

Scientists have long debated how these extraordinary volumes of magma are generated, and what makes this magma erupt so very explosively. A team of researchers at Uppsala University, together with international colleagues, have now found intriguing clues hidden inside millimeter-sized crystals from the volcanic ash and rock.

'Quartz crystals that grow in the magma register chemical and thermodynamical changes in the magmatic system prior to eruption, similar to how tree rings record climate variations. When the conditions in the magma change, the crystals respond and produce distinct growth zones that record these changes.

The problem is that each "tree ring"-analogue is only a few micrometers across, which is why they are extremely challenging to analyse in detail,' says Dr. David Budd at the Department of Earth Sciences, Uppsala University.

The researchers analysed quartz crystals from Toba, and found a distinct shift in the isotopic composition towards the outer rim of the crystals. The crystal rims contain a relatively lower proportion of the heavy isotope 18O compared to the lighter 16O.

'The low ratio of 18O to 16O contents in the crystal rims indicate that something in the magmatic system changed drastically just before the big eruption. The explanation behind these chemical signatures is that the magma melted and assimilated a large volume of a local rock that itself is characterised by a relatively low ratio of 18O to 16O . This rock type also often contains a lot of water, which may be released into the magma, producing steam, and thereby an increased gas pressure inside the magma chamber.

This rapidly increased gas pressure eventually allowed the magma to rupture the overlying crust, and send thousands of cubic kilometres of magma into the atmosphere,' explains Dr. Frances Deegan at the Department of Earth Sciences, Uppsala University.

Luckily, these cataclysmic super-eruptions happen very rarely.

'Biologists have previously shown that this particular eruption at Toba pushed humanity close to extinction. It will hopefully take many thousands of years, but the fact is it is only a matter of time before the next super eruption, maybe at Toba, Yellowstone (USA), or somewhere else.

Hopefully, we will know more and be better prepared next time!' says Professor Valentin Troll at the Department of Earth Sciences, who led this study of Toba quartzes at Uppsala University.

Research paper


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Uppsala University
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SHAKE AND BLOW
Modeling magma to find copper
 Geneva, Switzerland (SPX) Jan 13, 2017
 Copper is an essential element of our society with main uses in the field of electricity and electronics. About 70% of the copper comes from deposits formed several million years ago during events of magma degassing within the Earth's crust just above subduction zones. Despite similar ore forming processes, the size of these deposits can vary orders of magnitude from one place to another, ... read more

SHAKE AND BLOW
Anguish and miracles: avalanche dramas captivate Italy

 Italy avalanche toll at 15 as helicopter crash adds to pain

 Haitians face deportation as 2010 quake reprieve expires

 Archaeologists shed new light on collapse of Mayan civilization
SHAKE AND BLOW
Metallic hydrogen, once theory, becomes reality

 Melting solid below the freezing point

 Spanish scientists create a 3-D bioprinter to print human skin

 Brits, Czechs claim world's most powerful 'super laser'
SHAKE AND BLOW
Barrier-island migration drives large-scale marsh loss

 Super El Nino and the 2015 extreme summer drought over North China

 Researchers discover greenhouse bypass for nitrogen

 Oceanographic analysis offers potential crash site of MH370
SHAKE AND BLOW
Earth's orbital variations and sea ice synch glacial periods

 Antarctic bottom waters freshening at unexpected rate

 Arctic melt ponds form when meltwater clogs ice pores

 Sea-surface temps during last interglacial period like modern temps
SHAKE AND BLOW
How do people choose what plants to use

 Intense industrial fishing

 Wheat virus crosses over, harms native grasses

 Harvests in the US to suffer from climate change
SHAKE AND BLOW
Can underwater sonar canons stop a tsunami in its tracks?

 Researcher proposes novel mechanism to stop tsunamis in their tracks

 The secret of the supervolcano

 7.9 quake shakes PNG, tsunami alert rescinded
SHAKE AND BLOW
14 members of pro-govt militia killed in Mali attack

 The 5 previous West African military interventions

 New Gambia president demands army loyalty

 Gambia army chief says troops will not fight intervention
SHAKE AND BLOW
Girls less likely to associate 'brilliance' with their own gender

 Scientists find link between brain shape and personality

 Humans, not climate change, wiped out Australian megafauna

 Study: Pueblo architects understand advanced geometry



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement