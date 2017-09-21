Trudeau tells UN Canada has failed its indigenous people

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
United Nations, United States (AFP) Sept 21, 2017
Declaring that Canada is "no land of wonders," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the United Nations on Thursday that his country was working to address failures in the treatment of its indigenous people.
Trudeau told the UN General Assembly that Canada's 1.2 million indigenous people had mostly known "humiliation, neglect and abuse" in a country often held up as shining example of diversity.
"We know that the world expects Canada to strictly adhere to international human rights standards," said Trudeau, who has put reconciliation with first nations at the top of his reform agenda.
"That is what we expect of ourselves, too."
Trudeau drew applause when he pledged Canada's "unwavering" support to global efforts to combat global warming which he said was affecting the lifestyles of Inuit communities in the north.
Canada's permafrost is melting in the Arctic and "huge pieces of tundra" are eroding into the ocean, he said.
Trudeau also took an implicit swipe at the United States over its withdrawal from the Paris agreement on climate change.
"There is no country on this planet that can walk away from the reality of climate change," said Trudeau, alternating between French and English in his remarks.
It was Trudeau's second address to the world body following his 2015 election.
"Canada is no land of wonders where hardships that you know do not exist," said the prime minister, whose country consistently ranks among the world's highest in living standards.
"Canada remains a work in progress," he declared.
Washington DC (SPX) Sep 21, 2017
probably replied with the Aztecs, the Inca or perhaps the Maya. A new paper, published in De Gruyter's open access journal Open Archeology, by Michael E. Smith of Arizona State University shows how this view of American civilizations is narrow. It is entitled "The Teotihuacan Anomaly: The Historical Trajectory of Urban Design in Ancient Central Mexico". Smith, using a map produced by the T ... read more
Related Links
All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement