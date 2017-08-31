Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SHAKE AND BLOW
Tropical Storm Lidia heads for Mexican resort; Irma forms in Atlantic
 by Staff Writers
 Mexico City (AFP) Aug 31, 2017


Irma now a category three hurricane in Atlantic: US
Miami (AFP) Aug 31, 2017 - Irma has intensified into a Category 3 hurricane in the eastern Atlantic, just days after Harvey, the first major storm of the season, unleashed massive rain and floods on Texas and Louisiana, US meteorologists said Thursday.

Irma churned in open waters off the west coast of Africa, packing winds of 115 miles (185 kilometers) per hour, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in its 2100 GMT advisory.

The storm is currently far from land, but is heading straight toward the southern Caribbean, to the area between the US island territory of Puerto Rico and South America's northern coastline.

Irma is forecast to reach the Lesser Antilles islands in the Caribbean early next week.

South Florida meteorologist Craig Setzer said it was far too early to tell if the storm would impact Florida or the Gulf of Mexico.

Anxiety is running high over the risk of another storm in the southern United States after Harvey pounded the US Gulf Coast, making landfall Friday as a Category Four hurricane.

Now that Irma has reached Category Three status, it is the second major storm of the Atlantic season.

Irma gathered strength quickly, rising to hurricane status less than 24 hours after forming as a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Lidia bore down on the plush Mexican resort area of Los Cabos Thursday, dumping torrential rains on a wide swath of the country and prompting officials to evacuate residents.

Lidia formed Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean and was already wreaking havoc along the coast and as far inland as Mexico City ahead of its expected landfall Thursday night at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

That area's pristine, turquoise-water beaches are home to the strip of luxury resorts known as Los Cabos, which draws more than a million tourists each year.

In Mexico City, a huge downpour caused by Lidia triggered a huge cave-in on a central street Thursday, opening a gaping hole at least 10 meters (33 feet) wide and seven meters deep just steps from one of the city's most iconic thoroughfares, Paseo de la Reforma.

On Wednesday night, the international airport in the capital canceled 18 flights and diverted 40 arriving planes -- including one carrying Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was on her way to give a speech but found herself temporarily diverted to Cancun, some 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) away.

Lidia was about 30 kilometers southwest of Cabo San Lucas, with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said in an update at 2100 GMT.

It said the storm would sweep over the Baja California peninsula through Friday night.

"We have already started evacuations" in the state of Baja California Sur, national emergency response coordinator Luis Felipe Puente told TV network Milenio on Wednesday night.

The head of the national water commission, Roberto Ramirez de la Parra, warned of torrential rains in seven western states stretching more than half the length of Mexico, and waves up to six meters high off the coast of Baja California and Sinaloa, in the north.

Storm Irma heads for Caribbean, likely to become hurricane
 Miami (AFP) Aug 30, 2017
 Tropical Storm Irma formed in the eastern Atlantic on Wednesday and is forecast to gain hurricane strength as it heads towards the Caribbean, US weather monitors said. Irma is currently some 480 miles (770 kilometers) west of Cape Verde, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in its 2100 GMT bulletin. It has maximum sustained winds of 60 miles (95 kilometers) per hour and is movi ... read more
