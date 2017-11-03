Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WATER WORLD
Trump admin sued over stalling to protect sea turtles
 by Staff Writers
 Miami (AFP) Nov 3, 2017


A US environmental group filed suit Friday against the Donald Trump administration for allegedly stalling on a deal to protect sea turtles from getting trapped in shrimp nets.

Oceana relaunched its lawsuit against the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross -- who also heads the US Fisheries Service -- after no action was taken on a deal struck in September 2016.

Then, the federal government, headed by President Barack Obama, had agreed to release a proposed rule to protect sea turtles in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico by December 15, 2016.

But Trump took office in January 2017, and the final regulations were not released by the mid-June 2017 deadline, so Oceana pressed ahead with its lawsuit Friday.

"At this point, every single day of delay means more threatened and endangered sea turtles dying preventable deaths in fishing nets," said Oceana campaign director Lora Snyder.

"All that remains is approval of the rule from the White House Office of Management and Budget, yet the Trump administration has taken ample time without taking this straightforward step. Any further stalling is unacceptable."

The proposed rule would require special escape hatches for turtles in US skimmer, pusher-head and wing net shrimp trawls.

Oceana said adding these Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) to shrimp nets would save as many as 2,500 endangered and threatened sea turtles every year.

Less than half of the US shrimp fleet is currently required to use them.

The proposed rule would extend the requirement to about 5,800 other boats in the southeast US region.

The agreement to add more TEDs came after a 2015 Oceana lawsuit that alleged the US government had violated the Endangered Species Act by failing to adequately consider the risk posed to sea turtles by shrimp fishing.

WATER WORLD
Can corals adapt to climate change?
 Davis CA (SPX) Nov 03, 2017
 Cool-water corals can adapt to a slightly warmer ocean, but only if global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced. That's according to a study published November 1 in the journal Science Advances of genetic adaptation and the likely effects of future warming on tabletop corals in the Cook Islands. The study found that some corals in the normally cool waters of the Cook Islands carry genetic ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Displaced Puerto Ricans find refuge in New York

 $129 bn in extreme weather losses last year: climate report

 Five years on, New Yorkers still live with the scars of Hurricane Sandy

 Puerto Rico 'heartbreaking' five weeks post-storm
WATER WORLD
Liquids take a shine to terahertz radiation

 Voltage-driven liquid metal fractals

 Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin glows when it gets hurt

 Nanoscale textures make glass invisible
WATER WORLD
Scientists map coastal communities most vulnerable to natural disasters

 Ivory Coast inaugurates huge China-funded dam

 Climate change could transform key bacterial interactions in the ocean by 2100

 Taste, not appearance, drives corals to eat plastics
WATER WORLD
Canada caribou herds, habitat continue to decline: report

 IceBridge Launches Two Sets of Antarctic Flights

 Wanted: a medical doctor for a cold adventure

 New Greenland Maps Show More Glaciers at Risk
WATER WORLD
The advent of 'green' cattle

 Marijuana farming is harming the environment, study shows

 RUDN University researcher found out what happens to organic matter on rice fields

 Flour power to boost food security
WATER WORLD
Future volcanic eruptions could cause more climate disruption

 Tsunami reveals human noise pollution in Hawaiian waters

 Authorities lower Bali volcano alert status

 Anticipating aftershocks
WATER WORLD
Death of soldiers highlights US military presence in Niger

 Pentagon looks at stepped-up Africa role to counter IS

 US military to pursue Niger operations after deadly attack

 Niger raid highlights US forces' growing Africa role
WATER WORLD
Newly discovered orangutan species is most endangered great ape

 The relentless rise of migration in Europe over last 10,000 years

 Researchers demonstrate 'mind-reading' brain-decoding tech

 Study shows how memories ripple through the brain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement