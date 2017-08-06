Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Typhoon Noru kills two, draws near Japan
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Aug 6, 2017


Strong typhoon Noru brought heavy rain and strong winds to southwest Japan, killing two people, local officials said Sunday as they warned of landslides and floods.

A man in his 60s on the remote island of Yakushima died Saturday after strong gusts made him fall hard and hit his head, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

A man in his 80s on neighbouring Tanegashima island drowned Saturday after he went to check on his boat and was swept into the water, according to the agency and the Kagoshima prefecture government.

As of 3:00 pm (0600 GMT) Sunday, Noru was located just off the main southern island of Kyushu, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Noru, with gusts up to 162 kilometres (100 miles) per hour, was slowly moving northeast and was on course to make landfall in southwest Japan, possibly at Shikoku island, by early Monday.

The agency warned of possible landslides, floods, heavy rain, strong winds and high waves in the southwest.

"Because the typhoon is moving very slowly, some areas are facing increased risk of landslides and other disasters," it said.

SHAKE AND BLOW
Florida gears up for Tropical Storm Emily
 Miami (AFP) July 31, 2017
 The US state of Florida braced Monday for a tropical storm as authorities declared an emergency in some areas and warned of heavy rainfall and possible flash floods. The storm, named Emily, formed in the Gulf of Mexico overnight Sunday and was expected to pass quickly overland for the Atlantic Ocean by Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph), according to the National Hurrica ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Italy parliament approves Libya naval mission

 Tech advances will lead to MH370 discovery - Malaysia Airlines

 Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India

 Robot finds possible melted fuel inside Fukushima reactor
SHAKE AND BLOW
WSU physicists turn a crystal into an electrical circuit

 Researchers set new record for tape storage

 Scientists improve ability to measure rock stress

 UBC research unearths Canadian sapphires fit for a queen
SHAKE AND BLOW
Coral disease outbreaks fluctuate with El Nino years

 Loss of 350 miles of Great Plains streams causing changes in aquatic food web

 Seabed exploration firm offers to hunt for MH370

 Risky business for fish in oil-polluted reef waters
SHAKE AND BLOW
Rusting fool's gold in glaciers a sign of increased carbon

 Methane-eating microbes may curb gas emissions as Antarctic ice sheets melt

 N.Y. Air National Guard pilots train for arctic operations with LC-130 ski-planes

 Loss of Arctic sea ice impacting Atlantic Ocean water circulation system
SHAKE AND BLOW
Alkaline soil, sensible sensor

 Global warming reduces protein in key crops: study

 Paris's urban rooftop hives hope to preserve honeybees

 New system could remove two water pollutants from ag fields
SHAKE AND BLOW
New images from under Alaska seafloor suggest high tsunami danger

 Florida gears up for Tropical Storm Emily

 Floods in Thailand's northeast kill 23

 Lightning kills 21 as India reels from floods
SHAKE AND BLOW
China opens first chamber of commerce in I.Coast

 European support for Sahel 'mutually reinforcing': Germany

 Senegal ruling party coalition claims election landslide

 Adama Barrow: how do you solve a problem like The Gambia?
SHAKE AND BLOW
Cultural flexibility was key to surviving extreme dry periods in Africa

 Shedding light deeper into the human brain

 Identifying major transitions in human cultural evolution

 How did early humans survive aridity and prolonged drought in Africa



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement