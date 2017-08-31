Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
The underwater jungles of the sea give clearer water
 by Staff Writers
 Stockholm, Sweden (SPX) Aug 31, 2017


Underwater plants can contribute to a better water quality, shows a new study. The diver Marin van Regteren is studying the plants Chara horrida, Stuckenia pectinata, Myriophyllum sibiricum and Potamogeton perfoliatus. Image courtesy Joakim Hansen.

The new study, that has been conducted in 32 archipelago bays along the Baltic Sea coast shows that underwater plants can contribute to a better water quality, thus improving their own living environment. The water becomes clearer when the plants take up nutrients and in that way out-compete phytoplankton.

"Dense plant communities such as seaweeds and pondweeds also slow down the water movement and cause sediment particles to sink to the bottom, which also makes the water clearer," says the PhD candidate Asa Nilsson Austin.

It has been shown earlier that turbid water, which is a sign of nutrient enriched bays, contains fewer underwater plants. This is because the plants die if they get too little light. But this new study shows the opposite - that the underwater plants themselves can positively affect water quality.

The results from the study also indicate that if the plants disappear, it may lead to poor water quality in the long run. This is because the turbid water hinders the growth of new plants, leading to a negative spiral of turbid bathing water. -

Since turbid water is often an indication of eutrophication, one can say that the plants act as a buffer against it, says the PhD candidate Asa Nilsson Austin.

Sheltered bays - extra sensitive
 In sheltered archipelago bays, the water exchange time may be several weeks long. Therefore, a lot of nutrients from land can be accumulated, with risk for eutrophication. In sheltered archipelago bays you can often find rooted plants that, apart from growing dense and taking up nutrients, can stabilize the soft bottom and reduce the sediment resuspension.

These bays are also important breeding areas for predatory fish such as pike and perch. Here, where the water warms up quickly in spring, the fish lay their roe on the underwater plants. But it is also here that we like to moor our sailing boat to enjoy our holiday - and take a swim in the sea.
WATER WORLD
Algae fortifies coral reefs in past and present
 Austin TX (SPX) Aug 29, 2017
 The Great Barrier Reef, and most other large reefs around the world, owe their bulk in large part to a type of red algae that grows on corals and strengthens them. New research led by Anna Weiss, a Ph.D. candidate at The University of Texas at Austin Jackson School of Geosciences, has found that ancient coral reefs were also bolstered by their bond with red algae, a finding that could help scien ... read more
Related Links
 Stockholm University
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Divided US embraces floods as chance to pull together

 Harvey versus Katrina: a world of differences

 On Katrina anniversary, New Orleans braces for Harvey

 No guns, no smoking: Storm shelter Texas-style
WATER WORLD
Scientists launch virtual reality game to detect Alzheimer's

 Why does rubbing a balloon on your hair make it stick?

 New insights into fundamental mechanisms for optical control of magnetic memory

 The breaking point
WATER WORLD
Decoding coral DNA could help save reefs from extinction

 Oil and water can mix under the right conditions, scientists say

 Caspian Sea evaporating as temperatures rise

 Coral skeletons may resist the effects of acidifying oceans
WATER WORLD
New findings on the past and future of sea ice cover in the Arctic

 Climate change pushed songbirds from Bahamas in the wake of the last ice age

 Satellite photos reveal gigantic outburst floods

 Methane hydrate is not a smoking gun in the Arctic Ocean
WATER WORLD
Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 France faces worst wine harvest since 1945

 Ray of hope for more abundant wheat crops

 Can 'reading' leaves lead to more drought-tolerant crops
WATER WORLD
Second storm hits Hong Kong and Macau amid typhoon recovery

 Macau weather agency under investigation for delayed typhoon warning

 Harvey floodwaters climb as Texas rescuers scramble to find survivors

 Heavy rains kill five in India's financial hub
WATER WORLD
Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi

 Dalai Lama cancels Botswana trip with 'exhaustion'
WATER WORLD
Elderly just as streetwise as young adults, research shows

 Farming, cheese, chewing changed human skull shape

 Both chimpanzees and humans spontaneously imitate each other's actions

 Research reveals how neurons communicate



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement